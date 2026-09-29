Robbery Suspect Caught With Underwater Propeller After Swimming From Macau to Hengqin

A Chinese mainland man awaiting trial in Macau has been detained in Hengqin in Zhuhai City after allegedly posing as a currency exchanger, robbing two women of HK$21,000 (US$2,700) at knifepoint and then swimming across the water with an underwater propulsion device, Macau Daily reported today.

The 36-year-old suspect, surnamed Meng, had previously been arrested by Macau police last December over a robbery case and was subject to restrictions including a ban on leaving the territory while awaiting further legal proceedings.

According to the report, one of the two female victims, both mainland residents, contacted Meng through a WeChat currency-exchange group because she needed Hong Kong dollars for a planned property purchase in Macau.

They agreed to meet early on September 23 at a restaurant in a hotel. The two women later went with Meng to a hotel room he had rented to complete the exchange.

When one of the women asked to see the Hong Kong dollar cash, Meng allegedly took a knife about 20 centimeters long from a wardrobe and threatened to kill them unless they handed over their money.

Fearing for their safety, the women gave him a total of HK$21,000 in cash. Meng then fled. Neither woman was injured, and they reported the incident to police.

Macau Judiciary Police identified Meng and found that after the robbery he allegedly exchanged the stolen cash into yuan and transferred the money to a mainland bank account.

He then took a taxi to an area near a cycling path in Taipa before entering the water and swimming toward the mainland.

Macau police were later informed by law enforcement authorities in Hengqin that Meng had been intercepted there and placed under criminal detention. Officers also found an underwater propulsion device in his possession.

The case remains under investigation.