Delta Demo Zone Delivers Glowing Results, Bright Outlook
After six years of development, the Yangtze River Delta Ecological and Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone has witnessed quality growth, it was revealed at a briefing on Thursday.
Specifically, the zone that was inaugurated in November 2019 covers an area of 2,300 square kilometers, including adjacent areas in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu, and Jiashan County in Jiaxing, Zhejiang.
During the past six years, the area's nominal gross domestic product grew at an average annual rate of 7.3 percent, with GDP for 2025 hitting 571.6 billion yuan (US$82 billion), and individual growth rates for the three constituent regions all outpacing those for the municipality or provinces they are affiliated to in terms of administrative jurisdiction.
This in part testifies to the growth momentum the zone could tap into by overcoming the administrative barriers that stand in the way of in-depth integration of these regions that are, administratively, distinctive entities.
To facilitate the integration, the regional coordinating office has approved a total of 26 reform initiatives, in three batches, in order to accelerate the building of a bigger, unified market, technological innovation, and industrial development.
Thanks to the six years of unremitting efforts, the zone has already taken on a wholly new look, with five distinct characteristics, according to Gu Jun, director of the Executive Committee of the Demonstration Zone, and also director of the Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission.
First, the zone continues to strengthen its ecological underpinnings, since the delta area, crisscrossed by waterways, is endowed with rich green resources.
Specifically, PM2.5 has seen an average annual decline in excess of 20 percent compared with 2019, while surface water quality has seen marked improvement. A first-ever biodiversity survey in the zone documented a total of 2,790 endemic species.
Secondly, the drive for innovation continues to be healthy, suggesting quality development. By the end of 2025, the number of high-tech enterprises in the zone totaled 3,713, which was 2.4 times the figure for 2019. Notable centers include a national key lab of water pollution control in the Water Town Living Room; the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center, Qingpu; Science and Technology Innovation New Town around Suzhou South Railway Station, Wujiang; and Xiangfudang Innovation Center, Jiashan.
Thirdly, the integrated development has led to a steady improvement in people's living, with increased per capita income and better public services. Ten interprovincial dead-end roads have been turned into thoroughfares, and eight cross-border bus lines have carried an accumulated total of 5 million riders.
Significant for locals, a total of 566 medical facilities in the area can now handle interprovincial medical visits without complications formerly subject to billing in medical care. Affected residents in the area can even enjoy cross-regional elderly care subsidies that formally kicked off late last year, on a pilot basis.
Gu also mentioned the spearheading role of in-depth innovation, and the steady progress on some key projects.
Speaking of the work ahead, he mentioned four aspects, particularly in view of this year being the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).
First and foremost, successful cases in reforms and system innovation would proliferate, to be emulated elsewhere.
Secondly, efforts would be made to turn ecological advantages into development resources, with particular focus on integration of ecology with culture and tourism.
Thirdly, particular attention would be paid to key projects, key areas and sectors, to catalyze the momentum of the zone.
Innovation and people's life will continue to be prioritized.