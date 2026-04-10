[Weekend Escape] How To Eat & Drink Your Way Through Hanoi

Hanoi's food scene is deeply intertwined with its history, a blend of Chinese, French, and indigenous cultural influences that together create its distinctly delicate, balanced, and aromatic food culture. Centered around its abundant street food culture, iconic dishes span pho bo (beef noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork with noodles), cha ca (turmeric-marinated catfish), and banh mi (Vietnamese baguette sandwiches are staples), often enjoyed from bustling street vendors in areas like the Old Quarter.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Historically, the city's culinary traditions reflect its evolution as a political and cultural center, with imperial dynasties influencing royal delicacies, and French colonization leading to fusion flavors. Expect to find a focus on broth, refined flavors, and fresh herbs abound, doled out at all hours from specialized, family-run stalls.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Here is a guide to the best snacks and sips in Hanoi and where to find them. Bun Cha Originating from Hanoi, bun cha consists of grilled fatty pork and pork patties served in a bowl of light, savory fish sauce-based dipping sauce with vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, and pickled vegetables. The "bun" refers to the slippery vermicelli noodles, while the "cha" relates to the grilled pork, which is often marinated and grilled over charcoal.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The complete dish arrives with piping hot, crunchy fried crab spring rolls. If it's your first time, rest assured: there's no wrong way to eat bun cha – combine it all together in the sauce bowl or make bun cha "tacos" by wrapping the ingredients up in a piece of lettuce with herbs. The power falls exactly where it should: in the hands of the consumer. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bún Chả 31 Hàng Bồ: This shop serves arguably the city's most authentic bún chả, with expertly grilled pork patties, flavor-packed broth that balances sweet and savory, shatteringly crisp spring rolls, and a heaping pile of fresh greens and herbs for just VND40,000 (US$1.52) per person, plus an extra 10,000 per spring roll. Popular primarily with locals, this is a must-visit bun cha outpost. 31 Hàng Bồ Street, Hanoi

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bún Chả Hàng Quạt: More of an alley with offshoot rooms than a restaurant, this daytime-only bun cha stall serves a brimming bowl of bun cha with three pork patties and a mountain of pickled vegetables. For just VND50,000 (plus VND15,000 per spring roll), it's hard not to dine here for every meal in Hanoi. Ngo 74 Hang Quat, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bún Chả 41 Cửa Đông: This cheap and cheerful eatery in Hanoi's Old Quarter serves only one thing: smoky, charcoal-grilled pork patties and pork belly swimming in a sweet and umami-rich fish sauce broth, aka bun cha. What sets this locale apart is first that the meat is grilled using traditional bamboo sticks for an extra hit of flavorful char, and second that the spring rolls are utterly gargantuan. A bowl, including meat, noodles, and fresh herbs, will set you back VND75,000, plus another VND15,000 for spring rolls. 41 Cửa Đông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bún Chả Đắc Kim: This Michelin-rated restaurant has been ladling out classic bun cha since 1956 in a casual, no-frills setting with a recipe passed down through the generations. Featuring green papaya and carrot pickles and a pepper-forward, balanced broth, it's a truly unforgettable bowl. Pro tip: Make sure to ask for the local version of the broth, since the shop serves a toned-down rendition usually to tourists. 1 Hang Manh Street, Hang Gai Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bun Cha Huong Lien: This soup stall garnered quite the following after US then-President Barack Obama and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain ate there together in 2016. Specializing in bun cha, this shop still preserves the meal the two celebrities shared in a glass case, cementing its status as a landmark for culinary history. The broth here is notably robust, especially when paired with flash-fried spring rolls. 24 Le Van Huu Street, Phan Chu Trinh Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bun Cha Ta Hanoi: Despite the line out the door and Michelin Guide plaque at the entrance, Bun Cha Ta Hanoi is doling out a relatively tourist-style of bun cha that sees a much sweeter broth and overly fried spring rolls. This one is in all the guidebooks, but you'd be better off saving stomach space for any of the other aforementioned soup shops. 21 Nguyen Huu Huan Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi Pho Hanoi Pho Hanoi is the original, clear, and aromatic style of Vietnamese noodle soup, beloved for its simple yet strong broth simmered from beef bones and spices like star anise and cinnamon. Finished with fresh, thin rice noodles, sliced beef, and a minimal set of garnishes like green onions and cilantro, this basic accoutrement allows the quality of the broth to stand out. Often enjoyed at humble street-side stalls, pho is considered a national dish and a symbol of Hanoi's culinary heritage. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Phở Gà Khánh Béo: This restaurant is all about the phở gà, or comforting Vietnamese chicken noodle soup. And that's exactly how to describe this restaurant's clear, flavorful broth, made with chicken and chicken organs, and served with shredded chicken, noodles, and traditional accompaniments like green onions, cilantro, basil, and a side of ginger fish sauce for dipping. 22 P. Hàng Hòm, Hàng Gai, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Pho Gia Truyen: This family-operated hole-in-the-wall serves slow-boiled beef pho (pho bo). The limited menu is favored by both locals and tourists, often leading to long lines. Visitors enjoy dipping crispy fried dough into the savory soup, a Hanoi favorite. 49 P. Bát Đàn, Cửa Đông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội Cha Ca Chả cá is a renowned Hanoi specialty featuring turmeric-marinated, dill-fried catfish, served sizzling at the table with vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, peanuts, and pungent fermented shrimp paste (mắm tôm).

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Aside from tumeric, the freshwater fish is seasoned with galangal, fermented rice, shrimp paste, and other spices before being grilled over charcoal and then finished tableside in a pan with a generous portion of fresh dill and scallions. Originating in the 19th century, this iconic dish is a quintessential Hanoi culinary experience, often enjoyed in historic, specialized restaurants. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Chả Cá Thăng Long: This Michelin-selected restaurant in the Old Quarter specializes in chả cá. Particularly popular with locals, it offers a lively, authentic experience serving aromatic fish with noodles, peanuts, and shrimp paste. Make sure to also order the catfsih fish belly, and do not skip the spring rolls. 6B Duong Thanh Street, Cua Dong Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Chả Cá Lã Vọng: A Hanoi institution, this spot was first established in 1871 as a legendary restaurant famous for pioneering cha ca. Managed by the Đoàn family, it was once a hideout for anti-colonial rebels and remains a premier dining destination. The dish has become such an ingrained part of the Old Town's history that it now sits on a street nicknamed Phố Chả Cá (Grilled Fish Street). 14 Hàng Sơn Street, Hanoi Banh Mi This prominent and affordable street sandwich masterfully fuses French colonial and indigenous Vietnamese culinary traditions. Unlike its dense French predecessor, the Vietnamese baguette is shorter, lighter, and airier, with a thin, shatteringly crisp crust. Nestled between the baguette is a medley of cured and grilled pork, Vietnamese cold cuts (like pork loaf and head cheese), and a generous slather of liver pâté.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

To balance the fatty meats, the sandwich is packed with fresh and pickled vegetables and herbs, like pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber slices, cilantro, and often bird's eye chili. It's finally topped with some combination of butter, mayo, Maggi seasoning, and soy sauce. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Banh Mi 25: This sandwich shop was founded in 2014 by Phong and Ha and has since grown into a highly acclaimed stall in Hanoi's Old Quarter. Famous for fresh, crispy baguettes and diverse, customizable, high-quality fillings like pâté, BBQ pork, or vegetarian, and other unique combinations like honey chicken with cheese or avocado, Banh Mi 25 is particularly well-liked amongst tourists. It offers quick service (read: fast-moving queues) and reasonable prices in a cozy yet always busy atmosphere. 25 Hang Ca Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi Thịt Xiên Nướng: This sought-after street food stall serves skewers of marinated pork (typically shoulder) grilled over charcoal, folded inside a baguette with pickled veggies and a slathering of chili sauce as a banh mi. The pork is thinly sliced, marinated with minced lemongrass, shallots, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, and honey, then grilled until succulent. Three skewers will set you back just VND35,000. 1 Hàng Điếu, Cửa Đông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội Xoi Xôi (sticky rice) is a common, affordable, and savory street food staple, often served for breakfast with mung bean paste, fried shallots, pork floss, and lard. An in-demand variety is xôi xéo, featuring yellow turmeric-infused rice, where diners pick their own toppings, like shredded chicken, pâté, Chinese sausage, or soy-sauce pork. It's a versatile dish, often enjoyed as either a quick snack or a hearty meal. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Xôi Yến: This is a long-standing, multi-floor eatery that operates from 5am to 1am in the Old Quarter, specializing in savory sticky rice (xôi). It is recognized for its fluffy turmeric-infused rice served with various toppings like mung bean, pâté, chicken, fish cakes, and braised pork, making it a budget-friendly and substantial meal choice for both locals and tourists at all hours. 35B Nguyen Huu Huan, Hanoi Xôi Chè Bà: This sweet treat street food stall is beloved for its classic Northern-style sweet soups (chè) and sticky rice (xôi). It offers rustic, unpretentious warm desserts, from varieties of xôi (sticky rice) to black bean sweet soup and mung bean sticky rice. 1 Bát Đàn, Hanoi Banh Cuon Banh Cuon, or Vietnamese steamed rice rolls, is a dish originating from Northern Vietnam, widely enjoyed as a breakfast or light snack. It consists of extremely thin, delicate, and silky-smooth sheets of steamed fermented rice batter, traditionally wrapped around a savory filling, typically pork and minced wood ear mushrooms, and served with a variety of toppings and dipping sauce. The wrapper is spread over a cloth stretched over boiling water, creating a very thin, translucent, and slightly chewy roll. The dish is typically topped with crispy fried shallots and presented alongside nước chấm (fish sauce blended with lime, garlic, sugar, and chili), laden with chả lụa (Vietnamese pork sausage), fresh herbs (such as mint and basil), cucumber slices, and bean sprouts. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bánh Cuốn, Gà Tần & Cơm Rang: This buzzing spot is known for its made-to-order banh cuon and nutritious chicken herbal soup (gà tần). A signature, the shop will also prepare a banh cuon filled with a raw egg yolk that oozes on impact. Pro tip: Make sure to order a bowl of the warming broth and charcoal-grilled meats, ideal for dunking the banh cuon in. Alley 43 (Ngõ 43), Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street, Đống Đa District, Hanoi Bánh Cuốn Gia Truyền: Located in Hanoi's Old Quarter, this specialized eatery cooks Northern-style steamed rice rolls stuffed with seasoned minced pork, wood-ear mushrooms, chicken, or shrimp, often accompanied by chả quế (cinnamon pork sausage). The rolls are served with a signature dipping sauce, sometimes enhanced with a hint of cà cuống (giant water bug essence), a scarce ingredient that adds a slightly spicy, citrusy scent. 14 Hang Ga Street, Old Quarter Bun Rieu Bun Rieu is a Vietnamese rice vermicelli soup defined by its punchy tomato-based broth and a distinct umami flavor derived from freshwater crab. Originating from the northern region of the country, this dish features riêu, a mixture of minced crab, pork, and egg, that is simmered in the broth to create a delicate, foamy texture. The soup is rounded out with rice vermicelli noodles, tofu, fresh tomatoes, pork sausages, and sometimes snails (bún riêu ốc) or blood pudding, plus a squirt of lime and fresh herbs. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Bún Riêu Phố Cổ: This tucked-away food stall is a top pick amongst locals for tangy bun rieu (VND55,000) laden with thick vermicelli noodles, fish and pork cakes of various shapes and sizes, puffed pork crackling, and ground meat. 17 Hàng Cót, Hàng Mã, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội Bún Bò Nam Bộ This is a popular Vietnamese warm noodle salad featuring stir-fried fish sauce-marinated beef that is then wok-fried before being served over lettuce and noodles.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Topped with beansprouts, onions, pickles, crushed peanuts, and a dipping-style sauce, it's a refreshing flavor-burst, commonly eaten as a snack, side dish, or light meal. Where to get it:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Nộm Thịt Bò Khô Hải Sinh: Reminiscent of a papaya salad, this cart serves bun bo nam bo (dried beef salad) for just VND40,000. Featuring three different kinds of dried beef, shredded papaya, peanuts, and loads of mint, all slathered in a sticky-sweet nuoc cham sauce, it makes for an ideal afternoon pick-me-up. 57 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Hàng Bạc, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội Coffee

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Café Giang: Café Giảng in Hanoi is the legendary birthplace of Vietnamese egg coffee (cà phê trứng), established in 1946 by Mr. Nguyen Van Giang. Renowned for its original, creamy egg yolk and condensed milk blend, the multi-level cafe offers a historic atmosphere. It is a must-visit destination in Hanoi for authentic Hanoi coffee.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Café Hanh: A simple café, this is a great spot to sample caphe sua da (ice coffee with sweet milk) in a typical Hanoi setting. 51 Nguyen Huu Huan, Old Quarter

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Cafe Pho Co: Cafe Pho Co is an unassuming café hidden behind a clothing shop, known for its lush inner garden and stunning rooftop views of Hoan Kiem Lake. The favored shop serves Vietnamese coffee, particularly their signature, highly recommended egg coffee. The thick fruit smoothies are also a standout. 11 P. Hàng Gai, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội Cocktail & Bars The Hudson Rooms & Track 61

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The Hudson Rooms, situated on the top floor of the opulent Capella Hanoi, is a luxurious, 1920s New York-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant. The Art Deco design complements an oyster and caviar raw bar, premium cocktails, and an impressive whiskey selection. The venue sees panoramic views across Hanoi's Old Quarter, a refined seafood-driven menu, and a hidden, whiskey and cigar speakeasy, playfully dubbed Track 61 (as it emulates the secret train platform used by American presidents during the Roaring 20s under Grand Central Station). 11 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi Workshop 14

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Workshop14 is a premier, award-winning cocktail bar and laboratory founded in early 2025 by industry veteran Rich McDonough and his business partners. It was recognized as the Campari One To Watch by Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, specializing in innovative, modern-style, high technique-driven cocktails that lean into Vietnamese flavors. A nod to its name, the bar is designed to feel like a "14th craft village," blending traditional Vietnamese architecture with a minimalist, raw industrial aesthetic. It offers a sleek, Nordic minimalistic, serene atmosphere, featuring a garden and veranda, often described as a "modernist studio" rather than a typical party bar. 6 Ng. 5 P. Từ Hoa, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Use Bar

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Use Bar pours out a sensory-focused cocktail experience in an immersive "under the sea" themed space. The bar is flanked from above by a giant marlin, dangling octopus mobiles and wave motifs throughout. The culinary-leaning cocktails are equally whimsical, built around a single ingredient, like mushroom, coffee, or jackfruit. 55 Ngo Hue, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi The Haflington

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

One of Hanoi's most established bars, The Haflington is a prominent cocktail bar, notable for its vintage European-inspired decor designed to feel like a 19th-century explorer's club private museum. Hidden up a narrow neighborhood staircase, the space features a suspended dinosaur skeleton above the bar, old books, and fossils throughout. Ranked #47 on Asia's 50 Best Bars (2024), it is known for high-end, creative cocktails served by expert staff in a two-story, dimly lit setting. 94 P. Hàng Mã, Phố cổ Hà Nội, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội Kumquat Tree

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

A neon red speakeasy hidden behind a heavy crimson door, Kumquat Tree is a two-level, Indochina-inspired watering hole shaking up a dozen signatures that are influenced by Vietnamese produce, ingredients, and dishes. Boasting a party-like vibe, it's common to find a live DJ on weekends, attracting a well-healed, socialite, albeit younger crowd. 63 Ng. 52 Đ. Tô Ngọc Vân, Nhật Tân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội Nê

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Nê is an award-winning venue established in 2017 by mixologist Pham Tien Tiep. Renowned for its innovative, locally-inspired cocktails, most notably the signature Pho cocktail, the bar offers a cozy and moody atmosphere featuring Vietnamese ingredients, such as spices and regional fruits. 3B Tống Duy Tân, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi Akio Lounge

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

A sophisticated sake lounge and cocktail bar located within the KOKI Japanese restaurant in Capella Hanoi, Akio Lounge offers an extensive, curated selection of premium Japanese sake and shochu. It features an exclusive house sake, Izumi, and a specialized, ingredient-driven cocktail menu. 11 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi Where to Stay: Capella Hanoi

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Capella Hanoi is an ultra-luxury, 47-room boutique hotel in Hanoi's Old Quarter, designed by Bill Bensley as an opulent tribute to 1920s opera. Decorated to resemble a "petite auberge" for opera artists, the space features Art Nouveau and Deco styles, bold colors, and memorabilia. Located just steps from the Hanoi Opera House and nearby Hoan Kiem Lake, it features individually themed rooms named after famous opera figures, high-end dining (including Michelin-starred Hibana by Koki), luxury amenities, and personalized service.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner