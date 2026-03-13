Sign Up for a Free Mandarin Course in China
A free 8 to 12-hour Mandarin course is now open for registration. The program is available to foreigners working and living in China, particularly those based in Shanghai, Beijing, Sichuan, and Fujian Province.
The upcoming semester runs from April to June, and registration closes on March 20. If you are interested, be sure to sign up soon.
This program provides a valuable opportunity for foreign professionals in China to improve their Mandarin skills. The course is conducted online and is completely free of charge.
Course Format
- Classes are conducted online with live teachers
- Teaching format: 1-on-1 or small groups (1 teacher with up to 3 learners)
- Three levels available: Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced
- Each level includes 8 to 12 hours of live instruction, along with additional self-study using the SuperChinese learning platform
- Classes typically take place twice a week, with one-hour sessions
Learner Requirements
Participants are expected to:
- Scan the QR code to register and complete the required information
- Prepare a computer and a stable internet connection, as the course is fully online
- Follow the agreed schedule once a teacher has been assigned
- Show appreciation for teachers, who are volunteering their time
- Provide feedback after completing the course, and help share information about the program with others
- More detailed information will be provided after successful registration.
If you are a foreigner working in China and looking to improve your Mandarin, don't miss this opportunity – sign up today.
About the program
First launched in early 2024 in Shanghai by the Shanghai International Academic Exchange Association and City News Service, the TCSOL in China Program aims at helping foreign talents working & living in China.
The program is supervised by the China Society of Research on International Professional Personnel Exchange and Development, a professional society under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China.
Two additional organizations play important roles in the program:
Shanghai Yudian Education Ltd provides TCSOL-certified Chinese teachers, who volunteer to deliver the courses.
SuperChinese, a leading Mandarin-learning software company, supports the program by helping establish the training structure and academic standards.
Editor: Fu Rong