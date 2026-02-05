[News]
CPC
Shanghai

CPPCC Shanghai Committee Plenary Session Closes

by Ke Jiayun
February 5, 2026
Share Article:

The fourth plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee closed on Thursday afternoon after completing its agenda.

Local political advisors adopted resolutions on the work report of the standing committee, a report on proposal handling, the review of submitted proposals, and the overall session resolution.

Addressing the meeting, Hu Wenrong, chairman of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, said CPPCC members had engaged in extensive consultations, offered policy recommendations and helped build consensus at a key stage of Shanghai's development planning.

According to statistics released at the session, a total of 1,093 proposals were submitted by the deadline.

Of these, 910 were submitted by individual members or jointly, while 183 came from non-CPC parties, organizations, sectors and special committees. After review, 936 proposals were accepted for filing. The proposals covered economic, political, cultural, social and ecological development.

#CPC#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
FEATURED
[SEE & BE SEEN]
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
@ Jacob AldacoLineFeb 10, 2026
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
[News]
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
Minhang is bustling with festive spirit ahead of the Lunar New Year, with commercial districts, riverside villages, and local neighborhoods hosting a series of events.
'Echoes of the Silk Road' Displays Xinjiang Cultural Relics
[News]
'Echoes of the Silk Road' Displays Xinjiang Cultural Relics
"Echoes of the Silk Road", the latest flagship exhibition at Minhang Museum brings a curated selection of cultural relics from museums across Xinjiang to Shanghai.

Popular Reads

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
1

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy
2

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy

China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash
3

China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash

Bryde's Whale Injured in Boat Collision Near Weizhou Island
4

Bryde's Whale Injured in Boat Collision Near Weizhou Island