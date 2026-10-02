RED LAND Brings 160-Plus Game and Anime Franchises to Fuxing Island

RED LAND opens on Shanghai's Fuxing Island on Friday, bringing more than 160 game and anime franchises to a five-day festival with float parades and new after-dark attractions. Organized by lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, the event runs through October 6 in Yangpu District. It returns to the island for a second year, using an outdoor setting to turn screen-based worlds into places visitors can explore.



Visitors soak up the atmosphere at REDLAND 2026 on October 2.



























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The lineup ranges from Black Myth: Wukong and Honor of Kings to Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Marvel and Zootopia. More than 80 booths are planned, roughly double last year's number, Jiefang Daily reported. A daily parade from 5pm to 5:30pm will bring together an organizer-led procession, eight exhibitor floats and community participants. Organizers say the aim is to give visitors scattered across individual booths a shared experience. The island's roaming cast will expand to 54 performers playing 27 characters. Among them are seagulls that ask visitors for fries and comic island patrol officers who use loudspeakers to discourage bad behavior. At 5:30pm, the festival switches to nighttime activities, with special character interactions and performances featuring Chinese-style songs, game and anime music, and orchestral soundtracks. Exhibitors are also setting up their own activities. Ubisoft has confirmed an Assassin's Creed presence, while Pokemon China will hold the special rounds of its RED LAND trading-card tournament on October 3-5, with matches streamed on its official Xiaohongshu account.