Lingang's 15th Five-Year Plan Highlights 'Cross-border' and 'Offshore' Core Concepts

Shanghai has unveiled its 15th Five-Year Plan for the Lingang Special Area in the Pudong New Area.

Lingang will focus on two core concepts, "cross-border" and "offshore", as the special area continues its transformation into a vibrant, livable place built by and for young people through the five-year period from 2026 to 2030.

It will support multinational corporations in establishing specialized offshore business entities and expand its cross-border inward reinsurance operations.

At the same time, Lingang will work to become a global shipping hub. It will drive the development of the Yangshan Port North Operation Area and the construction of an international green energy refueling center for maritime shipping, to reach an annual international liquefied natural gas bunkering volume of 1 million cubic meters by 2030.

Lingang has set a target for its regional gross domestic product to reach around 200 billion yuan (US$27.8 billion) by 2030. The area plans to build three 100-billion-yuan manufacturing clusters spanning integrated circuits, smart vehicles, high-end equipment.

Lingang will also mass produce the C919, China's domestically developed narrow-body passenger jet, and develop the C929, the country's first long-range wide-body airliner, to grow its civil aviation industry to 50 billion yuan.

Tang Hao, deputy director of the Lingang Special Area Administration, said that the area is also shaping a youth-friendly urban environment.

"The region will construct a comprehensive housing security system offering low-cost, multi-tiered residential options," he added.

"Lingang will also fully upgrade its transit network, speeding up the creation of express corridors connecting the area directly to Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the city center."

East China Normal University, Tongji University, and Pudong Hospital's Lingang campuses will expand educational and healthcare services.

Tang pointed out that Lingang wants to help young talent settle in and live well by improving the cultural and sports ecosystem around Dishui Lake, hosting high-level outdoor events, and developing a vibrant night economy.