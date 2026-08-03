[Shanghai Stories] How Tai Chi Helps Portuguese Pilates Instructor Connect With Shanghai

Before most of Shanghai has fully awakened, a quiet ritual is already underway in Minhang District. Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 8:30am, inside the Huacao International Community Center, a group of foreign residents gather in a semicircle, following their instructor through the slow, deliberate movements of Chen-style tai chi. Arms rise, weight shifts, and each posture unfolds with patience and precision. To a passer-by, the scene may appear like a moment of calm in the middle of a bustling city – a simple morning exercise wrapped in stillness. For Teresa Lúcia, however, it represents something far more meaningful: a connection to her new home. The Portuguese pilates instructor has attended nearly every session since the course began last year. What started as a curiosity about one of China's most iconic cultural traditions has gradually transformed into a personal journey of discovery, helping her build a deeper connection with life in Shanghai. "I was very excited when I joined the first class," Lúcia recalled. "We could immediately feel the wisdom and experience of the teachers." The experience was not without its challenges. In the beginning, the language barrier made some of the instructors' explanations difficult to fully reach the expat practitioners. But rather than becoming an obstacle, Lúcia saw it as part of the journey – an opportunity to experience Chinese culture in a more authentic and intimate way. "It made us feel privileged to experience Chinese culture in such an authentic way, from its roots," she said.

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A different way of moving Lúcia taught pilates in Lisbon for almost 10 years before relocating to Shanghai. Pilates and tai chi appear to be very different at first glance: One is frequently linked to control over muscles and accuracy, while the other seems gentle, leisurely and quite effortless. However, Lúcia noticed a connection almost right away. "That is exactly one of the goals of tai chi," she remarked. "Using the strength of the whole body through intelligent, efficient and functional movement." Tai chi was more than just another fitness class for her. It was a fresh perspective on the body. Although the movements appeared soft, they required focus, coordination and an unexpected level of control. More significantly, they conveyed a philosophy that transcended mere physical skill. Lúcia gradually came to value the concepts of stillness, fluidity and balance that are central to the practice. She also observed the impact on her day-to-day activities. "You become calmer through breathing," she remarked. "It has helped me deal with stress and has made a huge difference in both my work and my life."



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Zheng Xue, a seasoned martial arts coach, was particularly struck by Lúcia, who infused her pilates expertise into the tai chi classroom. Zheng notes that many international students find a connection with tai chi when they discover its similarities to familiar practices like yoga and pilates. Foreign learners, according to her, tend to swiftly master the physical movements, although concepts like qi (energy flow) and internal energy may require more time to fully understand. To close that gap, she focuses less on abstract theory and emphasizes demonstration, practical adjustments and relatable comparisons. Zheng remarked on their remarkable enthusiasm and unwavering focus. "Instructing them may present its challenges, yet the rewards are profoundly fulfilling."

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From online buzzword to everyday life Young people on social media worldwide have embraced "Chinamaxxing," a tongue-in-cheek word for enthusiastically adopting Chinese practices like drinking hot water and doing qigong. That tendency seems more like life at the Huacao International Community Center than an internet phenomenon. Huacao is home to more than 9,600 foreign residents from 78 countries and regions. The weekly schedule includes sessions in tai chi, tea appreciation, Chinese cooking and calligraphy. Residents gather during traditional festivals to create dumplings for the Spring Festival and mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Many expatriates find these activities more than just a cultural experience. They foster belonging. "It's very dynamic and welcoming to expats like me," Lúcia added.

The Shanghai that welcomed her Lúcia first arrived in Shanghai in 2024 with her husband and two children. "We immediately felt so comfortable and happy here that we wanted to stay from that very first trip," she said. She remembers the kindness of school staff, neighbors and even restaurant workers trying to communicate despite language differences. One of the people she remembers most warmly is the woman at the entrance of her residential compound. "She was always so kind and caring with my children and me," Lúcia said. "She felt almost like a grandmother figure to us." Shanghai, she says, became home not because of any single landmark, but because of small gestures like these.