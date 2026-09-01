Cliff Elevators Turn 3-Hour School Climb into 30-Minute Ride in Yunnan
Two cliffside sightseeing elevators in southwest China's Yunnan Province have turned a dangerous 3-hour school climb into a 30-minute ride for children living at the bottom of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon, according to China Central Television.
The elevators, known as Qingyun Ladder and Fuyao Ladder, stand on the sheer cliffs of the canyon in Xuanwei. Together with a high-altitude cable car, they form what local authorities call the country's only double-elevator "aerial school bus" system.
Qingyun Ladder, the first elevator, opened in 2022 with a vertical height of 268 meters and was then described as the world's tallest outdoor vertical sightseeing elevator.
Fuyao Ladder, the second elevator, officially began operation on July 31, 2026. It has a vertical height of 288 meters, cost 68 million yuan (US$10.1 million) to build, and is fitted with a 360-degree transparent glass curtain wall. The elevator runs at 5 meters per second and takes about 57 seconds to reach the top.
Nizhuhe Village lies on the canyon floor, more than 500 meters below Guanzhai Primary School on the clifftop. In the past, children had to climb a cliff path known locally as the "gecko road," using both hands and feet. The one-way trip took more than 3 hours and became especially dangerous in rain, when the path was slippery and loose stones could fall.
Now students first take an electric shuttle, ride the cliff elevator and then transfer to the cable car, cutting the whole journey to about 30 minutes. The scenic area provides free access for life to residents of Nizhuhe and Guanzhai villages and to enrolled students, and has set up a green channel for students going to and from school.
With both elevators in operation, the system's combined hourly capacity has risen from 400 to 1,200 passengers. The scenic area's daily tourist capacity has also increased from 4,000 to 15,000 visits.
Tourism has brought new income to the canyon village. The scenic area was rated a national 4A attraction in 2023, and growing visitor numbers have encouraged residents to open guesthouses, run restaurants and sell local specialties. Nizhuhe Village's per capita disposable income rose from 6,800 yuan in 2022 to 26,000 yuan in 2025, nearly quadrupling in 3 years.
The scenic area also plans to donate 1 yuan from each elevator ticket sold starting in September 2026, with 90 percent of the money earmarked for rural education.
Editor: Wang Qingchu