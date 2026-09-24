Chinese Actor You Benchang, Known for 'Jigong,' Dies in Beijing at 93

Chinese National Theater of China actor You Benchang died in Beijing this morning after an illness at the age of 93, CCTV News reported. He was a first-class actor and worked in the performing arts for more than 70 years.

You graduated from the Shanghai Theater Academy in 1956 and joined the Central Experimental Theater, now the National Theater of China. He spent two decades playing small roles, holding to his belief that "there are no small roles, only small actors."

In 1984, You performed the comedy sketch "Shower" on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, bringing him wide attention. He later became widely known for playing the title character in the television series "Jigong."