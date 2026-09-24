Shanghai's 90-Year-Old Landmark Gets a Glow Up for International Light Festival

The No. 1 Department Store on Nanjing Road E. pedestrian street has initiated "The One Land Light Show" as part of the third Shanghai International Light Festival.

Inspired by the Art Deco style, the show transforms the historic department store building into a giant canvas, using light and projections to tell the story of the landmark across four chapters.

The show traces the building's 90-year history, from its opening in 1936 as the "largest department store in the Far East" to its present-day identity as Shanghai's No. 1 Department Store in 2026.