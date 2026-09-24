[News]
Huangpu River
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek

The New Waterfront Where Good Vibes Flow

by Chen Xingjie
September 24, 2026
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  • Foreign visitors on a Huangpu River cruise in 2016.

    Credit: Lu Jie / Ti Gong

  • People fly kites on the Bund to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (2024)

    Credit: Fang Zhonglin / Ti Gong

  • A Yoga Lifestyle Festival on the Puxi side of the Huangpu River in 2024. 

    Credit: Fang Zhonglin / Ti Gong

  • The 2024 Shanghai Marathon competitors take off from the start line near Suzhou Creek in downtown Shanghai. 

    Credit: Zheng Xianzhang / Ti Gong

  • The 2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour was held at the newly opened Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center.

    Credit: Zheng Xianzhang / Ti Gong
5 Photos  |  View Slide Show

Laughter and good times prevail as river breezes mix with coffee and beer. A large number of tourists flock to the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek. An iconic waterfront of Shanghai, the "One River, One Creek" is evolving into a world-class destination. This new landmark features outstanding urban capacity, shared vitality and rich cultural heritage.

Editor: Li Qian

#Huangpu River#Huangpu#Suzhou Creek#Shanghai#Suzhou
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