How Shanghai Became the Secret Underground Hub of CPC Intelligence
by Shen XinyiJuly 29, 2026
Shanghai is famously known as the birthplace of the Communist Party of China – but did you know it was also the starting point of its intelligence operations? From 1927 to 1949, as the Far East's ultimate intelligence hub, Shanghai witnessed the founding of CPC's first intelligence agency, the first secret radio transmissions, and the legendary exploits of underground martyrs. Marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC this year, we delve into this little-known chapter of Shanghai’s history.
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Source:
Memorial Hall of the Special Task Division of the CPC Central Committee (Zhongyang Teke)
Historical Exhibition of the Birthplace of the CPC's Radio Cryptographic Communication Work
来源：
中央特科机关旧址纪念馆
中国共产党无线电密码通信工作诞生地历史陈列展
Editor: Chen Jie
#CPC#Shanghai
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