CPPCC Shanghai Committee Plenary Session Closes

The fourth plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee closed on Thursday afternoon after completing its agenda.

Local political advisors adopted resolutions on the work report of the standing committee, a report on proposal handling, the review of submitted proposals, and the overall session resolution.

Addressing the meeting, Hu Wenrong, chairman of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, said CPPCC members had engaged in extensive consultations, offered policy recommendations and helped build consensus at a key stage of Shanghai's development planning.

According to statistics released at the session, a total of 1,093 proposals were submitted by the deadline.

Of these, 910 were submitted by individual members or jointly, while 183 came from non-CPC parties, organizations, sectors and special committees. After review, 936 proposals were accepted for filing. The proposals covered economic, political, cultural, social and ecological development.