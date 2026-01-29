Delta Demo Zone Delivers Glowing Results, Bright Outlook

After six years of development, the Yangtze River Delta Ecological and Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone has witnessed quality growth, it was revealed at a briefing on Thursday.

Specifically, the zone that was inaugurated in November 2019 covers an area of 2,300 square kilometers, including adjacent areas in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu, and Jiashan County in Jiaxing, Zhejiang.

During the past six years, the area's nominal gross domestic product grew at an average annual rate of 7.3 percent, with GDP for 2025 hitting 571.6 billion yuan (US$82 billion), and individual growth rates for the three constituent regions all outpacing those for the municipality or provinces they are affiliated to in terms of administrative jurisdiction.

This in part testifies to the growth momentum the zone could tap into by overcoming the administrative barriers that stand in the way of in-depth integration of these regions that are, administratively, distinctive entities.

To facilitate the integration, the regional coordinating office has approved a total of 26 reform initiatives, in three batches, in order to accelerate the building of a bigger, unified market, technological innovation, and industrial development.

Thanks to the six years of unremitting efforts, the zone has already taken on a wholly new look, with five distinct characteristics, according to Gu Jun, director of the Executive Committee of the Demonstration Zone, and also director of the Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission.