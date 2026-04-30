[Weekend Escape] 48 Hours in Changzhou: A 'Very Chinese' Adventure
Changzhou, a city where ancient canals wind past futuristic landmarks, intangible heritage thrives beside world-class theme parks, and every street corner serves up unforgettable spring flavors. Just a short high-speed train ride from Shanghai, it's an ideal 48-hour escape blending culture, adventure, nature and the passion of China's most influential football city league.
Changzhou at a glance
Located in the south of Jiangsu Province, Changzhou is of fascinating contrasts. Sitting along the historic Grand Canal, it boasts a rich history dating back over 3,000 years. Today, it's known as a manufacturing hub for high-tech industries while preserving its cultural treasures. From Song Dynasty (960-1279) poetry to cutting-edge electric vehicles, Changzhou offers a unique glimpse into both China's past and its dynamic future.
Day 1 / 9am: Dongpo Park
Start your journey where the legendary poet Su Shi (also known as Su Dongpo, 1037-1101) began his at Dongpo Park along the ancient Grand Canal. Changzhou was chosen as the place to spend his final years. This elegant classical garden, built on the site where Su moored his boat during his 14 visits to Changzhou, offers serene pavilions, winding paths and blooming peonies in spring.
Don't miss the Yizhou Pavilion, a reconstructed Song Dynasty structure marking the exact spot where Su disembarked. The Washing Inkstone Pond nearby is where the poet is said to have cleaned his brushes. In April, the peony garden bursts with color, attracting crowds who come to admire these "kings of flowers" that have been celebrated in Chinese poetry for centuries.
Opening hours: 6am-6pm
Admission: Free
Address: 9 Yanling Road M., Changzhou City
常州市延陵中路9号
10am: Qingguo Lane
Follow the Grand Canal just a short walk from Dongpo Park to Qingguo Lane, a living museum of Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties architecture. It's most famous for the fact that this alley, less than 1 kilometer long, produced over 100 jinshi (进士), or the "presented scholar," in ancient times. Jinshi was the highest degree in the imperial examination system of China then.
Stroll along the cobblestone paths flanked by white-walled, black-tiled houses reflected in the canal's calm waters. The lane gets its charming name – "Green Fruit Lane" – from its history as a bustling fruit market along the Grand Canal. Today, it's filled with artisan shops, teahouses and cultural exhibitions.
Opening hours: Open 24 hours (exhibitions generally operate from 8am-6pm)
Admission: Free to enter the lane; some exhibitions charge 15-30 yuan (US$2.2-4.4).
Address: 100 Heping Rd N., Changzhou City
常州市和平北路100号
11am: intangible cultural heritage
Before lunch, explore Changzhou's living traditions at the Dijing Luanzhen Embroidery Museum and the Xingliang Comb Museum, both located in the Boji Nan'anli cultural complex.
Luanzhen embroidery (乱针绣), literally means "random stitch embroidery," is a Changzhou innovation that creates painterly effects with thousands of silk threads. Unlike traditional embroidery with orderly stitches, this technique uses crisscrossing threads of varying lengths and colors to produce remarkably realistic images. The museum displays exquisite works and offers demonstrations.
The comb museum showcases why "Yangzhou has rouge, Suzhou has flowers, but Changzhou has the best combs." With a history spanning 1,600 years, Changzhou combs were once imperial tributes requiring up to 72 meticulous steps to create. The museum displays ancient combs alongside modern interpretations of this practical art form.
Dijing Luanzhen Embroidery Museum
Opening hours: 10am-8:30pm
Admission: Free
Address: D1-6, 32 Qingguo Lane, Changzhou City
常州市青果巷历史文化街区32号D1-6号
Xinggliang Comb Museum
Opening hours: 10am-8:30pm
Admission: Free
Address: 123 Qingguo Lane, Changzhou City
常州市青果巷历史文化街区123号
12pm: Tangyan Restaurant
For lunch, step into Tangyan Restaurant in Qingguo Lane, where traditional Jiangsu cuisine meets elegant courtyard dining. The restaurant's name means "Tang Dynasty feast," and the experience lives up to the name with dishes that celebrate seasonal ingredients.
Spring specialties include stir-fried river snails with chili sauce, fresh bamboo shoots, malantou (马兰头 a local wild vegetable) and the legendary Hengshanqiao dried tofu, showcasing the region's soybean craftsmanship.
Opening hours: 11am-1:30pm, 5pm-8:30pm
Average cost: 100-120 yuan per person
Address: Shop 9-4, 111 Qingguo Lane, Changzhou City
常州市青果巷历史文化街区111号9-4商铺
1pm: China Dinosaur Land
Combining prehistoric giants with high technology, Asia's largest dinosaur-themed adventure park – China Dinosaur Land – is a name card of Changzhou. Just a 20-minute drive from the city center, this massive complex brings the Jurassic era to life with thrilling rides, life-sized dinosaur replicas and immersive activities.
Must-experience attractions include the 4D roller coaster, China's first of its kind, and Through the Jurassic, a water ride that culminates in an 18-meter plunge. The Dinosaur Gene Research Center offers a family-friendly 4D adventure, while the daily Jurassic Parade features animatronic dinosaurs roaming the park.
Opening hours: 9am-5pm; extended to 9pm on weekends and holidays.
Admission: 260 yuan (298 yuan on holidays) for adults, 150-180 yuan for children/seniors
Address: 60 Hehai Rd E., Changzhou City
常州市河海东路60号
3:30pm: Changzhou Cultural Square
As evening approaches, head to the Changzhou Cultural Square, the city's stunning architectural landmark. Six crescent-shaped buildings arc around a central plaza, creating dramatic perspectives, both day and night. The complex houses the city library and art museum, with the city museum and planning pavilion located opposite.
The Changzhou Library traces its history back to 1903 and offers beautiful reading spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows. As night falls, the buildings illuminate, reflecting in the central water feature – a perfect spot for photography.
Changzhou Library / Art Museum/Museum / Planning Pavilion
Opening hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: Free
Address: 2 Jinxiu Rd, Changzhou City (Cultural Square)
常州市锦绣路2号
1288 Longcheng Ave, Changzhou City (Museum and Planning Pavilion)
常州市龙城大道1288号
6:30pm: Jiangsu Football City League
Experience local passion at a Jiangsu Football City League match at the Olympic Sports Center. This regional league brings together teams from 13 Jiangsu cities, creating an electric atmosphere as fans cheer for their hometown heroes. Join the chanting, wave team flags and feel the community spirit that makes Chinese football culture so vibrant.
Changzhou Olympic Sports Center
Tickets: 40 yuan
Schedule: May 16, Changzhou vs Huai'an; June 20, Changzhou vs Yanchen; July 25, Changzhou vs Taizhou; August 29, Changzhou vs Wuxi; September 12, Changzhou vs Suzhou
Kick-off: 7:40pm
Address: 1 Jinling Rd N., Changzhou City
常州市晋陵北路1号
Day 2 / 8:30am: Changzhou Gaotuan Shop
Start your second day like a local at a traditional breakfast shop. Changzhou's morning specialty is tofu soup – not the silken tofu you might expect, but a hearty broth filled with various tofu products, dried shrimp and vegetables. Pair it with damagao (大麻糕), Changzhou's signature "big sesame cake" that's actually a flaky, layered pastry often stuffed with shredded radish or sweet fillings.
Opening hours: 6am-8pm
Average cost: 10-20 yuan per person
Address: 13-19 Guanbao Lane, Changzhou City
常州市官保巷13-19号
10am: Hongmei Park & Tianning Temple
Walk off breakfast at Hongmei Park (Red Plum Park), one of Changzhou's oldest and most beloved green spaces. In spring, the park comes alive with blossoms, including its namesake red plums. Don't miss the fascinating giant fish tank that has become a local landmark.
Adjacent to the park stands the magnificent Tianning Temple, home to the Tianning Pagoda – at 153.79 meters, the world's tallest pagoda. Originally built during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), the current structure dates from 2002 but maintains traditional wooden architecture techniques. Climb to the top for panoramic views of the city, or simply make a wish at the temple – locals believe prayers here are especially potent.
Hongmei Park
Opening hours: 24 hours
Admission: free admission
Address: 28 Danqing Rd, Changzhou City
常州市丹青路28号
Tianning Temple
Opening hours: 8am-5pm
Admission: 50 yuan (pagoda)
Address: 1 Luohan Rd, Changzhou City
常州市罗汉路1号
11am: Yinsi Noodle Restaurant
Before leaving the city, sample one more Changzhou specialty – yinsimian (银丝面), or "silver thread noodles." True to its name, the noodles are stretched to an astonishing fineness, resembling a "nest of silver threads."
The soul of the dish lies in its soup. You can choose between two classic broths: a clear, amber-colored "white soup" meticulously simmered for hours with old hen, pork bones and Jinhua ham, achieving a rich yet clean flavor; or a savory "red soup" seasoned with soy sauce, offering a deeper, more robust taste. The delicate noodles are briefly blanched and then elegantly laid in a bowl before being ladled with your soup of choice.
This exquisite bowl of tradition costs only 6 yuan, making it an incredibly accessible and essential taste of the city's heritage.
Opening hours: 6am-8pm
Average cost: 10-20 yuan per person
Address: 13-19 Guanbao Lane, Changzhou City
常州市官保巷13-19号
12:30pm: Liyang No. 1 Highway
Rent a car or hire a driver for the scenic 90-minute journey to Liyang, where the No. 1 Highway awaits. This beautifully maintained road winds through tea plantations, bamboo forests and pastel-colored villages, with regular viewpoints for photos. Along the way, you'll see evidence of Changzhou's modern industry, too – this is where Li Auto, one of China's leading electric vehicle manufacturers, produces its cars.
2pm: Tianmu Lake
Your destination is Tianmu Lake, a stunning reservoir surrounded by forested hills in southern Changzhou. Often called "the pearl of southern Jiangsu," the lake's water is so clear it meets drinking standards. Take a boat cruise to appreciate the serene landscape from the water, then visit China Tea Island to learn about Liyang's famous Tianmu Lake white tea, a delicate spring-harvested variety.
Opening hours: 8am-5pm (no entry after 4pm)
Admission: 90 yuan
Address: 1 Huanhu Rd W., Tianmu Lake, Liyang City
溧阳市天目湖环湖西路1号
Boat schedule: First departure 8:30am, last departure 4pm from the main pier
3pm: Tianmu Lake Hot Springs
After exploring the lake, indulge in one of China's oldest wellness traditions at the Tianmu Lake Hot Springs. Nestled on the hillside overlooking the lake, these natural springs offer various pools with different temperatures and therapeutic properties. Try the herbal-infused pools with traditional Chinese medicine ingredients, or the playful fish spa where tiny fish nibble away dead skin. The combination of mineral-rich waters and peaceful natural surroundings creates the perfect relaxation after two days of exploration.
Tianmu Lake Hantian Spring & Spa
Opening hours: 1pm-10pm (last entry 9:30)
Admission: 258 yuan; the resort complex comprises distinct hotel rooms, priced from 699 yuan.
Address: 88 Dongyuan Rd, Tianmu Lake, Liyang City
溧阳市天目湖东园路88号
5:30pm: Tianmu Lake fish soup
Complete your Changzhou experience with a legendary Tianmu Lake fish head soup. This Liyang specialty features a massive silver carp head slow-cooked in a milky white broth that's rich, creamy and incredibly flavorful. The dish is traditionally served in a clay pot and shared family-style, accompanied by local seasonal vegetables like Liyang white celery and black rice.
Yueshan Restaurant of Anue Hotel
Opening hours: 11am-1:30pm, 5pm-9pm
Average cost: 160 yuan per person
Address: 166 Dongma Rd, Tianmu Lake, Liyang City
溧阳市天目湖东麻路166号
How to get there:
High-speed trains between Shanghai and Changzhou take about 40 minutes (the fastest), with over 220 trips daily from 6:27am to 10:23pm. Second-class ticket prices range from 36 yuan to 84 yuan. Driving from Shanghai takes about 2.5 hours.
Where to stay:
Wenpu Hotel Changzhou offers premium accommodations right in the Cultural Square complex, with easy access to the city's cultural attractions.
The hotel boasts 175 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, along with comprehensive facilities, including multiple dining venues – a Western buffet restaurant, the Puhua Chinese restaurant serving Huaiyang and Cantonese cuisine, and a chic lobby bar. It is perfectly situated within Building 5 of the Changzhou Cultural Square, steps away from the city's library, art museum, performing arts center, and a short walk from the Civic Square Metro station, making it an ideal base for travelers.
Room rate: Starting from 600 yuan
Address: 2 Jinxiu Rd, Changzhou City
常州市锦绣路2号
Editor: Liu Qi