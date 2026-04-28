[Shanghai Secrets] Yes, There IS A Place to Get AMERICAN CHINESE FOOD

IMPORTANT NOTE: THE NEXT DATE FOR THIS IS... TOMORROW WEDNESDAY APRIL 29

Shanghai has been crying out for American Chinese food. Not crying out in the way that a city cries out for, say, running water, or functioning public transit, or any of the other things a city actually needs to function, but crying out in that very specific, low-key, totally-deniable way that expats cry out for things they are slightly embarrassed to admit they miss. The gloopy, neon-orange, fluorescent-lit, steam-table, mystery-protein American Chinese food that their parents used to order after little league. The stuff that was born in Chinese-American kitchens, evolved for a completely different continent, and has long since stopped pretending to be anything other than exactly what it is: Late-night food, big portions, zero ambiguity, the kind of crispy-saucy-savory reliability that your body files away after the first encounter and never stops requesting.

There have been rumors. There have been prayers. There have been the kind of solemn midnight WeChat voice messages sent to group chats that you hope no one screenshots.

It is over now. The nightmare is done. Because Matty Waters and the magnificent reprobates at Parlay have been running an American Chinese food pop-up once a month and we, your humble chroniclers of the Shanghai dining scene, are informing you of this now, approximately several months after it started, because that is what we do, and we are sorry, and also, you're welcome. Read on for some of the dishes they do, as well as our take (written by an AMERICAN with absolute authority on such matters).