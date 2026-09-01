Cliff Elevators Turn 3-Hour School Climb into 30-Minute Ride in Yunnan

Credit: Imaginechina

Two cliffside sightseeing elevators in southwest China's Yunnan Province have turned a dangerous 3-hour school climb into a 30-minute ride for children living at the bottom of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon, according to China Central Television. The elevators, known as Qingyun Ladder and Fuyao Ladder, stand on the sheer cliffs of the canyon in Xuanwei. Together with a high-altitude cable car, they form what local authorities call the country's only double-elevator "aerial school bus" system.

Credit: Imaginechina

Qingyun Ladder, the first elevator, opened in 2022 with a vertical height of 268 meters and was then described as the world's tallest outdoor vertical sightseeing elevator. Fuyao Ladder, the second elevator, officially began operation on July 31, 2026. It has a vertical height of 288 meters, cost 68 million yuan (US$10.1 million) to build, and is fitted with a 360-degree transparent glass curtain wall. The elevator runs at 5 meters per second and takes about 57 seconds to reach the top. Nizhuhe Village lies on the canyon floor, more than 500 meters below Guanzhai Primary School on the clifftop. In the past, children had to climb a cliff path known locally as the "gecko road," using both hands and feet. The one-way trip took more than 3 hours and became especially dangerous in rain, when the path was slippery and loose stones could fall.

Credit: Imaginechina