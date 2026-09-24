Chinese Actor You Benchang, Known for 'Jigong,' Dies in Beijing at 93
Chinese National Theater of China actor You Benchang died in Beijing this morning after an illness at the age of 93, CCTV News reported. He was a first-class actor and worked in the performing arts for more than 70 years.
You graduated from the Shanghai Theater Academy in 1956 and joined the Central Experimental Theater, now the National Theater of China. He spent two decades playing small roles, holding to his belief that "there are no small roles, only small actors."
In 1984, You performed the comedy sketch "Shower" on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, bringing him wide attention. He later became widely known for playing the title character in the television series "Jigong."
On his 87th birthday, You was invited by director Wong Kar-wai to join the cast of "Blossoms Shanghai." His performance as Uncle Ye won him renewed popularity when the series aired.
You received a Lifetime Achievement Artist honor at the China Media Group's second China TV Drama Annual Ceremony in 2024. "I have spent my life learning as long as I live, studying as long as I live, and working as long as I live," he said.
After more than 70 years in the arts, You submitted an application to join the Communist Party of China in early 2024. It was approved in May 2025, and he took part in an oath ceremony held by the National Theater of China's Party committee ahead of July 1 that year.
Editor: Wang Qingchu