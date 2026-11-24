Top News

Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang in Stunning Comeback, Shares Surge Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and chief executive on Monday, 11 days after he resigned amid scandal. President Donald Trump took credit for convincing Nvidia's board to rehire him in a U-turn from its stance last week. Calling Huang a "national treasure," Trump told CNBC, "We have to protect our geniuses." Vice President JD Vance was also reportedly involved in the high-level government lobbying, which included administration assurances that Huang poses no intelligence threat. The reinstatement is effective immediately. Taiwan-born American Huang resigned amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman suspected of foreign espionage, and amid reports of diversion of banned Nvidia chips in Asia. Nvidia shares surged 31.5 percent in New York on the news, clawing back their 33 percent decline after Huang resigned. The comeback added nearly US$1 trillion to Nvidia's value. The stock surge ignited rallies across all major Wall Street markets after a steep tech selloff last week. However, the Huang effect didn't help Anthropic shares, which fell 1.4 percent after a 9 percent drop on Friday as its record IPO debut last week lost some of its initial glow. In unanimously approving Huang's return, the board acknowledged input from senior US government officials. Democrats in the US Congress accused Trump of intervening on Huang's behalf for his own personal gain. Trump's latest financial disclosure, released last week, showed he bought as much as US$265,000 in Nvidia stock in September and sold as much as US$15,000 worth of the shares before the scandal broke. A groundswell of support for Huang also included company employees, investors and other US tech moguls lobbying for his return to the company he helped found in 1993 and steered to world dominance in AI chipmaking. Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive in Huang's absence, will remain as chief financial officer, and Harvey Jones retains the company's chairmanship. Both executives last week insisted that Huang would not be rehired.

China, Singapore Announce 29 Trade, Finance, Public Health Agreements China and Singapore announced 29 agreements covering digital trade, finance and public health after an annual bilateral cooperation meeting chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. The collaboration includes a digital-trade agreement involving the city of Chongqing, renewed services trade and joint biomedical research projects. The meeting also included discussions of AI development in the Suzhou Industrial Park, a major development zone established in 1994 through a government-level joint partnership.

Houthi Rebels Target Saudi Oil Refining Complex on Red Sea Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said they targeted the Rabigh oil refining and petrochemical complex on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, after Persian Gulf nations reported a series of attacks over the weekend, including more strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain. UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz are at their highest levels since the Iran war began, as Tehran seeks to re-exert its control over the critical waterway amid falling oil prices. The US suspended attacks on Iran ahead of the midterm elections earlier this month but has threatened to resume them early next year amid a stalemate in efforts to end a war about to enter its 10th month. Global benchmark Brent crude futures were priced at just below US$90 a barrel in late New York trading.

Top Business

Changzhou Microintelligence Revives HK IPO With Smaller Price Target China's Changzhou Microintelligence, a maker of industrial robots, is seeking to raise as much as HK$585 million (US$75 million) in a revised global initial public offering, according to a new filing with the city's stock exchange. The company scuttled its IPO last month, citing unfavorable market conditions. The original filing sought to raise HK$800 million to fund research and development. The revision contains a price adjustment that would allow the size of the offering to drop as low as HK$405 million. The company said it plans to sell 585 million shares. The robotics sector rallied early in November but investors are scrutinizing if prices are getting ahead of market potential in an industry that has yet to adapt its products to widespread practical use.

Apple's First Foldable Phone Selling in China at Below List Price Prices for Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, have continued to weaken in China since its launch last month, with third-party channel prices broadly falling below official list prices. On e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, the 256-gigabyte version, including government consumer subsidies for trade-in goods, is as low as 14,699 yuan (US$2,202), 1,300 yuan below the official price. Marketplace Dewu lists the white version of the same-capacity phone at 850 yuan under list. Quotes from electronics merchants show the phones selling at around 14,700 yuan, with buyback prices down to 14,500 yuan. Apple's official website shows an accelerated delivery schedule. The iPhone Duo drew some consumer complaints after its launch related to cracks appearing on the inner screen.

EU Investigates Coca-Cola Bottler Over Cross-Border Sales Restrictions The EU opened an antitrust investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the UK-based bottler and distributor, over concerns it may have abused its dominant position. Regulators are examining whether the company restricted cross-border trade in soft drinks and prevented wholesale customers from negotiating purchases across several EU countries. The practices under scrutiny include making discounts conditional on products not being exported and using different packaging sizes to restrict cross-border sales.

Economy & Markets

Chinese Mainland Stocks Rebound on Robotics, AI Shares Chinese mainland stocks recovered from early losses on Monday following a weekend package of market-support measures. The Shenzhen Component gained 1.9 percent, with its tech-heavy ChiNext index rising. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.15 percent. More than 4,600 stocks advanced, led by robotics, AI-generated media and optical communications companies. Major bank shares fell. The rebound followed a regulatory announcement lowering margin requirements, cutting exchange fees and proposing changes to market-making rules.

China's First Active ETFs Begin Trading China's first 18 actively managed exchange-traded funds began trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen on Monday after raising a combined 36 billion yuan (about US$5.4 billion). The products allow managers discretion over stock selection rather than requiring them to replicate an index. Shanghai's nine funds raised 18 billion yuan, each reaching its fundraising ceiling within a week. Their strategies cover growth, dividends, quality, value and balanced portfolios. Institutions accounted for more than a quarter of subscriptions to the Shanghai funds.

Chinese Bank Assets Grow to a Record in Q3 Chinese lenders held local and foreign-currency assets valued at a record 503 trillion yuan (US$75.4 trillion) in the third quarter, the National Financial Regulatory Administration reported on Monday. The figure was up 6.1 percent from a year earlier. Large commercial banks held 226 trillion yuan in assets, up 8.5 percent, and their non-performing loan ratio was flat from the previous three months at 1.21 percent. Third-quarter net interest margin at the large lenders – a key profitability measure comparing what banks earn in interest from loans against what they pay out in interest on deposits – was unchanged at 1.31 percent. In the first three quarters, commercial banks earned cumulative net profit of 1.9 trillion yuan, with a capital adequacy ratio of 15.4 percent and average return on capital at 7.65 percent.

Copper Prices Plunge: A Sign of Weaker Industrial Activity? Copper prices, often considered a reliable gauge of industrial activity, are plunging in response to changes in the construction and manufacturing sectors where the metal is widely used. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent on Monday to close at 92,350 yuan per metric ton. Copper futures in the US last week had their worst weekly performance in about a decade, ending 17 percent lower than their September peak. "Copper sits in the wiring of every house, the motor of every car, the transformer at the end of every street and the compressor of every air conditioner," Henrik Zeberg, an economist who studies business cycles, wrote in a recent note on Substack. "When people build, buy and invest, the order for copper is among the first to be placed. When they stop, it is among the first to be canceled."

Corporate

VNET Narrows Loss, but Adjusted Earnings Turn Negative VNET Group, a Chinese data center operator, narrowed its third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders to 83.1 million yuan (US$12.4 million) from 307 million yuan a year earlier, helped by gains on financial investments. Revenue rose 14.8 percent to 3 billion yuan, led by a 28 percent increase in wholesale data center revenue. However, adjusted net earnings turned to a loss of 47 million yuan from a profit of 62 million yuan. Depreciation and utility costs squeezed gross margin to 15.8 percent from 20.9 percent. Wholesale capacity expanded faster than customer demand, lowering utilization to 70.7 percent from 74.3 percent a year earlier. The company secured a new 60-megawatt order from a cloud provider during the quarter.

Want Want Profit Plunges 40 Percent on Soft Consumer Demand Shanghai-based Want Want, one of the world's largest makers of rice crackers and flavored drinks, reported profit attributable to shareholders in its fiscal first half ended September 30 fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 1 billion yuan (US$150 million) on a 9.7 percent decline in revenue to 10 billion yuan. The national brand's gross margin narrowed to 44.7 percent from 46.2 percent. Revenue from dairy products and beverages tumbled 11.3 percent, rice crackers fell 8.3 percent and "leisure snacks" were down 6.5 percent. The company cited softer consumer demand and shifts in wholesale distribution channels.