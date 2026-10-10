Toddlers' Mercury Poisoning Sparks Concern Over Patagonian Toothfish Marketed for Children

A 2-year-old toddler was diagnosed with mercury poisoning after regularly eating Patagonian toothfish marketed for children for eight months, prompting concern among parents and a surge in testing at a Shanghai hospital, The Paper reported.

Parents from Shanghai and the neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces said their children, mostly aged 1 to 3, had elevated blood mercury levels after regularly eating Patagonian toothfish. Some medical records from Xinhua Hospital included preliminary diagnoses linking the poisoning to the fish consumption.

Most children reportedly showed no symptoms, but several have begun treatment on doctors' advice.

On October 8, parents gathered outside the hospital's environmental poisoning clinic, where pediatric specialist Yan Chonghuai had added an extra session.

One Shanghai mother, surnamed Chen, told The Paper her child had eaten 68 packs of "children's portion" toothfish, bought at a Freshippo store, over seven months. An August blood test showed a mercury level of 29 micrograms per liter, compared with the laboratory's reference level of below 10. After seven days of treatment, the level fell to 24, she said.

Another mother, surnamed Li, said her 17-month-old child had a blood mercury level of 15.2 micrograms per liter on September 30 after eating about 2.16 kilograms of the fish purchased from Freshippo between March and September.