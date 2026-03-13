[Big News] SH Just Made Medical History w/Brain-Chip Interface
Shanghai Just Made Medical History
Something significant is happening in medical research in China, and a lot of it is here in Shanghai. Brain-computer interfaces, BCIs, are exactly what they sound like: technology that creates a direct communication channel between the human brain and an external device, bypassing the body's damaged or non-functioning nervous system entirely. The implications of that are enormous.
For people whose spinal cords have been severed or damaged, whose brains are still sending signals that simply never arrive, a BCI is potentially the thing that bridges that gap. Scientists and researchers have been chasing this for decades. While the rest of the world is still largely debating the future of the technology in academic papers and TED talks, Shanghai-based Neuracle Technology just got its invasive BCI approved by China's top drug and medical device regulator, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). That approval came through on Friday. It is the first time in the world that an invasive brain-computer interface has officially entered clinical practice. Not a trial. Not a prototype. Clinical practice.
Let that sink in for a second.
What It Is
The approved system is a comprehensive package: BCI implants, an invasive electrode set, an EEG (electroencephalogram, which records the brain's electrical activity) signal transceiver, a pneumatic glove, a surgical toolkit, and specialized software for decoding signals, medical testing, and clinical management. The whole thing is working together.
The target patients are people suffering from paralysis caused by cervical spinal cord injuries, aged 18 to 60, diagnosed for more than a year, with their condition stable for at least six months. Specifically, people who cannot grasp objects with their hands but still retain some residual function in their upper limbs.
How It Works
Surgeons implant a coin-sized device into the patient's skull to collect neural data from the brain's sensory and motor regions (the areas responsible for processing touch and controlling movement). An external magnetic coil is then placed beneath the scalp to handle the power supply and signal transmission without wires running in and out of the head.
What makes Neuracle's approach notable is the extracortical (sitting outside the brain's outer layer rather than inside it) electrode design. The electrodes are positioned outside the cerebral cortex and covered by the scalp, which eliminates direct contact with brain tissue. That's a meaningful distinction from what most people picture when they hear "brain implant." Combined with a prosthetic glove, the system lets patients manipulate their own brain signals to perform everyday tasks, picking up a cup, grasping objects, that kind of thing.
After surgery, engineers continuously fine-tune the device's algorithms, since every brain has its own individual neural patterns, and provide personalized training tailored to each patient.
The Trial Results
Huashan Hospital leads the national clinical trial. Their president, Mao Ying, reports that 32 patients with cervical spinal cord injuries have participated in the BCI trial so far, all of them having suffered their injuries three to four years prior and having plateaued after conventional treatment and rehabilitation.
The current trial focuses on hand function. After implantation and targeted training, all 32 patients showed significant improvements: people who couldn't grasp anything can now independently hold cups, use spoons, and write. Some patients saw improvements in other untrained body parts entirely. Several showed signs of neural remodeling (the brain physically reorganizing itself to compensate for or recover from damage).
"This BCI device provides a new breakthrough for their recovery," Mao said. "The NMPA registration approval enables large-scale clinical promotion of this pioneering technology, bringing tangible benefits to more patients."
The ambition doesn't stop at hand function. Mao describes this as a first step, with plans to expand functionality, move from invasive toward non-invasive approaches, and extend the technology's scope to cover more injuries and diseases.
Who's Next
Interest has been substantial. Hundreds of patients have contacted or visited Huashan to inquire about the technology, and more than 50 expat patients are already on the waiting list. The regulatory approval is expected to fast-track access, meaning expat patients could be getting this relatively soon.
The scale of the need is staggering: over 3.5 million spinal cord injury patients are currently in China, with 90,000 new cases every year. Globally, the number exceeds 15 million. The market and the humanitarian case are both overwhelming.
Shanghai, right now, is where this is starting.
If you want to consult about BCI technology with Huashan Hospital
You can contact with the BCI team in Huashan Hospital through huashan_bci@163.com
Editor: Fu Rong