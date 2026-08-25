First Batch of 9th CIIE Exhibits Ships From Hamburg for Shanghai
by ShineAugust 25, 2026
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The first batch of exhibits for the ninth China International Import Expo was loaded onto a ship at the Port of Hamburg in Germany on Tuesday and is expected to arrive at Shanghai's Yangshan Port in late September or early October, the China International Import Expo Bureau said.
The shipment includes an M35-G MILLTURN machining center made by Austria-based WFL Millturn Technologies. The machine left Linz, Austria, on August 7 and was transported by road to Hamburg before beginning its sea journey to Shanghai.
WFL will take part in the CIIE for the first time, while the M35-G MILLTURN will make its Asian debut at the expo.
The ninth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.
Editor: Wang Xiang
#CIIE#China International Import Expo#Shanghai
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