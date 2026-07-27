[Only In SH] Seven Things That Made a Day in Old Shanghai

What was a typical day in old Shanghai? There was no phone alarm, delivery app, or quiet elevator ride downstairs. It usually began with a voice echoing through the lane before sunrise: "Motong ling celai va?" Or, time to bring out the chamber pot. Many old Shanghainese families lived in lane neighborhoods, where life was boisterous, practical, and full of small shared moments. One lane could have dozens of families, shared kitchens, staircases, gossip, and a sense that everyone knew what everyone was doing. Privacy was limited, and life was rarely lonely.

1. Dao Ma Tong 倒马桶 (Emptying the Chamber Pot) The first sound of the day wasn't birdsong. It was the call to empty the chamber pots. Before private restrooms became common, many households used chamber pots. Residents carried them downstairs to be emptied in the morning, then cleaned and dried them outside. Not glamorous, but it was part of the daily order of lane life. The alley woke up together. Doors opened, footsteps descended the stairs, wooden slippers clicked, water splashed, and neighbors greeted in half-awake voices. In old Shanghai, a day did not simply start. It was announced.

Washing chamber pots by the roadside was a common sight in Shanghai in the 1980s. Credit: Ti Gong

By the late 1970s, enamel chamber pots had become popular because they were easier to clean than wooden ones. Credit: Ti Gong

This elderly woman used a handcart to collect and empty chamber pots, making the job much less laborious. Credit: Ti Gong

A traditional night-soil cart Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show

2. Mai Xiao Cai & Jian Xiao Cai 买小菜 & 拣小菜 (Buying and Preparing Food) After the lane woke up, housewives bought "Xiao Cai" in bamboo baskets at the wet market. "Xiao Cai" meant more than veggies. Fish, pig, chicken, duck, tofu, leafy greens, or whatever was fresh and cheap that day. Choosing "Xiao Cai" required organizing the day's meals based on taste, affordability, and availability.

Sanjiaodi, meaning "Triangle Area," was one of Shanghai's earliest modern food markets in Hongkou District. Its English name was Hongkew Market, but locals called it "Sanjiaodi Market." Credit: Ti Gong

A writer once described Sanjiaodi Market as a grand Western-style building bustling with shoppers, where fruits, vegetables, meat and fish were neatly arranged on different floors. Credit: Ti Gong 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Shopping wasn't just about money when many commodities were rationed. A few foods needed coupons. Meat, oil, sugar, grain and tofu products all had to be carefully planned. Expert shoppers knew which stand to visit first, what may sell out, and how to make a family meal from a few ingredients. Making it home from the market was social. Locals compared purchases, discussed prices, and returned with full baskets and lively conversations. Then came home preparation: gathering greens, shelling edamame, washing vegetables, cleaning fish, cutting meat, and getting everything ready before the coal stove burned.

In the 1950s, Shanghai stores sold "pen cai," pre-mixed dishes in a basin with components for a home-cooked meal already matched and portioned. Credit: Ti Gong

In the past, going to the neighborhood market every morning to buy ingredients was part of stylish Shanghai living. Credit: Ti Gong

On November 17, 1984, three young saleswomen at the seafood counter of Caojiajie Market in Nanshi District shared their customer-service experiences, and their dedication once moved many Shanghai residents. Credit: Ti Gong

On March 8, 1984, a customer filled out a service feedback form at the "Customer Comment Desk" in Julu Road Market and unexpectedly won a live chicken for her thoughtful review. Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show

3. Mai Zao Fan 买早饭 (Buying Breakfast at the Street Stall) Not every family cooked breakfast at home. Many people bought the famous "Four Heavenly Kings (四大金刚)" of Shanghai breakfast: dabing (flatbread), youtiao (fried dough sticks), soy milk and cifan sticky rice rolls. Some took them home. Others simply sat on a small stool near the doorway, sipping hot soy milk and eating slowly as the lane came alive.

A master baker prepares flatbread in a traditional dabing shop. Credit: Xue Baoqi / Ti Gong

A traditional flatbread stall in old Shanghai Credit: Ti Gong

Customers line up to buy youtiao, or fried dough sticks. Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

A bowl of soy milk with a lightly floating egg could feel luxurious. Children from low-income homes would have rice porridge for breakfast. Even that tasted like old Shanghai mornings. A hot bowl, a short lunch, neighbors, and the smell of fried dough from the breakfast store across the street. The day had already begun with noise, smoke, and hunger.

Having Shanghai's "Four Heavenly Kings" breakfast in one meal was unique back then. Credit: Ti Gong

A bowl of savory soy milk with plenty of toppings. Credit: Ti Gong

Even today, flatbread shops full of everyday street life can still be found around Shanghai. Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

4. Sheng Mei Lu 生煤炉 (Lighting the Coal Stove) The coal stove followed. Before gas stoves, many families cooked using coal-ball burners. Lighting one required patience. People put paper and little wood pieces in the stove, fanned the flame, waited for it to catch, then added coal balls. The scene was hard to romanticize. The smoke could be thick and choking. The air smelled of coal, burning paper, and cooking food. Meals started this way. For noodles, rice, stir-fried greens, or little fish, that stove was essential. When multiple families ignited their burners at once, the lane seemed to cook together.

In old Shanghai, households had to light the coal stove and empty the chamber pot every morning. Credit: Ti Gong

In those years, the day often began with lighting a coal stove, as coal smoke drifted into the morning mist. Credit: Ti Gong

Crushed coal dust mixed with yellow clay was sent to supply stations, where it was made into coal briquettes. Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

5. Ga Gong Jiao 轧公交 (Squeezing onto the Bus) Around 7am, adults headed to work. Students went to school. Some rode bicycles, creating the famous bicycle waves once seen across Shanghai streets. Others squeezed onto buses. Old Shanghai buses were not for the faint-hearted. Platforms filled during rush hour, commuters waited for the next bus, and getting on board required strategy. Spot the bus early, guess where the door would stop, move rapidly, and hold your ground. It was common to squeeze into the bus daily. If the bus was too crowded, people still tried to get in. If it broke down on the road, passengers might have to get off, wait, walk to the next stop, or even help push. For those rushing to work, every delay mattered. Shanghai now has subway lines, ride-hailing apps, shared bikes, and more. But for older generations, the memory of crowded buses, monthly passes, long waits, and bodies pressed together remains part of the city's working-day history.

Squeezing onto a bus was a daily spectacle, with dozens of people rushing forward the moment one finally arrived. Credit: Ti Gong

People waiting for the bus treated every arriving vehicle like Noah's Ark, refusing to miss it no matter how packed it already was. Credit: Ti Gong

The Xujiahui bus stop at 3:15pm on April 6, 1979 Credit: Ti Gong

A crowded No.55 bus in old Shanghai Credit: Ti Gong

When people squeezed onto buses, no one had the luxury of worrying about personal space as everyone rushed to work or school in the packed carriage. Credit: Ti Gong

Passengers waited for buses at the No.20 and No.27 bus stop. Credit: Ti Gong

For commuters in a hurry, overcrowding was not even the worst part–nothing was more frustrating than a breakdown, when drivers and conductors would ask passengers to get off and help push the bus. Credit: Ti Gong 7 Photos | View Slide Show

6. Da Yu 汏浴 (Taking a Bath) By late afternoon or evening, bathing became another family affair. Lane homes often lacked individual bathrooms. Parents may wash kids in wooden tubs or huge basins. If a household had one room, others might have to leave while someone showered behind a screen. Some boys bathed in the alley in shorts and chilly water. Nobody noticed this in summer because it was so common. Home life often went outside the front door on the semi-private, semi-public lane. Children were dusted with prickly heat powder or dabbed with flower water after bathing. The smell of clean skin, talcum powder, warm pavement, and food lingered in summer. Families relocated chairs and small tables outside soon after. Some dined in the lane while fanning, conversing with neighbors, and providing homemade food. Meals were never just meals. It was also a conversation.

A little boy bathes in a wooden tub outdoors in a lane. Credit: Ti Gong

A wife helps her husband bathe with a plastic washbasin. Credit: Ti Gong 2 Photos | View Slide Show

7. Kan Dian Shi 看电视 (Watching Television Together) Night brought the closest thing to a neighborhood theater. When television sets were still rare, one small black-and-white TV could attract an entire lane. Residents gathered around, sitting on stools or standing in layers, watching news, opera, dramas, or whatever happened to be on. The screen was tiny, but the audience was large. People laughed together, commented together and sometimes argued together. Children squeezed into the front. Adults stood behind them. Someone always had an opinion about the story, the actors or the news of the day. In today's world, everyone has their own screen. Back then, one screen belonged to the whole lane.

After dinner, a family gathers around a 9-inch black-and-white television. Credit: Ti Gong

On the eve of the 1982 Spring Festival, members of the Changchun Brigade of Hongqiao Commune in what was then Shanghai County bought Kaige-brand televisions. Credit: Ti Gong

Open-air film screenings greatly enriched life in the countryside. Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show