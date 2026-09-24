The New Waterfront Where Good Vibes Flow
-
Foreign visitors on a Huangpu River cruise in 2016.Credit: Lu Jie / Ti Gong
-
People fly kites on the Bund to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (2024)Credit: Fang Zhonglin / Ti Gong
-
A Yoga Lifestyle Festival on the Puxi side of the Huangpu River in 2024.Credit: Fang Zhonglin / Ti Gong
-
The 2024 Shanghai Marathon competitors take off from the start line near Suzhou Creek in downtown Shanghai.Credit: Zheng Xianzhang / Ti Gong
-
The 2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour was held at the newly opened Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center.Credit: Zheng Xianzhang / Ti Gong
Laughter and good times prevail as river breezes mix with coffee and beer. A large number of tourists flock to the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek. An iconic waterfront of Shanghai, the "One River, One Creek" is evolving into a world-class destination. This new landmark features outstanding urban capacity, shared vitality and rich cultural heritage.
Editor: Li Qian