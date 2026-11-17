A 37-year-old woman who used a false name and posed as a man during a relationship with another woman has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for fraud in southern China.

The Chancheng District People's Court in Foshan, Guangdong Province, ordered the defendant, surnamed Zhao, to repay 442,000 yuan (US$66,000) and imposed a 70,000 yuan fine, according to Modern Express.

The court found that Zhao obtained more than 460,000 yuan from her girlfriend, surnamed Liu, between 2019 and 2025, citing a need to consult a feng shui practitioner, her father's illness and financial difficulties. The money went toward gambling, her father's medical bills and rent, the report said.

The court put the fraud amount at approximately 442,000 yuan after deducting more than 18,000 yuan Zhao had returned before the case was formally opened.

Liu met Zhao through a friend in 2006. Zhao concealed that she was female and used an alias, leading Liu to believe she was entering a relationship with a man, the court found. Liu said she learned Zhao's true identity only during police mediation in June 2025.

Zhao argued that the money was genuinely borrowed and did not constitute fraud. The court rejected that defense, finding both fraudulent intent and conduct.

Zhao acknowledged repeatedly discussing marriage with Liu. She also requested transfers with amounts ending in 6, 8 or 9, saying they were connected to feng shui consultations intended to ward off misfortune.

The court noted that Zhao had no steady job or property, had bad bank debts and repaid only a small portion of the money over six years.

After Liu reported the matter to police in June 2025, the pair signed a repayment agreement arranged by officers, but Zhao did not fulfill it. Zhao went to a police station after being contacted by officers on January 24, 2026, and was detained that day.

The court said Zhao's voluntary appearance could warrant leniency but did not qualify as voluntary surrender under the law because she denied the principal facts of the offense at trial. The sentence was issued in a first-instance ruling.