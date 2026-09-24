Rapid Growth in Rail Transit, Drones Creates Need for Advanced Technical Skillsets

The 48th WorldSkills Competition now underway in Shanghai has added two new job categories: rail vehicle technology and drone systems, reflecting rapid growth in both sectors.

Fan Haobin, a researcher with the Institute of Urban and Demographic Studies of Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said the new events show that increasingly complex tasks like software testing and equipment diagnosis are no longer secondary or marginal but have become an indispensable part of core production processes.

"They represent a broad trend of economic transition, shifting from simply manufacturing products to operating complex systems, and from replacing labor with machines to redesigning human tasks," Fan told China Biz Buzz.

The rail vehicle technology competition was customized directly from China's own rail maintenance practices. The test for participants focuses heavily on troubleshooting train operations. Contestants must demonstrate maintenance skills for both mechanical and electrical systems, as well as diagnosis and resolution for vehicle faults. Tasks range from installing and testing passenger cabin doors to performing comprehensive vehicle diagnostics and repairs.

Liu Xirui, a student at the Shanghai Communications Polytechnic, is a competitor in this category. Having grown up near Shanghai's Metro Line 3, he was often taken by his grandmother to the line's terminus before they walked back together alongside the tracks. Memories of those excursions played a large part in Liu's developing interest in train system operations.

"While preparing for the skills competition, I felt my problem-solving abilities and logical reasoning will stead me well for a future in vehicle maintenance," he said.