Top News

Glow of Jensen Huang's Comeback Fades on Wall Street, Nasdaq Drops The Wall Street rally triggered by the surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as head of Nvidia fizzled on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 1.5 percent. Nvidia shares, which surged 31 percent on news of Huang's comeback on Monday, fell nearly 6 percent, and AI laboratory Anthropic tumbled 6.5 percent, closing below the price of its record IPO last week. Huang, returning to the helm of the chip company he co-founded in 1993, apologized to company employees for "terrible mistakes" he made that led him to resign less than two weeks ago and promised to do better. He remains under investigation by the FBI and Congress for an affair with an alleged foreign spy and concerns about shipments of advanced AI chips into Asia violating US export controls. President Donald Trump's intervention to get Huang reinstated has come under attack because he is a shareholder in the company. Even before the Huang scandal broke, technology shares were weak amid continuing concerns about the profit prospects of massive investments in AI infrastructure. JPMorgan projects that next year's AI capital expenditure by the five major hyperscalers – Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Oracle – will top US$1.4 trillion, nearly double this year's level.

Huawei Found Guilty in US of Stealing Trade Secrets, Acquitted on Racketeering Chinese tech giant Huawei was found guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets from US companies and deceive banks about its business dealings with Iran, but the company was acquitted on a more serious charge of criminal racketeering in a landmark court trial in the US. Prosecutors accused the company of lying, cheating and stealing to gain competitive advantage, and the defense argued that the charges were contrived. Jurors in a New York court found Huawei guilty on 10 of 12 criminal charges, which also included conspiracy to violate US sanctions. In a statement, Huawei said the charges on which it was convicted lack legal merit and said it would "take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests."

Shanghai's Top Party Official Under Investigation Chen Jining, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Tuesday. Chen is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, the statement said.

China Launches Crew to Space Station With First Foreign Astronaut Aboard China launched a three-man crew to its Tiangong space station, carrying the first foreign astronaut. The Shenzhou 24 spacecraft was lifted into space by a Long March 2F rocket this morning. Its crew includes Pakistani Air Force pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, along with Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, the China Manned Space Agency announced. Ali will spend about a week aboard the space station as a payload specialist before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft bringing back crew members Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-ying after a six-month rotation. Lai was the first Hong Kong astronaut sent to space in China's manned missions.



NATO Intelligence of Possible Russian Nuclear-Armed Satellite Circulating NATO intelligence that Russia is preparing to launch a nuclear-armed satellite, possibly in the next two months, has been circulating through alliance members, German media reported. NATO chief Mark Rutte responded to the reports by saying, "We will always defend every inch of NATO territory, and that includes when it comes to the element of space." The Russian embassy in Berlin told German media that the allegations were unfounded and part of a "propaganda campaign." Reports by German broadcasters NDR and WDR, and newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, said the Russian satellite is dubbed "Sputnik-S" and is equipped with a nuclear warhead. It could be used to disrupt or destroy other satellites, including important communication and observation satellites. "Reports that Russia is planning to introduce nuclear weaponry into space are not new, yet they remain no less shocking," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Top Business

Xiaomi Profit Drops on Slower Smartphone, Auto Sales Xiaomi, a leading Chinese smartphone maker and electric car manufacturer, reported a 68 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 3.9 billion yuan (US$580 million) on a 5.2 percent drop in revenue from a year earlier to 107 billion yuan. The earnings reflect weak domestic sales in both businesses. Revenue from smartphones, Xiaomi's largest business, fell 0.8 percent to 46 billion yuan, with shipments down 29.1 percent to 31 million units and gross margin slipping to 9.2 percent from 11.1 percent. Amid the rising cost of chips used in the phones, Xiaomi has been shifting to higher-cost models. Average selling price in the quarter rose 40 percent to a record 1,486 yuan. The Beijing-based company holds about a 12 percent global market share. Company President Lu Weibing said on an earnings call that memory chip prices are likely to remain high through the first half of 2027, with little prospect of significant near-term increases in supply.

Revenue at the electric vehicle, AI and other new initiatives segment fell 18 percent to 23.9 billion yuan, with an operating loss of 3.4 billion yuan. Xiaomi delivered 100,975 vehicles in the quarter, down 7 percent from a year earlier and down from 104,199 in the previous three months. In one bright spot, Xiaomi topped auto sales with starting prices of 200,000 yuan or above on the Chinese mainland. The Internet-of-Things and lifestyle products segment – which includes washing machines, vacuums and other appliances – showed a sales decline of 1.5 percent to 27.2 billion yuan. For the first nine months of the year, Xiaomi's research and development spending rose 16.5 percent from a year earlier to 27.4 billion yuan, underscoring its continued investment in advanced technology.

Audi Loss at One China Plant Seen at US$550 Million This Year Volkswagen's Audi premium brand expects to show a loss of about 500 million euros (US$550 million) this year from one plant in China alone, Germany's business newspaper Handelsblatt reported. The loss at the facility in the northeastern city of Changchun, operated in a joint venture with China's FAW Group, stems from plant utilization rates that have fallen below 10 percent. An Audi spokesman told Reuters that adjustments in production at the factory have had an impact on volumes of electric-model manufacturing. "The segment has developed more slowly than was anticipated a few years ago," he said. The company declined to comment on the figures reported by Handelsblatt. Audi last month cut its 2026 global revenue and profitability outlook on worsening market conditions in China and pricing pressure across key markets.

Shein to Pay US$100 Million to Settle US Claims of Misleading Buyers Chinese discount online fashion giant Shein will pay US$100 million to settle US Federal Trade Commission claims that it misled consumers on shipping times, product reviews and the origin of cotton in some of its goods, according to court documents filed on Tuesday. In its complaint, the US agency said Shein knew customers were receiving packages days or months later than promised, or in some cases, not at all. The company makes up about half of fast-fashion sales in the US, the agency said. A Shein spokesperson said the company had not admitted liability and that it disagreed with some of the commission's claims, but it agreed to continue strengthening its consumer practices and compliance efforts as part of the settlement.

Economy & Markets

US Adds Alibaba Subsidiary in Singapore to Chip-Restriction List The US Commerce Department added Apex Enterprise Solutions, a Singapore subsidiary of Alibaba Group, to its list of foreign companies with restricted access to American AI chips and other advanced technology without a license. The revised list also included Megaspeed International and five other entities in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. Alibaba called the designation erroneous, saying Apex has never diverted chips covered by US export controls, and pledged to pursue all legal avenues to protect its rights and reputation.

Xiamen Airlines Orders 50 Boeing Jetliners China Southern Airlines said subsidiary Xiamen Airlines signed an agreement with Boeing to buy 50 737-8 aircraft at a list price of about US$7.4 billion, according to a stock exchange filing. The actual purchase price will be lower than the list price because of standard industry discounts on large orders, China Southern said. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he thinks China will buy another 250 Boeing airplanes, but Chinese officials have not confirmed any further purchases.



Swire Pacific Selling a 4.2 Percent Stake in Cathay Pacific Airways Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific said it is selling 252.7 million shares it holds in Cathay Pacific Airways, seeking to raise HK$3.6 billion (US$459 million) and dropping its stake to 35 percent from 39.2 percent. The shares are priced at an 8.5 percent discount to their closing price on Monday. Swire said its net gain from the sale will be about HK$870 million and the proceeds will be allocated to general working capital. The sale doesn't signify any change in Swire Pacific's long-term commitment to the carrier, the company said.

HSG-Led Group in Talks to Buy Controlling Stake in Chip Chemicals Business HSG, a Chinese mainland private equity fund, is leading a consortium that is in advanced talks to buy a controlling stake in the Chinese mainland-based AI-chip chemicals business owned by Taiwan's LCY in a deal that could be valued at 4 billion yuan (US$600 million), Reuters reported. That price would be more than 20 times the core earnings of the business, which makes electronic-grade isopropyl alcohol, an ultra-high-purity solvent used by global semiconductor manufacturers.



Corporate

BYD in Talks to Buy French Car Factory BYD, China's largest carmaker, has entered exclusive talks to buy a French factory from UK off-road vehicle maker Ineos Automotive as it seeks production sites in Europe ahead of the EU's planned local-content rules, Reuters reported. The manufacturing facility in the northeastern French city of Hambach was bought by Ineos from Mercedes-Benz in 2020. BYD is also expected to start mass production at a new factory in Hungary early next year.

Bilibili Profit Rises on Higher Ad Income, Record Daily Users Bilibili, a popular Shanghai-based video-sharing platform, posted a net profit of 504.1 million yuan (US$75.2 million) in the third quarter, up 7 percent year on year, while revenue increased 8 percent to 8.3 billion yuan. Advertising income, a key driver of revenue, jumped 20 percent to 3.1 billion yuan as average daily active users rose 5 percent to a record 123.5 million, who spent an average of 121 minutes on the platform.



Chow Tai Fook Doubles Profit as Sales Rise on Lower Gold Prices Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, which has 4,807 points of sale on the Chinese mainland, reported nearly doubled profit to HK$5 billion (US$638 million) in the six months ended September 30, driven by hedging gains on its gold inventories amid declining bullion prices. Revenue in the six months rose 13.5 percent on a surge in sales triggered by lower gold prices. However, gross profit margin dropped 4.9 percentage points to 25.6 percent, and operating profit slumped 18 percent to HK$5.58 billion. Sales on the mainland rose 8.5 percent, while those in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets soared 38 percent, supported by sustained tourist spending. Same-store sales on the mainland grew 10.5 percent, where the number of outlets fell by 498 from a year ago.

Large Maersk Container Vessel Order Linked to Chinese Shipbuilder Danish shipping giant Maersk has confirmed an order for 12 ultra-large container ships for delivery in 2030 and 2031, with industry reports linking the contract to China's Hengli Heavy Industries. The ships would be the biggest vessels in Maersk's fleet, with each ship having a capacity of 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, an industry standard of cargo size. They would be capable of running on conventional bunker fuel or liquefied natural gas. The price of the order was not revealed, but some shipping brokers estimated the price at US$229 million per vessel.

Samsung to Upgrade Xi'an Plant to Next-Generation NAND Flash Chips Samsung Electronics plans to upgrade its semiconductor plant in the Chinese city of Xi'an to expand capacity for its ninth-generation V9 NAND flash chips. Under the plan, V9 capacity at the plant will rise from about 10,000 300-millimeter silicon wafers per month to roughly 50,000. New equipment will begin installation at the facility in February, with conversion completed next November. After the upgrade, the Xi'an site will become Samsung's production base for AI data center chips.