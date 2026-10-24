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No-code Robot Creation Platform Cyber Studio Debuts at West Bund Tech Carnival

by Yang Meiping
October 24, 2026
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No-code Robot Creation Platform Cyber Studio Debuts at West Bund Tech Carnival
Credit: Yang Meiping / Shanghai Daily

Have you ever dreamed of building your very own home robot and tailoring its features exactly how you like – no coding required? That future could be closer than you think.

Cyber Studio, a new platform unveiled at the West Bund International Tech Consumer Carnival 2026 (WTCC 2026), is turning this idea into reality.

Jointly developed by Cyber Partner and VertexLab, the robot creation platform debuted at the carnival on Saturday. It is designed for practical, real-world use cases: digital corporate staff, exhibition reception robots, and expressive bots that hold in-character conversations with visitors.

Cyber Partner has a track record of designing and deploying custom robots, and Cyber Studio brings every creative tool together in one hub. Users can craft a robot's personality, voice, knowledge base, appearance and movements from scratch.

The platform splits a character's core identity from the technical legwork needed to run it on different robot hardware. Once you build a virtual character, you can drop it into all kinds of robot bodies without starting over. That eliminates piles of repetitive redevelopment work.

Its standout feature is Cyber ID – think of it as a permanent character profile. It locks in a consistent persona, whether the character exists only in a digital simulation or is loaded onto different physical robots. The character stays true to who they are, while their movements are tweaked to fit each robot's unique mechanical limits.

You can test your creation in a virtual sandbox before deploying it to a real machine. Just type simple text prompts to generate motions, or use the platform's built-in motion tools.

Cyber Partner has built proprietary motion AI models. They can choreograph custom dance sequences and teach humanoid robots essential skills, such as getting back up after a fall. The team is also researching the Embodied Character Intelligence Model, or ECIM, to help robots behave with more natural, lifelike intelligence.

No-code Robot Creation Platform Cyber Studio Debuts at West Bund Tech Carnival
Credit: Yang Meiping / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A child gazes at a robot created by Cyber Partner during the West Bund International Tech Consumer Carnival 2026, where the firm's no-code robot creation platform Cyber Studio was unveiled.

Both teams are housed at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, an industrial cluster built on a neat premise: companies under one roof can become close supply-chain collaborators. Cyber Partner leads motion generation, AI training, cross-robot compatibility, hardware integration and real-world validation. VertexLab contributes its strengths in character design, 3D printing and virtual asset production.

Down the line, the team plans to roll out playful, game-style interaction inspired by classic virtual pets. Even without a physical robot at home, users will be able to create virtual companions, fine-tune their personalities and run robot training exercises inside digital simulations.

Successful training runs from these virtual environments can be converted into datasets. After review, hardware adaptation and live robot testing, the character can graduate to the physical world. Businesses and independent creators will share a common library of pre-built characters and scenes, lowering the barrier for anyone who wants to experiment with robot innovation.

Editor: Yang Meiping

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