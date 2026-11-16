China Market for New Hepatitis B Drugs Is Large, Actual Sales Prospects Smaller

Seventy-five million people make for a compelling market. Finding patients who will actually take a new medicine is a more demanding business.

That is the challenge facing UK pharma giant GSK as it prepares to bring its hepatitis B drug to China – a development Chinese drugmakers are watching closely as they develop their own new treatments for the viral liver disease.

GSK's bepirovirsen, sold under the brand name Hibsago, won US regulatory approval in October, offering some patients the possibility of stopping medication while keeping the infection under control.

At the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases meeting in Denver earlier this month, Chinese drugmakers Hengrui Pharma and Brii Biosciences presented research pursuing the same broad ambition.

For companies hoping to build a business around that promise, China's vast patient population is only the starting point. The nearer-term opportunity lies within a much smaller group already receiving care, and narrows further once the requirements of a new treatment are applied.

GSK's own investor presentation illustrates the gap. Of an estimated 75 million people living with chronic hepatitis B in China, about 44 million have been diagnosed and around six million are on treatment. The company said in October that bepirovirsen remained under priority review in China, with a regulatory decision expected in the first half of 2027. Even those six million currently on treatment cannot simply be counted as prospective customers.

Under its US approval, Hibsago is available to adults without cirrhosis who have received antiviral treatment for at least six months, have suppressed virus levels and have hepatitis B surface antigen levels of 3,000 international units per milliliter. The antigen is a viral protein measured in blood. China's eventual prescribing rules will determine eligibility there.

The published figures do not establish how many Chinese patients would qualify. Nor do they tell companies how many eligible patients would choose treatment, obtain coverage or pay for it themselves.

For a patient whose infection is already controlled with daily pills, the attraction is the chance to stop treatment. But that possibility comes with additional treatment and monitoring, without any guarantee of success.

In the trials supporting US approval, 24 percent of patients receiving bepirovirsen met the criteria to stop their existing antiviral medication. Twenty-four weeks after stopping all hepatitis B treatment, 19 percent had maintained viral control with no detectable surface antigen – an outcome known as a "functional cure." Most patients did not reach that endpoint. The drug also carries a boxed warning for serious liver reactions and low platelet counts.

Hou Jinlin, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Nanfang Hospital and a lead investigator in GSK's global phase III bepirovirsen trials, said the studies enrolled patients with surface antigen levels above 100 and up to 3,000 units. He explained that earlier research suggested patients with very low antigen levels could sometimes achieve clearance with existing treatment, while those with higher levels were harder to treat. He made the comments in an interview with the Yicai news group last week.

"New drugs usually face high price barriers when they are first approved," Hou told Yicai, adding that reimbursement negotiations and lower costs as the industry matures could improve access.

The economics may prove as demanding as the medicine.