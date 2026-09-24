BYD Launches Massive Recruitment Drive in Zhengzhou
by Lu FeiranSeptember 24, 2026
BYD Zhengzhou is hiring 10,000 workers for new project operations and production expansion in Henan Province's Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone.
The company is hiring 6,500 general operators and 3,500 technicians, including mechanics, electricians, welder operators, and assembly fitters, for its car, battery, and component divisions.
Technicians earn between 6,000–9,000 yuan per month, while general operators earn between 5,000 (US$710)–7,000 yuan. Highly specialized technical talent may negotiate salaries individually.
The company offers social insurance, housing provident funds, free four-person dormitory accommodation, and subsidized cafeteria meals.
Editor: Yao Minji
#BYD#Zhengzhou
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