More than 1 million yuan (US$150,046) has been wiped off the price of a cancer therapy tailored to one patient at a time. For patients, it could be a breakthrough. For China's CAR T-cell industry, it presents a daunting equation: far less revenue per treatment, far more patients to serve.

The challenge comes as Shanghai-based JW Therapeutics becomes the first CAR-T drugmaker to secure a place in China's basic medical insurance program, with the price of its lymphoma therapy price slashed nearly 78 percent to 288,600 yuan, effective from January.

The milestone could unlock a much larger market for personalized cancer treatments, but it also puts the industry's economics to the test - from manufacturing costs and clinical capacity to whether higher patient volumes can make up for lower prices.

At Shanghai Tongji Hospital, where more than 100 patients undergo CAR-T treatment each year, the financial barrier is all too familiar.

"Out of 10 patients we would recommend CAR-T for, perhaps only two or three would actually receive it," said Xiu Bing, a chief physician specializing in blood cancers in the Department of Hematology at Tongji Hospital. "If money were no longer a barrier, that number could rise to five or six."

The estimate is drawn from her clinical experience, rather than a formal survey. But it offers a glimpse of the demand that high prices have long kept out of reach.

"Financial constraints are the dominant reason," Xiu said, referring to patients who ultimately forgo the treatment.

CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, takes a patient's immune cells, genetically reprograms them to recognize cancer and infuses them back into the body. The therapy has offered new hope to patients with certain blood cancers who have exhausted conventional options.

Unlike pills or injectable medicines churned out in large batches, every CAR-T treatment must be manufactured from an individual patient's cells. That complexity has helped keep prices above a million yuan in China, even as more therapies have reached the market.

The clinical promise can be striking. Xiu recalls a patient with mantle cell lymphoma who has remained free of disease progression for seven or eight years after receiving CAR-T.

"The biggest beneficiaries are high-risk patients with clear indications, especially those unlikely to respond well to conventional chemotherapy and those who previously could not afford CAR-T," she said.

Yet such outcomes are far from guaranteed. Some patients will also relapse without systematic treatment, including well controlled bridging therapy and relapse prevention management. Therefore, collaborative MDT throughout the entire CAR-T process, along with the prevention and control of toxic and adverse reactions, is far more important than CAR-T itself.

Xiu worries that wider insurance coverage could also encourage premature use among patients who might still benefit from conventional treatments.

"Some patients may actually be better suited to conventional treatment," she said. "We need to identify patients who are unlikely to benefit from CAR-T and consider alternative treatments, such as bispecific antibodies or enrollment in clinical trials."