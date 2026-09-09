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Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's First Chief Executive, Dies at 89

by Shine
September 9, 2026
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Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's First Chief Executive, Dies at 89
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first chief executive after the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty and a former vice chairman of China’s top political advisory body, receives an interview in June 2021.

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first chief executive after the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty and a former vice chairman of China’s top political advisory body, has died at 89, his office said.

Tung died peacefully in hospital around 10pm yesterday, surrounded by family members, according to a statement released by his office early today.

Tung led Hong Kong through the start of the “one country, two systems” era after the city was handed back from Britain to China in 1997. A former shipping magnate, he became the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s first chief executive on July 1, 1997, taking office hours after the end of more than 150 years of British colonial rule.

He resigned in 2005 before completing his second term, citing health reasons.

Tung later served as vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Tung’s office described him as upright, patriotic and devoted to public service, saying his character and spirit would be remembered.

Leung Chun-ying, a vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and another former Hong Kong chief executive, expressed condolences. Leung said Tung had led the establishment of the Hong Kong SAR government, implemented “one country, two systems,” “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy, and had taken a long-term view of the city’s development and livelihood issues.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

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