Crackdown Begins on Disposal of Spent Electric Car Batteries

China is conducting a sweeping crackdown on the illegal recycling and disposal of power batteries, targeting those used in electric vehicles and mopeds. A special joint enforcement campaign undertaken by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and other authorities will run to the end of June. The goal is to end the black market in battery recycling that has been operating for years. The campaign follows new regulations that came into effect in April mandating full-lifecycle supervision over power batteries. A power battery recycling company located in Shanghai's Fengxian District told China Biz Buzz that it hopes the campaign will finally reverse the long-standing market phenomenon of "bad money driving out good." Prior to the new regulations, the industry relied heavily on "standard industry conditions" – commonly known as the "whitelist." However, the standard lacked enforcement power. The Fengxian company, which extracts batteries from junked cars, operates on a whitelist of companies adhering to the rules. "Once we receive the batteries, we go through testing, dismantling, screening and finally, reassembly," said a company official who asked his name not be used. "Our entire system connects directly with the national traceability platform, enabling full-lifecycle track-and-trace management for retired batteries. After these steps, the retired batteries are repurposed into other battery products widely used in energy storage systems and low-speed electric vehicles."

Credit: Ti Gong

The battery recycling market potential is huge because of the boom in sales of new energy vehicles, which comprised 60 percent of all domestic car sales in April. Given that the initial new vehicle sales explosion began in 2014-15 and a power battery has a lifespan of five to eight years, China is currently facing its first massive wave of battery retirements. Last year, the country recycled over 400,000 tons of waste power batteries, an increase of 33 percent from 2024. The Industry Research Department of the China Electronic Energy-Saving Technology Association predicts that by 2028, retired power batteries will exceed 4 million tons, generating an industry output value surpassing 280 billion yuan (US$39 billion). "However, the industry has long been trapped in a vicious cycle where whitelist companies suffer from idle capacity while blacklist workshops fiercely bid for supply at premium prices," the Fengxian recycler said. "Some underground workshops offer prices up to 30 percent higher than compliant companies, resulting in approximately 75 percent of waste batteries flowing into black channels." The Shanghai commerce commission overseas five fully qualified scrapped motor vehicle recycling companies, which collectively processed only 65,000 vehicles in 2025, leaving local capacity severely underutilized. To address this, the new regulations stipulate that new energy vehicle owners cannot deregister their vehicles if the power battery is missing. If the battery flows into unqualified channels, the owner faces severe restrictions on registering a new vehicle or renewing a driver's license. "The new rules force car owners to verify whether a service provider holds a legitimate qualification certificate before scrapping their old cars," said the official with the company in Fengxian. "Otherwise, they risk being caught in a double crisis of legal liabilities and inability to unregister vehicles." Power batteries are a treasure trove of rare metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Lin Daoyong, general manager of Shanghai Yiding New Material Technology, said the rapid growth of new energy vehicles and energy storage systems is driving global demand for lithium salts, projected to reach 3 million tons by 2030. "Global lithium reserves are finite," Lin said. "Once peak annual demand is met, recycled lithium will account for a steadily growing share, while the absolute volume of mined lithium will decrease."

Credit: Ti Gong

However, improper handling of these heavy metals can pose severe safety and environmental risks. The previous lack of mandatory legislation led to frequent reports of illegal dumping cases. In July 2025, police in the Guangdong Province city of Qingyuan dismantled a hidden operation inside an abandoned pig farm, seizing 860 tons of illegally processed batteries. Workers were found using axes to split batteries open, discharging toxic electrolytes directly into nearby agricultural irrigation canals. The black market acquired the batteries for 4,000 yuan a ton, and after dismantling, the materials were sold for 25,000 yuan a ton. In July 2024, the Guangxi Zanyang Co triggered a major fire by piling up waste lithium batteries without any safety precautions. Water used to fight the fire overflowed into a nearby agricultural ditch, causing manganese levels to exceed safe limits by 182 percent. The company was subsequently fined 114,000 yuan. Earlier in 2024, authorities exposed two illicit workshops in Shanghai's Songjiang District. These workshops "borrowed" the whitelist qualifications of a legitimate company in Anhui Province, maintaining the facade of compliance while secretly dismantling batteries illegally. Sourcing their supply from major automakers and testing centers, they were able to buy spent batteries for 300,000 yuan and resell them for 1.3 million yuan.