Top News

China, Russia, US Leaders Issue 'Peace Declaration' at Historic Summit Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump issued a joint "peace declaration" after their historic trilateral summit in China on Thursday. It affirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, which came with a pledge that the world's three biggest nuclear-armed nations will "conduct dialogue on reducing nuclear risk and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons." The communique also called for reforms of the UN to improve its ability to address global challenges, for increasing supplies of fuel products to benefit all countries and for honoring the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts. In televised opening remarks before the three-way talks went behind closed doors, Xi said, "When major countries live in harmony, the world enjoys peace; when major countries clash, the world falls into chaos." Trump later rated the summit a 12 on a scale of 1-10. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the three countries would maintain coordination at the working level after the summit. He said the leaders had a frank exchange of their strategic intentions and established a "new paradigm" for interaction.



Anthropic Shares Rise 17 Percent, Broader Market AI Sentiment Tanks Shares in AI startup Anthropic closed up 17 percent from their offer price on their first day of trading in New York after a record-setting IPO that raised US$81.3 billion. However, the shares ended down 13 percent from their initial surge at the opening bell. The world's largest IPO made history but not much difference in broader market concerns about heavy, often debt-financed investment in AI and bloated share prices that don't necessarily reflect profit prospects. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.3 percent, and the Dow Jones plunged more than 1,000 points to a five-month low. Still, Anthropic – at least on its first day of trading – dispelled fears that its IPO would be hurt by the recent selloff in technology shares. The creator of the Claude series of large language models increased the share size and price of its IPO a day earlier in the face of strong investor demand. Separate from the public share sale, Anthropic privately placed US$26 billion of shares with seven major US technology companies. Dario Amodei and six company co-founders together own about 10 percent of the company, which was valued at US$1.76 trillion at the end of Thursday trading.

Alibaba Profit Surges as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates China tech and e-commerce titan Alibaba Group reported that net income in its fiscal second quarter ended September 30 tripled to 64.4 billion yuan (US$9.6 billion) as revenue beat forecasts with a 10 percent increase from a year earlier to 271.5 billion yuan. Adjusted profit excluding investment gains and other one-time items rose 92 percent to 19.9 billion yuan, missing forecasts. The company said profit gains were driven by surging demand for AI cloud services and narrowing losses in its fast food-delivery business. Revenue from AI Cloud and computing services grew 53 percent to 61 billion yuan, with AI-related product sales recording triple-digit growth for the 13th consecutive quarter. Revenue at the company's e-commerce business, the biggest single contributor to earnings, edged up 2 percent, supported by 22 percent growth in the quick-delivery segment. Capital expenditure rose 60 percent to 50.5 billion yuan, with higher spending on AI infrastructure resulting in negative cash flow of 34.5 billion yuan.

Chief Executive Eddie Wu said Alibaba's previous 2030 target of US$100 billion in external cloud revenue remains intact despite new US restrictions on chip exports. However, he added, "The new export control rules will affect next year's products and services," and said the company is still evaluating the impact. Alibaba has been investing heavily in the development of its own chips.

World Court Finds Myanmar Guilty of Genocide The International Court of Justice in a landmark ruling found Myanmar guilty of committing genocide against its predominately Muslim minority Rohingya population. It's the first time in its 80-year history that the top UN court has held any country accountable for violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. At least 10,000 Rohingyas were killed when their communities were attacked by Myanmar's security forces and local militias in 2017. More than 1 million fled the country and are now living in refugee camps in Bangladesh. The decision could have repercussions. Still pending before the court is a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians living in Gaza. Neither Israel nor the US recognizes the jurisdiction of the world court, which is based in The Hague.





Top Business

Lenovo Posts Record Revenue, Reports Loss on Warrant Value Beijing-based Lenovo, the world's largest maker of personal computers, reported a net loss of US$640 million in its fiscal second-quarter ended September 30, turning from profit of US$340 million a year earlier. The company said the loss reflects a paper fair-value loss on warrants. Adjusted profit, excluding one-time items, surged 166 percent to US$1.4 billion. Revenue rose 48 percent to a record US$30.2 billion on strong demand for AI infrastructure and devices across its businesses. AI-related revenue rose 79 percent from a year earlier to US$10.8 billion, accounting for 36 percent of total group revenue. The infrastructure solutions business was a key growth driver, with revenue surging 178 percent, intelligent devices business revenue increased 15 percent, and smartphone sales hit a record with double-digit growth. Lenovo, which holds a 24 percent share of the global personal computer market, said growing demand for personalized, efficient and secure AI solutions is expected to accelerate adoption across consumer and corporate markets, and it plans to expand AI offerings.



Musk Says Shanghai Tesla Factory to Increase Output Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said output will be ramped up at the automaker's mega-factory in Shanghai despite a four-year low in Tesla sales on the Chinese mainland. Musk said he is confident about China's manufacturing capability, according to a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV, the South China Morning Post reported. In October, Tesla deliveries on the mainland fell by two-thirds from a year earlier, but exports of cars made in Shanghai rose 66 percent.



PDD Operating Profit Beats Market Forecasts PDD Holdings, operator of discount online retailing platforms Temu and Pinduoduo, said third-quarter net income edged up 0.7 percent from a year earlier to 29.5 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion), while revenue was flat at 108.3 billion yuan, missing market forecasts. Operating profit increased 24 percent to 31.2 billion yuan, beating estimates. Revenue from online marketing services rose 12 percent, while transaction services revenue fell 12 percent after new EU duties on low-cost, small parcels, a core business strategy, came into effect. Operating expenses declined 12 percent on a pullback in marketing. Spending on research and development rose to 5.1 billion yuan. PDD is listed only in New York, where its shares rose 11 percent.



Economy & Markets

China Holdings of US Treasuries Fall to 18-Year Low China's holdings of US Treasury bonds in September fell to their lowest in 18 years, the latest US Treasury data showed. Total foreign holdings dropped to US$9.2 trillion from US$9.3 trillion in August. Japan, the largest holder, had a 0.5 percent drop to US$1.1 trillion, the fifth decline in a row. The UK, second-largest creditor, slipped to US$985 billion after edging higher in the previous month. China remained the third-largest holder, though its cache fell 4.5 percent from August to US$563.9 billion, the fourth month of decline.



ByteDance Weighs US$500 Million Microsoft Deal ByteDance is in advanced talks with Microsoft to spend an additional US$500 million on Azure cloud services, mainly to access OpenAI models, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal has not been finalized. The proposed spending would be on top of ByteDance's existing commitments. Bloomberg News previously reported that the Chinese technology company was among Microsoft's largest AI customers, with annual spending on AI and cloud services expected to exceed US$1 billion. Microsoft is authorized to resell OpenAI technology through Azure under a licensing agreement with the AI startup.



After 13-Year Wait, 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Wows Global Gaming The multibillion-dollar gaming industry is abuzz with the global rollout of the new blockbuster "Grand Theft Auto VI." The game, released by Take-Two Interactive, owner and publisher Rockstar Games, is forecast to sell at least 65 million copies in the next few months. It received rave reviews from critics and players on its debut day. The latest installment in the long-running series comes after 13 years and an estimated US$1 billion or more in production costs, immediately racing to the top of gaming charts with 17 million copies sold on the first day. The new installment of the action-adventure game takes place in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, with play alternating between leading characters who are partners in crime.



Japanese Inflation Accelerates, Raising Bets on Rate Hike Japan's core inflation, which strips out volatile food prices, accelerated in October to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent in September, its highest level this year. High global energy prices spread to the wider economy as government energy subsidies for households expired. Headline inflation came in at 2.3 percent, compared with September's 2.1 percent increase. The figures increase bets that the Bank of Japan next month will continue raising rates from historically low levels.



China Gas Doubles US LNG Contract China Gas Holdings doubled its 20-year liquefied natural gas purchase agreement with US exporter Venture Global to 1 million metric tons annually, replacing a September agreement for 500,000 tons. The revised contract was signed during the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in China.



Chinese Suppliers Join OpenAI Hardware Project OpenAI's first AI hardware device is expected to begin shipments by the end of the year, with Chinese manufacturers playing a key role in its supply chain, the National Business Daily reported. Luxshare Precision is expected to serve as the exclusive assembler while also supplying core components, according to the report. Other Chinese manufacturers are also involved, although details of their roles were not disclosed. The device has been described in earlier media reports as a screen-free, voice-controlled device equipped with cameras, microphones and environmental sensors.





Corporate

Kuaishou Swings to Loss as Ad, Livestreaming Revenue Falls Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou Technology swung to a quarterly loss as advertising and livestreaming revenue declined amid intensifying competition and increased investment in artificial intelligence. The Hong Kong-listed company reported a net loss of 959 million yuan (US$143 million) for the third quarter, turning from a profit of 4.5 billion yuan a year earlier. Revenue fell 11 percent to 31.6 billion yuan. Online marketing revenue declined 11 percent to 17.9 billion yuan, reflecting weaker spending by e-commerce advertisers. Livestreaming revenue tumbled 19 percent to 7.8 billion yuan, and gross profit margin narrowed to 48.2 percent from 54.7 percent a year earlier. Average daily active users edged up 0.3 percent to 417.3 million.



NetEase Revenue Drops 1.8 Percent in Third Quarter Chinese gaming company NetEase reported a 1.8 percent decline in third-quarter revenue from a year earlier on weaker sales across its major businesses. Revenue came in at 27.9 billion yuan (US$4.2 billion), with net income down 2 percent to 8.4 billion yuan. Revenue from games and services, NetEase's largest business, dropped 1.7 percent to 23 billion yuan. The company's AI-focused Youdao unit reported a 12.3 percent drop in revenue, and NetEase Cloud Music sales edged down 0.9 percent. Operating expenses fell 5.4 percent. Chief Executive William Ding said the company would continue investing in game development and live operations.



UniCredit, Germany Reach Accord on Takeover of Commerzbank UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by capitalization, and the German government have reached an agreement ‌on the remaining sticking points in the Italian bank's takeover of Commerzbank, which is 13.3 percent owned by the German government following a bailout during the global financial crisis. Under the agreement, the merged bank's German headquarters will remain in Frankfurt as a listed entity. The merger will create a bank with more than US$1.4 trillion in assets in one of the most significant cross-border European banking deals in years.



Jetour to Begin Brazilian Production Next Year Chinese automaker Jetour, part of the Chery group, said it will start to produce vehicles in Brazil next year as part of a US$69 million expansion in the Latin American nation. Jetour said production will kick off with its T1 and T2 SUVs.

