Top News

UN Climate Summit Ends With No Deal Amid Deadlock Over Fossil Fuels UN climate talks in Turkey ended without final agreement amid a deadlock over fossil fuels that cause global warming. Delegates from 197 nations failed to find consensus after a final draft removed all references to fossil fuels, failed to set a target for 35 percent of global energy from electricity by 2035, and didn't provide funding to help low-emission, poorer countries adapt to global warming. The EU and Pacific island nations threatened by rising sea levels accused Saudia Arabia and Russia, two major fossil fuel producers, of hijacking the conference. The EU's representative, Irish climate minister Darragh O'Brien, said, "It is unconscionable that we would have a climate pact that makes no mention of fossil fuels." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "powerful fossil fuel interests" distort climate science, block action and pile up huge profits "while people everywhere pay the price." The year 2026 could end as the hottest on record after triggering extreme weather and natural disasters around the world. Delegates trying to put the best possible face on a disappointing outcome said pre-existing deals on climate change goals remain intact and COP31 in Turkey did make progress on issues that don't make headlines.

Russian Cargo Vessel Attacked in the Baltic A Russian cargo vessel bound for the Russian-controlled enclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea was hit by a drone and caught fire in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. Finland defense authorities said they believe Ukraine was behind the attack. Kiev has yet to comment. "Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor," said Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, after a week of heavy Russian attacks on Ukraine. Kaliningrad, the only Russian port on the Baltic, is surrounded by Poland and Lithuania. The Russian cargo vessel was under US sanctions for alleged links to the military. In a separate incident, Libyan officials said they suspect Ukraine was responsible for a drone attack that caused an explosion on a Russian warship docked at a naval base in the port of Benghazi. The ship has stopped for fuel and supplies on its way back to Russia, Libya state media reported.

China Rebukes Latest US Ban on Telecom Companies China urged the US to withdraw a measure barring its three largest telecoms from directly obtaining US phone numbers, saying the action violates principles of nondiscrimination and fair competition. The Ministry of Commerce, in a statement, accused the US Federal Communications Commission of invoking national security without a factual basis and of unfairly suppressing Chinese telecoms operating in the US. The commission last week enacted a measure principally aimed at China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, citing national security and the battle against scam robocalls. The order also covers internet protocol providers using telecom equipment from Chinese suppliers Huawei and ZTE. The three telecom operators were already banned from providing services in the US.

Anthropic Mathematician Says AI Proved 167-Year-Old Math Hypothesis Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, claimed he used the company's AI to prove the Riemann hypothesis formulated in 1859. If verified, it would be among the most significant developments in the history of advanced mathematics. The complex hypothesis postulates that prime numbers – those that can be divided only by 1 or themselves – have a determined order along the number line. The complete textual proof that Alpöge put forward in Lean, a computer language used for confirming math proofs, is over 250,000 pages long.

Top Business

Dutch Court Bars BYD Sales of Large SUV in the EU A Dutch court issued an injunction barring EU sales of Chinese carmaker BYD's seven-eater Ti7 SUV, ruling that it infringes on the design of Jaguar Land Rover's popular Defender model. The court also ruled that until the intellectual property case is finally resolved, BYD is banned from producing the SUV at its new factory in Hungary, which is due to start mass production early next year. The case was brought by India's Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover. According to automotive media, the visual similarities include a boxy, flat-roof silhouette, upright proportions, tailgate styling, squared-off wheel arches and a solid body-colored panel behind the rear passenger door. BYD said it will appeal the ruling.

Nvidia Faces Securities Probe After Scandal The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia's accounting practices following a scandal that forced chief executive Jensen Huang to resign from the company he founded and raised questions about possible violations of export controls related to shipments of advanced Nvidia AI chips, US media reported. The chipmaker is also facing probes by the FBI, the US Congress and the state of California. Shares in Nvidia, once the most valuable listed company on Wall Street, have plunged about 25 percent since Huang resigned, despite interim replacement Colette Kress assuring shareholders that it's business as usual at the chip giant.

SoftBank Shelves Idea of Trillion-Dollar SK Hynix Takeover Japan's SoftBank Group said a possible acquisition of South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix is no longer under active consideration, following a report that founder Masayoshi Son had explored financing a trillion-dollar buyout. The Information reported that Son had approached Wall Street institutions about the idea. SK Hynix said it had no knowledge of the reported discussions and noted that any foreign acquisition would require South Korean government approval.

Economy & Markets

China Cuts Margin Requirements to Support Stock-Market Liquidity Stock exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing will lower the minimum margin requirement for share purchases financed by borrowing from 100 percent to 80 percent, effective November 30. The change reverses an increase introduced in January to slow leveraged trading. For the same amount of eligible collateral, investors could borrow up to 25 percent more. Brokerages may also apply the lower ratio to outstanding financing contracts. Xinhua reported that the adjustment could theoretically unlock nearly 400 billion yuan (US$60 billion) in additional financing capacity, rather than guaranteed inflows.

Hang Seng Tech Index Expands to 50 Stocks Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index will expand from 30 to 50 constituents following its latest quarterly review, adding battery maker CATL, optical communications supplier Zhongji Innolight, chip designer Biren Technology and robotics company UBTech, among others. Separately, AI developers MiniMax and Z.ai will enter the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, replacing Postal Savings Bank of China and clothing manufacturer Shenzhou International. The changes take effect on December 7. The benchmark Hang Seng Index will retain its existing 95 constituents.

China Electric Cars Forecast to Comprise 70.6 Percent of Auto Sales The China Passenger Car Association predicts that deliveries of electric vehicles this month will hit 1.2 million units, comprising a record 70.6 percent of total passenger car sales. Overall passenger car sales fell 23 percent in the first 10 months of the year, but the decline was largely driven by internal combustion engine vehicles as gasoline prices remained high on rising oil prices triggered by the Iran war.

Corporate

Tencent Releases Hy4 Model Weights as MetaX Adds GPU Support Tencent released downloadable weights for its Hy4 AI model, allowing developers to deploy and adapt it under the company's licensing terms. The release includes the instruction-tuned model, a lower-precision version and base-model weights. Tencent said it improved performance in coding, financial analysis and office tasks, while acknowledging a gap with leading proprietary models on some demanding workloads. Chinese chipmaker MetaX separately said its graphics processing units supported Hy4 from release day. Its compatibility announcement provided no independent comparison of performance or operating costs against competing hardware.

Nio Sets November 25 Launch for New World Model Chinese electric carmaker Nio said on Saturday that it will unveil its NWM 3.0 world model at a company event on November 25, introducing changes to model architecture, training that incorporates feedback and the integration of capabilities across different tasks. The model is designed to help driver-assistance systems interpret their surroundings, predict how situations may develop and plan a driving path. The announcement did not disclose a customer rollout date or detailed performance results for the new version.