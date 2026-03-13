Sign Up for a Free Mandarin Course in China

A free 8 to 12-hour Mandarin course is now open for registration. The program is available to foreigners working and living in China, particularly those based in Shanghai, Beijing, Sichuan, and Fujian Province.



The upcoming semester runs from April to June, and registration closes on March 20. If you are interested, be sure to sign up soon.

This program provides a valuable opportunity for foreign professionals in China to improve their Mandarin skills. The course is conducted online and is completely free of charge.