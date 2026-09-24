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Nanjing Road
National Day holiday
Shanghai

Shanghai's 90-Year-Old Landmark Gets a Glow Up for International Light Festival

by Yang Yiting
September 24, 2026
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The No. 1 Department Store on Nanjing Road E. pedestrian street has initiated "The One Land Light Show" as part of the third Shanghai International Light Festival.

Inspired by the Art Deco style, the show transforms the historic department store building into a giant canvas, using light and projections to tell the story of the landmark across four chapters.

The show traces the building's 90-year history, from its opening in 1936 as the "largest department store in the Far East" to its present-day identity as Shanghai's No. 1 Department Store in 2026.

Shanghai's 90-Year-Old Landmark Gets a Glow Up for International Light Festival
Caption: The light show is projected onto the facade of the No. 1 Department Store.
Shanghai's 90-Year-Old Landmark Gets a Glow Up for International Light Festival
Caption: A visitor takes a photo of the light show on Nanjing Road E.

The light show will run through October 16, covering both the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival and the weeklong National Day holiday.

The first Shanghai stop of the Pop Land is also underway at the department store's Liuhe Road block. Visitors can take part in interactive games and win Labubu-themed merchandise.

Shanghai's 90-Year-Old Landmark Gets a Glow Up for International Light Festival
Caption: The light show features an image of Labubu.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Nanjing Road#National Day holiday#Shanghai#Nanjing
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