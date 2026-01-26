Michelin Upgrades Operations in Shanghai

French tire maker Michelin has begun expanded production at its Shanghai plant following a 3 billion yuan (US$430 million) upgrade, lifting annual capacity to 9.5 million tires.

The company described the site as the first global "factory of the future," equipped with advanced digital and automated systems to serve China's fast-growing new energy vehicle sector. Michelin has operated in China since the 1980s and now accounts for about 30 percent of tires used in the country's automotive market.



