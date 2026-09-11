[Weekend Escape] Yellow Mountain & Its Surrounding Villages

Credit: Harvey Charles

Yellow Mountain: The Weekend Escape China's Been Hiding From You If you've ever seen a traditional Chinese ink painting with jagged mountains disappearing into the clouds, twisted pine trees clinging to cliffs, and tiny villages beside reflective lakes, you've seen a depiction of Huangshan (literally, in Chinese: huang means yellow, shan means mountain). In fact, hundreds of millions of people (maybe billions) have seen the Yellow Mountain without even realizing it. That's because a towering painting of the famous mountain hangs in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, acting as the backdrop when visiting foreign dignitaries shake hands with the Chinese leader. So it's quite a famous place among natives, not so much among foreigners. But it should be. This Weekend Escapes guide is here to help you navigate the city: what to do, the best places to go, what to eat, and where to stay. Let's get started. Huangshan, the Yellow Mountain

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The mountain itself is, of course, the focal point. It's majestic, the most beautiful of Chinese mountains, according to many. But that's not all the city is famous for. Yes, the city is named after the mountain, but it's so much more than that, and its history is rich. Ever seen Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon? Well, if so, you've seen a small slice of Yellow Mountain too. Those beautiful flying kung fu scenes over the quaint villages on water? Shot right here. But let's start with the mountain, because that's what usually comes to mind when people mention Yellow Mountain. Getting here is easy: from Shanghai, it's 2.5 hours on the train into Yellow Mountain North Station, then a 45-minute shuttle bus to the base. Staying here is also easy. There are nice hotels for cheap (see below), or you can even stay on the mountain. Tickets to access Yellow Mountain are admittedly a little steep, around US$40 to US$50 depending on how many cable cars you use (the entrance fee is US$26 of that), because trust me, you're going to need to ride at least a few to navigate the sprawling expanse of jagged peaks. But this cash goes toward the maintenance and upkeep of the area (which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, by the way), so that's a big plus. The mountain itself So, you've arrived. There are many different routes to the top, some more difficult than others, but you can choose this yourself. There's no right or wrong way to do it. Just take it easy, bring lots of sunscreen, and pack water and snacks, since food is a little scarce. If you're more adventurous and able-bodied, there's a peak that's reasonably dangerous to climb, so they only open it to the first 3,000 sign-ups per day. It's called Tiandu Peak. But whichever route you take, you're going to be met with jagged granite cliffs collapsing 6,000 feet into seas of fog, twisting pine trees "showing you the way," and endless mountain layers stretching into the far distance. Cinematic.

Seasonally, the mountain is the kind of place you want to keep going back to, and I'll explain why. Spring is a great time to visit; autumn too. The sun is out, but there's enough of a constant, pleasant breeze to make the hike enjoyable. Visiting during winter completely changes the atmosphere, though. It's common for the mountain to see lots of snowfall, and it transforms into something that feels almost otherworldly. The villages The Yellow Mountain isn't the only UNESCO heritage site in the area. The surroundings are of equal cultural and historical significance. That's because southern Anhui (the province in which Huangshan sits) is home to some of China's best-preserved ancient villages, dating back at least 800 years. Here, visitors can get a glimpse into traditional Huizhou architecture: whitewashed walls, black tiled roofs, intricate wood carvings, and narrow stone alleyways that have remained remarkably unchanged for centuries. This is where the trip evolves into something more than just hiking.

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Huizhou architecture The area overlapping the villages was historically known as Huizhou, and it has one of the most recognizable traditional architecture styles in China. During the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), Huizhou merchants became some of the wealthiest traders in China, and would spend their wealth building elaborate family compounds and ancestral halls. Today, three major villages remain as proud examples of this period. Village Hongcun Hongcun is the idyllic village you see in Chinese water paintings. It's probably the most famous, and for good reason too. I first visited Hongcun back in 2022, and its authentic beauty blew me away. As is common in Jiangnan (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), the village is built around a network of canals and reflective ponds, and the architecture is pretty special.

Credit: Fu Rong

Credit: Fu Rong



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Compared to the villages of Chengkan and Xidi, Hongcun is a little busier and more touristy, but it's still number one. If you only have time to visit a single village, I'd pick Hongcun. Village Chengkan

Credit: Harvey Charles

Credit: Harvey Charles

Credit: Harvey Charles

Chengkan has recently surged in popularity, and for good reason. It's quieter, less commercial, and over 1,000 years old. But wait until 6:45pm, and wow. Every day at this time, the village transforms: locals carrying glowing fish-shaped lanterns march through the narrow Huizhou alleyways, while fishermen on canopy boats (called wupeng boats) float through the canals and set off fireworks. It's chaos. Good chaos. These lanterns are part of Anhui's intangible cultural heritage, with the fish representing prosperity, abundance and good fortune.

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Village Xidi Xidi is the third village of southern Anhui, yet it too is a UNESCO site. Again, it's less touristy than Hongcun, beautifully preserved, and filled with grand courtyards and stone-paved lanes, but it feels more classical and historical than Chengkan. This is the quietest of the bunch. Food

Credit: Harvey Charles