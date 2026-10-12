Nike Vows Stronger Shanghai Ties, Links up With Shenhua
American sports giant Nike is pledging continuous and stronger ties with Shanghai as well as long-term commitment to local sports communities and the general public in China.
As a staunch sports supporter, Nike has shown unwavering commitment to investing in and promoting the development of sport since entering the Chinese market.
Through a diverse range of marketing campaigns, it inspires a passion for sport in everyone and actively promotes Chinese sporting culture.
Nike CEO Elliott Hill returned to Shanghai earlier this month for meetings with government officials and the local sports community.
A special part of his itinerary was to meet and spend time with local football fans and sports community, and that engagement dates back to a year ago.
Back then, a local Shanghai Shenhua fan wrote a letter to Hill because he couldn't get hold of Shenhua's Nike jersey. The letter, full of a Chinese fan's most sincere and simple love for football, touched the CEO.
That connection with Chinese grassroots football fans has continued this year.
Apart from attending the annual meeting of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai over the weekend, Hill also watched the Chinese Super League match between Shanghai Shenhua and Yunnan Yukun on Saturday night.
The Shenhua fan was invited to watch the game together and was given a Shenhua retro jacket as a gift. The jacket will soon hit the market.
Through the engagement with Shenhua fans and football onlookers, Hill was also able to feel the enthusiasm and vitality of Chinese football at close range.
Nike also continues its long-term support for grassroots sports causes while also championing sustainable awareness.
On Saturday, the launch ceremony for a joint program by the Chinese Professional Football League (CFL), Shanghai Shenhua Football Club and Nike to build an environmentally friendly football field was held at Shanghai Stadium.
This environmentally friendly field is expected to be officially completed and put into use in early 2027.
Through the "Recycle A Shoe" program, recycled old sneakers will be transformed into eco-friendly materials, which will be used to build football fields to create opportunities for more teenagers to participate in sports.
The program encourages people to donate their old shoes, which are then recycled into Nike Grind materials and used to build new products.
The new field will be put into use at the Middle School Affiliated to East China University of Science and Technology to provide better sports space for the school's more than 2,000 teachers and students.
At the launch ceremony, Cathy Sparks, Vice President and General Manager of Nike China, was joined by guests, including Zhang Yong, Headmaster of the Secondary School Affiliated to East China University of Science and Technology; Li Kemin, Chairman of the CFL; Gu Jiqing, Vice President of Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co Ltd and President of Shanghai Shenhua; Chinese tennis legend Li Na; and Nike ACG professional trail running star Yao Miao.
In the future, Nike will also work with the the CFL and Shanghai Shenhua to establish the "Shanghai Shenhua Little Fan Club" in 100 local schools, offering more children the opportunity to learn about Shenhua, get closer to the club, and sow the seeds of love for football and sports in their hearts.
Editor: Gao Ceng