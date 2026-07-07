[Only In SH] How a City of Migrants Created Shanghaihua

Foreigners trying to speak the local Shanghai dialect are no longer surprising. Some learn it from short videos. Some pick it up from neighbors, colleagues, or in-laws. Some can say "Nong Ho" and "Xie Xie Nong" with such confidence that even local Shanghainese pause for a second and laugh, half amused and half impressed. But what exactly are they learning? The city's dialect, Shanghaihua, is frequently considered a single sound. But in actual fact, it's more like Shanghai itself: complex, fast-changing, influenced by migrants, trade, communities, and a long history of absorbing what works.

Foreign residents learn Shanghai dialect at a Citizen Night School course. Credit: Ti Gong

Foreign residents learn Shanghai dialect at a Citizen Night School course. Credit: Ti Gong

Foreign residents learn the Shanghai dialect at a Citizen Night School course. Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

The Local Roots Beneath Shanghaihua Long before Shanghai became a global city, there was already a local language rooted in the lower Yangtze River Delta. According to historical documents, the Shanghai dialect developed along with administrative changes. Former local gazetteers linked the location to Jiaxing, Suzhou, and Songjiang and underlined its Wu linguistic connection. One important conclusion in the material is clear: the deeper root of the Shanghai dialect lies in the Songjiang dialect. The roots of Shanghai dialect can be traced to older settlements around today's old city area, where local speech had already taken shape long before the city's rapid urban growth.

Published in 1883, A Course in the Songjiang Dialect was an early textbook for missionaries learning the local speech and offers rare evidence of the Songjiang dialect's role in the history of Shanghaihua. 1 Photo | View Slide Show

When New Arrivals Changed the Language Shanghai's 1843 treaty port opening was the turning point. In a rapidly rising metropolis, merchants, workers, bankers, craftsmen, and families arrived. Before the port opening, topography and government molded the dialect most heavily, while migration and the economy drove it forward. This is how the modern urban Shanghai dialect began to take shape. It was built locally but quickly moved. It adopted the Wu sounds, language and practices from Suzhou and Ningbo. The Shanghai word "ala," meaning "we" or "us," is associated with Ningbo, Hangzhou, Suzhou, northern Jiangsu, and other cities that also contributed words. In other words, the Shanghai dialect became Shanghainese by doing what Shanghai does best: mixing.

An 1851 excerpt from the North-China Herald shows early dialect tips for foreign residents, with some pronunciations closer to the Suzhou dialect. Credit: Ti Gong

Joseph Edkins' A Vocabulary of the Shanghai Dialect records detailed comparisons between Chinese, English and Shanghai dialect. Credit: Ti Gong

The entry for "altogether" suggests that the old Shanghai expression "Yi Ta Kuo Zi," still used by some older residents, may have come from the English word "altogether." Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

A Language Made for City Life The Shanghai dialect is full of words that feel born from daily life. Some are precise. Some are funny. Some are almost visual. A tiny amount is not just "a little." It can be "Yi Mi Mi," "Yi Xie Xie," or "Yi Di Di," each carrying a slightly different feeling. The knee can be called "Jiao Man Tou," literally "foot bun," because a bent knee really does look a bit like a bun. Eggplant becomes "Luo Su," a word that sounds unexpectedly elegant. This contributes to its charm. The Shanghai dialect not only names things, it observes them. It also grew with the modern city. As Shanghai encounters new objects, technologies, and lifestyles, the dialect creates or absorbs new words for them. Some came from English, including words related to sofas, butter, motors, cement, and other imported items. Others emerged from the city's own imagination. The material notes that many modern words related to transportation, urban life, and commerce first appeared in Shanghai's speech before spreading more widely. A city that was learning how to be modern needed a language quick enough to keep up.

Western and Chinese people (1910) Credit: Virtual Shanghai 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Business Also Left Its Mark Shanghai was also a commercial city, and that commercial spirit entered its language. Many expressions began in the world of trade and business before moving into everyday speech. Words about accounts, prices, bargaining, contracts, and appearances became ways to describe people, relationships and behavior. For example, "Mai Xiang" (pronounced Ma Xiang in Shanghai dialect) once used to describe how marketable or presentable goods looked, later came to describe a person's appearance and overall impression. That is why the Shanghai dialect can sound practical, sharp and witty at the same time. It carries the habits of a city where people made deals, read the room, thought about details, and valued clarity. In daily speech, wit often appears as a quick joke, a precise adjective, or a phrase that says in three syllables what another language might need a full sentence to explain.

Film and tobacco advertisement on the street (1930) Credit: Virtual Shanghai

Billboard in course of repainting advertising Lux Toilet Soap (1949) Credit: Virtual Shanghai 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Is There One "Real" Shanghai Dialect It gets interesting here. People argue whether the Shanghai dialect is "standard" or "authentic," but the Shanghai dialect has never been definitive. There is an old Shanghai dialect, linked to the city's older local speech. There is an urban Shanghai dialect, which grew rapidly after the port opened. There are also suburban dialects throughout Shanghai, including Songjiang, Jiading, Chongming, and others. The material explains that "Shanghai dialect" can mean the narrow urban dialect of central Shanghai, or more broadly, the dialects spoken across the Shanghai region. Even within the urban Shanghai dialect, generations speak differently. Older speakers may preserve sounds and words that younger speakers seldom use. Mandarin has a greater influence on younger speakers. Their Shanghai dialect may sound different, but that does not mean the language has stopped being Shanghai dialect. It means the city is still changing.

Credit: Imaginechina