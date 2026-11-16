Daily Buzz: 16 November 2026

Top News

Ukraine NATO Membership in Exchange for Ceding Territory to Russia? US negotiators floated the idea of Ukraine ceding its eastern territory of Donbas to Russia in exchange for NATO membership, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "This was the first time that was raised," Zelensky said after meeting with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who are trying to broker a settlement in the nearly five-year war. Washington and Moscow haven't commented. Russia has long demanded the Donbas as the price of peace but has vehemently rejected Ukraine joining NATO, something Kiev urgently seeks as insurance against further Russian aggression. Zelensky said if he received a specific peace proposal that contained security guarantees, no constraints on Ukraine's military and funds to rebuild the country, he would put it to a national referendum. Zelensky also accused SpaceX of lying about Ukraine's access to the Starshield satellite system, the military version of SpaceX's commercial Starlink constellation. Ukraine relies on the system for its capability to shoot down Russian drones. SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk earlier said that restrictions on access to Starshield, which he blamed on the Pentagon, had been removed. But Zelensky said on Friday that restrictions persist.

SpaceX Makes History With Spacecraft Retrieval SpaceX successfully pulled off an unprecedented retrieval of the upper stage of a Starship rocket, snaring the craft on its descent with gigantic mechanical arms nicknamed "chopsticks." SpaceX launched the history-making mission on Friday, with the spaceship deploying Starlink internet satellites before returning to Earth. However, the company's attempt to guide the lower stage of the rocket booster back to a pinpoint landing at its Texas launch tower failed, with SpaceX forced to redirect it to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Retrievable rockets and spacecraft are considered vital in reducing the costs of launches and increasing their frequency.

Iran Fires Drones at Bahrain, Saudi Arabia Iran fired drones at US military bases in Bahrain and sites in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, and Saudi-backed forces pulled back from the southern mouth of the Red Sea to defend the temporary Yemeni capital of Aden from an advance by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The US has ceased, for the moment, major fresh attacks on Iran amid a tenuous stalemate in a conflict now in its ninth month. Global benchmark Brent crude futures resumed trading after the weekend break priced at about US$96 a barrel. Surging jet fuel spot prices triggered by the war have eased to about US$148 a barrel from about US$180 late last month but remain more than US$60 above the level before the start of the war. Despite fuel surcharges, Asian airlines, including those in China, have lost profitability this year as they grappled with fuel costs, which comprise about a third of operating costs. Some airlines have hedged at least part of those costs in fuel markets.

Scandal Aside, Jensen Huang Still Has Supporters Jensen Huang still has his supporters after the Nvidia founder and chief executive resigned amid a scandal that sent the company's shares diving. An online petition asking that he be reinstated gathered 130,000 signatures after it was launched, including one from fellow tech magnate Elon Musk. The chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX said on Saturday that some "critical deals will be lost" in the absence of Huang. Two major Nvidia investors, Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker, asked Nvidia's board not to rule out Huang's return as it considers its next step. The Financial Times reported that Huang has discussed a comeback with confidants. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Nvidia to choose a new chief executive from outside the company. Nvidia is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

US Flights Slowly Return to Normal After Air Control Meltdown US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted a return to flight normalcy by today after an air control problem grounded departing flights across the country on Friday for more than four hours. Airlines have been scrambling to return to normal schedules after thousands of flight cancellations or delays affected hundreds of thousands of passengers. Air tracker FlightAware said 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday, an improvement from about 6,500 on Saturday and 9,000 on Friday. It was the biggest disruption to air travel since the 9/11 disaster 25 years ago. The aviation agency blamed the stoppage on an outside contractor's botched replacement of 60-year-old copper wire with fiber optic cable as part of a system upgrade, which triggered disruptions across nationwide air control systems. Analysts said the system needs more funding to modernize.

Top Business

Meta Fined US$880 Million by Italian Regulators Over Data Misuse Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, was fined US$880 million by Italian regulators for accessing users' photos without their specific consent. The regulators said photos, videos and other data belonging to Italian users were accessed through the Facebook application for Android devices. The fine follows a US$25 billion penalty against Meta in the US last month, where a New Mexico court found the company misled state residents for more than a decade over use of their data.

Comac's Electric Plane Makes First Piloted Flight Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the state-owned aircraft maker known as Comac, completed the first piloted flight of its CE-25A electric aircraft on Saturday. Developed with battery maker CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other partners, the aircraft is designed to carry 19 passengers on short intercity routes, with a range of 400 kilometers. China's civil aviation regulator has accepted the aircraft's application for certification, a step toward approval for commercial use.

Bilibili Team Wins League of Legends World Championship China's multibillion-dollar gaming business got a shot in the arm this weekend when a Chinese team won the 2026 League of Legends World Championship in New York. Shanghai-based Bilibili Esports Information Technology's BLG team defeated South Korea's Gen.G team 3-1, reclaiming the championship after five years. Bilibili acquired and renamed BLG in 2017, investing heavily in its success. League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games. Known as the Summoner's Cup, this global League of Legends event draws hundreds of millions of viewers.

Economy & Markets

China Adds Record 51 Innovative Drugs to National Reimbursement List China added 107 medicines to its national health insurance reimbursement list, including a record 51 drugs it classifies as Class 1 innovative medicines. The revised list, announced on Saturday, expands coverage for treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other conditions, effective January 1. For drugmakers, inclusion can widen access to patients covered by public insurance, while negotiated reimbursement terms help determine how much that access is worth.

China Securities Regulator Calls for Review of Quant Trading China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Wu Qing called for a review of rules on quantitative, or machine-driven, trading and shareholder stake sales, as well as a study of whether listing rules adequately serve large and emerging technology companies. Speaking at a Shanghai conference on Saturday, he urged greater efforts to attract more long-term investors and curb volatility linked to "herd" trading. He said direct financing through channels such as stocks and bonds accounted for nearly half of the increase in aggregate financing in the first nine months of 2026. Separately, securities regulators in Beijing and three Chinese provinces disclosed penalties or other punitive measures against Guosheng Securities, Xiangcai Securities, Citic Securities and Shengang Securities related to account irregularities. Guosheng and Xiangcai were each fined 290,000 yuan (US$43,000) and ordered to suspend new securities account openings for three months. A Citic Securities branch in Beijing received a warning letter related to employees selling non-company-distributed products, while Shengang's Jiangsu branch was ordered to rectify four violations including improper client solicitation.

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Hong Kong-Listed Chinese Shares Goldman Sachs raised its rating on Hong Kong-traded shares of Chinese mainland companies to "overweight" while lowering its rating on mainland-listed shares to "market weight," Bloomberg News reported. "Overweight" recommends a higher allocation of holdings than a stock's weighting on a benchmark index; "market weight" advises matching its benchmark proportion. The investment bank also upgraded India to "overweight" and cut Taiwan to "market weight" as it adjusted its exposure to artificial intelligence stocks. Ten Chinese brokerages, including Citic Securities, China Merchants Securities and BOC International, have published fresh strategy notes, with most saying that downside risk for mainland Class A shares has eased. BOC International said Nvidia's management upheaval after the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang opens a window of opportunity for Chinese chip makers, such as Cambricon, Ascend and Hygon.

China's First Fully AI-Generated Movie a Box-Office Flop China's first fully AI-generated feature film has bombed at the box office, the South China Morning Post reported. "Sanxingdui: Future Past," a sci-fi movie made without human actors or film crew, has earned only 1.8 million yuan (US$270,000) in the three weeks since its debut, well below the tens of millions of yuan it reportedly cost to make, according to box-office tracker Beacon Pro. The film depicts a future world where AI algorithms go rogue, threatening humanity. Use of AI in the film has been a contentious issue among industry producers, directors, stars and film crews, heightened by uncertainties about whether audiences will accept it.

China Hog Prices Plunge on Oversupply China's hog prices have plunged to decade lows on an imbalance of supply and demand. The nation's 25 listed pig companies posted a combined net loss of 24.5 billion yuan (US$3.7 billion) in the first three quarters, swinging from profit a year earlier. Three companies, Muyuan, Wens and New Hope, were the biggest losers, with aggregate losses of about 16.8 billion yuan. Pork is a major staple of the Chinese diet, though in some local markets it's now selling at below the price of green peppers.

Corporate

TCL Zhonghuan Seeks to Raise Stake in Chip Wafer Unit Chinese solar wafer maker TCL Zhonghuan plans to issue shares to buy a 65.8 percent stake in Zhonghuan Advanced Semiconductor, raising its holding to 98.5 percent. The unit makes silicon wafers used in logic and memory chips, image sensors and power devices. The proposed deal would consolidate ownership of TCL Zhonghuan's existing semiconductor materials business.

BYD to Launch Its Biggest SUV BYD's Fang Cheng Bao brand will launch the Tai 9, its largest SUV model, on the Chinese mainland this week, accepting orders for a deposit of 3,000 yuan (US$447). The luxury six-seat plug-in hybrid SUV measures 5.3 meters long, pairing a 1.5-liter turbo engine with two electric motors. BYD claims more than 1,000 miles of combined range and a nine-minute 10-to-97 percent flash charge. Starting price for the vehicle is 189,800 yuan.