The New Waterfront Where Good Vibes Flow

The 2024 Shanghai Marathon competitors take off from the start line near Suzhou Creek in downtown Shanghai.

Laughter and good times prevail as river breezes mix with coffee and beer. A large number of tourists flock to the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek. An iconic waterfront of Shanghai, the "One River, One Creek" is evolving into a world-class destination. This new landmark features outstanding urban capacity, shared vitality and rich cultural heritage.