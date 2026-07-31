Consumption Spending Peaks During Dragon Boat Festival Holiday

Minhang reported a jump in consumption momentum with the "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season" boosting foot traffic and retail spending.

Major retail establishments in Minhang held various activities during the Dragon Boat Festival (June 19–21) to encourage in-store spending.

Retail sales rose 19.98 percent to 330 million yuan(US$48.7 million) over the three-day holiday, while footfall rose 17.56 percent to 3.98 million.

Beyond discount promotions, event planning at significant commercial venues now includes experiential content like sports, IP pop-ups, and outdoor parks to attract certain client categories.

Offline consumption has grown due to the World Cup and intangible cultural heritage-themed activities. Catering and car sales also rebounded, with client spending climbing steadily.

Culture and tourism also increased retail sales and foot traffic. As many as 21,500 people visited five art galleries and six museums throughout the three-day holiday.

On the first day of the holiday, 52,300 people visited Pujiang Wanda Plaza, increasing catering and retail expenditure by 40 percent compared to a usual weekend.

Public cultural establishments in the district hosted 28,400 people over the three-day break as residents enjoyed local festivities.

Over the previous few months, effective consumption-driven advertisements have boosted momentum during the "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season."

Between April and June, retail spending in the district's primary commercial regions rose 8 percent to almost 2 billion yuan. These sectors saw increased footfall and sales, proving market resiliency and customer potential.

The Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season will enrich consumption scenarios across six dimensions – sports, urban exploration, music, arts and culture, entertainment, and leisure activities – while rolling out targeted subsidies for automobiles and home decoration/renovations.