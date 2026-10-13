Beer Challenge Sends Man to ICU, Organizer Refuses Medical Bills

A beer-drinking challenge left a man in central China in intensive care for six days, with medical bills exceeding 30,000 yuan (US$4,479) that the business refuses to pay, Xiaoxiang Morning News reported today.

The participant, a man surnamed Guo from Pingdingshan in Henan Province, drank 7.5 kilograms of beer in about 26 minutes and received a 5,000-yuan prize. The business cited a liability waiver he signed before competing.

The challenge, held on May 31, required participants to finish 10 bottles of craft beer weighing 750 grams each within two hours, without spilling or spitting it out. They also had to go another 20 minutes without vomiting after finishing.

Guo said he began drinking around 9pm, finished in about 26 minutes and then collapsed. He was diagnosed with acute alcohol poisoning, aspiration pneumonia caused by choking on vomit, acute respiratory failure and acute pulmonary edema, the newspaper reported.