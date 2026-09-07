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Edible Textbook Snacks Draw Safety Warning in Guangzhou

by Shine
September 7, 2026
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Edible Textbook Snacks Draw Safety Warning in Guangzhou
Caption: Edible rice-paper snacks are packaged to resemble Chinese and mathematics textbooks.

Chinese students are being offered a snack that lets them eat their homework: rice-paper replicas of schoolbooks and exam papers, sold as a playful way to relieve study pressure. Guangzhou regulators have urged families to be cautious.

The products are styled after Chinese, mathematics and English textbooks. Some reproduce contents pages and lesson illustrations on edible sheets; others come with popping candy, Guangzhou Daily has reported.

Individual products cost about 5 yuan (74 US cents), while sets ranged from 15 to 39 yuan, the report said.

Some parents bought them as novelty treats, and students described the idea as a way to unwind. A parent surnamed Luo questioned whether turning homework into something to consume might diminish children's respect for learning.

Guangzhou's Zengcheng District Market Regulation Administration issued a notice on August 25, ahead of the new school term, specifically addressing food made to resemble homework, exam papers and stationery.

The regulator warned that such rice-paper products can contain numerous colorings and sweeteners, and that some use printing processes that do not meet food-grade requirements. It urged parents and pupils not to buy them simply for their novelty.

For retailers near schools, the notice called for checks on products already on sale and the removal of items with unclear origins or those failing food-safety standards.

It also said violations involving the improper use of additives or non-food ingredients would be investigated, with suspected criminal cases referred to police.

The notice did not name brands or provide laboratory findings. Its advice concerned potential risks and product compliance, rather than a finding that every edible schoolbook was unsafe.

The regulator also flagged a risk beyond ingredients: Children imitating the act of eating homework could accidentally swallow materials or packaging that are not edible.

Edible Textbook Snacks Draw Safety Warning in Guangzhou
Caption: An online listing shows edible textbook snacks in several school-subject designs.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Guangzhou
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