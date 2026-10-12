Nike Vows Stronger Shanghai Ties, Links up With Shenhua

Credit: Ti Gong

American sports giant Nike is pledging continuous and stronger ties with Shanghai as well as long-term commitment to local sports communities and the general public in China.

As a staunch sports supporter, Nike has shown unwavering commitment to investing in and promoting the development of sport since entering the Chinese market.

Through a diverse range of marketing campaigns, it inspires a passion for sport in everyone and actively promotes Chinese sporting culture.

Credit: Ti Gong

Nike CEO Elliott Hill returned to Shanghai earlier this month for meetings with government officials and the local sports community. A special part of his itinerary was to meet and spend time with local football fans and sports community, and that engagement dates back to a year ago. Back then, a local Shanghai Shenhua fan wrote a letter to Hill because he couldn't get hold of Shenhua's Nike jersey. The letter, full of a Chinese fan's most sincere and simple love for football, touched the CEO. That connection with Chinese grassroots football fans has continued this year. Apart from attending the annual meeting of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai over the weekend, Hill also watched the Chinese Super League match between Shanghai Shenhua and Yunnan Yukun on Saturday night. The Shenhua fan was invited to watch the game together and was given a Shenhua retro jacket as a gift. The jacket will soon hit the market. Through the engagement with Shenhua fans and football onlookers, Hill was also able to feel the enthusiasm and vitality of Chinese football at close range.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong