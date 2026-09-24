Daily Buzz: 24 September 2026

Top News

Chinese President Arrives in Washington, Greeted on Tarmac by US President Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington for a summit with US President Donald Trump, with Trump breaking usual diplomatic protocol to welcome him in person on the airport red carpet as a band played the national anthems of both countries. It's the second summit this year for the two leaders and Xi's first visit to the US since 2015. The two presidents are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, natural resources and geopolitical conflicts in meetings during the three-day visit. The two leaders have navigated a careful path since a truce in their 2025 tariff war took effect last November. Trump will host a formal state dinner for Xi and his wife. Among known invitees on the corporate guest list are leaders of US tech companies, including Nvidia, Meta and Apple, and major investment banks like JPMorgan Chase and Citi.

Iran President, in UN Speech, Vows to Stand Up to US 'Bullying' Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a defiant speech to the UN General Assembly, said his country will never "bend the knee" to US bullying, after almost seven months of war begun by US and Israel. But he said he is open to a negotiated settlement. Responding to US President Donald Trump's threat at the General Assembly a day earlier that the US will "annihilate" the Islamic Republic if a deal is not reached soon, Pezeshkian said, "The resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying." He held up photos of what he said was an American strike on a school in Iran that killed 175 people, two-thirds of them children. The US has denied responsibility. The US delegation walked out of the chamber when Pezeshkian began his speech.

A cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz was attacked on Wednesday as it was exiting through the waterway. Iran in the past has hit ships not traveling along its proscribed route through the strait. Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose about 4 percent to close New York trading at US$103 a barrel.

Musk Sees a Future Where Robots Far Outnumber Humans Elon Musk, chief executive of carmaker Tesla, which is expanding into robotics, said he expects the global population of robots to exceed 100 billion in the next two decades, far surpassing the human population. He said that will transform how humans work and live, painting a picture where everyone will own a dedicated robot that can handle household tasks, tutor children and care for elderly parents. His growth trajectory goes from 1 billion robots in 10 years, 10 billion within 15 years and 100 billion in 20 years. He has earlier predicted that humans in the future won't have to work at jobs anymore. AI development, he said, will eventually expand the global economy by up to 30 percent.

Top Business

BOE to Spend US$12 Billion on Research, US$119 Billion in Procurement Beijing-based BOE Technology, a semiconductor display maker whose products are used in one of every four smart devices worldwide, said it plans to invest more than 80 billion yuan (US$12 billion) in technology research and development, including integrated optoelectronics, and over 800 billion yuan in procurement over the next five years. Chairman Chen Yanshun told a company conference that it will finalize a capital-spending plan for mass production lines of glass-type perovskite solar cells and glass substrates for advanced semiconductor packaging within the next 12 months, while advancing platform development of integrated optoelectronic technologies. At the event, BOE showcased its newly developed ultra-large glass substrates that support advanced packaging for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence chips.

Xiaomi, Oppo Debut New Flagship Phone Models Smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, billing them the "biggest upgrade in Xiaomi's digital series history." The new flagships combine high-resolution Leica cameras, secondary OLED displays displays, large silicon-carbon batteries and built-in hardware privacy controls. The Xiaomi 18 Pro, with a starting price of 5,999 yuan (US$882), is integrated with Xiaomi's MiMo AI model, delivering enhanced AI interaction and smart service capabilities.

Domestic rival Oppo also launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup, headlined by a device that pushes mobile photography resolution to what it called an unprecedented level. The Find X10 Pro Max is the first phone in the world to equip three separate 200-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned lenses on its rear panel, covering main, ultrawide, and telephoto focal lengths simultaneously. Pricing in China starts at 6,799 yuan. Oppo has positioned the new model directly against Apple's latest premium handset, the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Oppo also announced two additional models, the standard Find X10 and the Find X10 E.

Anthropic Launches More Powerful, Less Costly Claude Model US tech giant Anthropic launched Claude Opus 5.5, a new AI model that it says delivers performance comparable to its top-tier Fable 5.1 while costing 40 percent less to run than its predecessor. The release comes after Chief Executive Dario Amodei earlier called for the global AI community to slow the pace of releasing new AI capabilities amid rising public concerns about AI safety risks. Anthropic said Opus 5.5 underwent external testing by independent AI safety research groups Frontier Design and METR before launch and includes safeguards. Opus 5.5 is priced at US$4 per million input tokens and US$20 per million output tokens, 20 percent lower than the previous Opus 5 model.

Digital Trade Expo Opens in Hangzhou The 5th Global Digital Trade Expo opened in Hangzhou, with half of the more than 2,000 global exhibitors focusing on AI-related technology. The five-day event will feature a robotics competition of 100 teams. Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended opening ceremonies.

Economy & Markets

Dunhuang, Govy to Expand Low-Altitude Aerial Services at Iconic Cultural Sites The Chinese city of Dunhuang, famed for its ancient Buddhist cave murals, is teaming up with low-altitude manned aircraft manufacturer Govy Technology to provide low-altitude services for tourists, including airport shuttles and aerial sightseeing. The city, like many cultural icon spots in China, is seeking to expand its cultural services market. Govy said the value of the low-altitude tourism market is expected to exceed US$200 billion by 2030. The company was the flying-car research and development division of automaker GAC before being spun off in 2024.



China Gold Purchases in Eight Months Surpass 2025 Total Chinese gold purchases topped 1,000 tons in the first eight months of this year, surpassing the total for 2025, according to customs data. The buying spree came as international gold prices fell and the Chinese yuan strengthened. Rising gold purchases by China's central bank have spurred consumer interest in the precious metal, analysts said.



China Regulators Take Actions Against Listed Companies Chinese financial regulators fined the Dalian branch of China Construction Bank and two of its subsidiaries 1.6 million yuan (US$240,000) for failures in loan credit checks and bill business management. China Construction is one of China's "Big Five" lenders, listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

Separately, China's securities regulator said it has placed Wisesoft, a Chengdu-based software company that specializes in air traffic control automation systems, under investigation for suspected information disclosure violations related to third-party transactions. Wisesoft is listed in Shenzhen.

Ruihe Buys Shares in Nazhen Tech's IPO Ruihe Data Technology, a Shenzhen-based Chinese supplier of data intelligence, announced it bought 950,000 shares valued at about HK$31.6 million (US$4 million) in the Hong Kong initial public offering of Nazhen Technology, which debuted this week. Qingdao-based Nazen, an optical communications supplier controlled by Chinese electronics maker Hisense Group, raised HK$5.4 billion in the share sale. On its first day of trading on Tuesday, the shares closed up 5 percent.

Corporate

Bailian Outlets Plaza Opens Second-Phase Expansion in Shanghai The second phase of Bailian Outlets Plaza, the largest shopping center of its kind in China by sales, opened in Shanghai, marking a transition from traditional retailing to what is seen as more lucrative commercial formats. Parent Bailian Group invested 1 billion yuan (US$149 million) in phase two, expecting it to generate annual sales of 7 billion yuan, up from sales of 6.3 billion a year earlier, Yicai reported. Outlet locations are popular for selling brand goods at discounted prices. Bailian Group is Shanghai's largest retail company, with department stores, chain supermarkets and shopping centers. Listed arm Shanghai Bailian earlier this year reduced its stake in the parent's Lianhua Supermarket business to 15 percent from 57 percent to concentrate on more profitable retailing.

BYD Recruiting 8,000 Skilled Workers BYD, China's largest new energy vehicle maker, is recruiting 8,000 workers for its manufacturing site in the city of Xi'an, offering hefty signing bonuses as it seeks to ramp up production. The recruitment is aimed at workers with skills in welding, painting and final assembly. BYD reported August sales at a record 440,000 vehicles on strong exports. The Xi'an facility is the company's largest production site.

Geely Introduces Super-Fast Electric-Car Recharging Chinese automaker Geely introduced a system that it says can recharge an electric vehicle battery up to 70 percent in just 4.5 minutes, claiming it's the fastest in the industry. It also unveiled a next-generation vehicle battery and an upgraded Galaxy E5 all-electric SUV. The moves are aimed at reviving sales of electric vehicles, which have been declining overall in the domestic Chinese market for months and have focused competition on rolling out new technologies.

Biwin to Expand Semiconductor Capacity Biwin Storage, a Chinese memory-chip maker, said it plans to sign an agreement with a Guangdong Province technology industrial zone to invest 4.5 billion yuan (US$672 million) in Phase 3 of its wafer-level advanced packaging and testing project there. The company is targeting a doubling of packaging capacity in two years to 10,000 wafers in the Dongguan Songshan Lake High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. The Shenzhen-based company, listed on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, posted a first-half profit of 7.2 billion yuan, turning from a year earlier loss. It specializes in the research, development, packaging, testing, production and sales of flash memory and dynamic random-access memory chips.

Mengniu Sports Nutrition Brand Completes New Funding Round Maisheng, a professional sports nutrition brand developed by China's Mengniu Group, secured nearly 100 million yuan (US$15 million) in a funding round backed by Citic Agriculture Fund, sportswear retailer Li Ning and Viva China. Proceeds will fund product research and development. The fundraising followed one last year that raised a similar amount for the company. Maisheng's product lineup spans liquid protein, energy gels, and liquid salt tablets.

