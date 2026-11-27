Top News

SpaceX Gets Green Light for 1 Million AI Data-Center Satellites US regulators gave SpaceX the first go-ahead of its kind to launch a million satellites into Earth orbit to help build data centers in space. Founder Elon Musk's company aims to use the bigger, more cost-effective access to solar power to process data for AI and send results back to Earth. The Federal Communications Commission said the project, known as Starmind, opens a "bold new frontier" to "support America's booming superintelligence economy." A shift to orbital data centers would be one way to circumvent growing US public opposition to building or expanding sprawling, electricity-hungry ground-based AI centers in local communities. Under the commission license, deployment of the satellites will begin no later than November 2033, with 10 percent deployed by November 2035, rising to 50 percent by November 2038.



US, NATO Urge Russia to Refrain from Provocative Actions Against Ukraine US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte issued a joint statement after a meeting in Florida urging Russia to avoid actions that expand the war in Ukraine, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Trump later amended the statement to include actions by both Russia and Ukraine. The two leaders stressed the importance of ending the conflict as soon as possible. The war is nearing its fifth year, with massive casualties on both sides. Peace efforts have stalled on Moscow's demand for Ukraine to cede territory Russia has seized and on Ukraine's demand for NATO-style guarantees against future Russian aggression.

Separately, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and US envoy in Ukraine peace efforts, rattled some of Ukraine's European allies in a series of interviews that seemed to echo Kremlin talking points. He praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for showing restraint in the conflict by agreeing not to deploy nuclear weapons, and called him a "grandmaster of politics." An EU summit in Brussels is divided on a deal to provide a new US$49 billion loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year.

Top Business

Vanke Seeks Extension on Debt Repayment Due Next Month Debt-stressed Chinese property developer Vanke is seeking another extension on repayment of a 1.2-billion-yuan (US$180 million) bond due in mid-December, Bloomberg News reported. The Shenzhen-based company wants to delay payment of the outstanding principal on the bond but is offering to pay the 3 percent regular interest payment on time. Vanke has been renegotiating debt repayments with banks and other lenders for more than a year. The company has been relying on a series of bailout loans from its largest shareholder, state-owned Shenzhen Metro Group, to service debt that totals about 315 billion yuan, about 70 percent in bank loans. This latest debt payment deadline comes as state-owned conglomerate property developer Zhuhai Huafa, which sources half its revenue from property development and is also located in Guangdong Province, is struggling to repay debt totaling 405 billion yuan.



SMIC Co-Founder Says AI Startups Rushing to List Are Unlikely to Survive Long Xie Zhifeng, co-founder of Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), said in a recent interview with Tencent technology talk show theSignal that the current wave of AI chip startups rushing to go public is driven by pursuit of easy capital rather than market demand for more computing power. He predicted that maybe only two or three will survive more than five years. He said the trend largely arises from relaxed rules on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, which allow loss-making companies to go public. He also raised questions about the business models deployed by many startups, which produce chip samples and promote them but lack manufacturing capability and ultimately have nowhere to mass-produce them. "A company that can't make money will eventually collapse," he warned.



Nvidia Reportedly Freezes Server Shipments to Southeast Asia Nvidia has asked its manufacturing partners to halt server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia as the company assesses compliance with tighter US advanced AI chip export controls on companies that lease data services to China, the Financial Times reported. Southeast Asia is a major revenue market for Nvidia. Its Singapore subsidiary reported US$104 billion in revenue in 2025. It's unclear if the halt is temporary.

Separately, Chinese AI developer Zhipu has delayed the release of its next flagship GLM-5.5 model, while Moonshot AI expects the gap between flagship model releases to widen from six months to more than 12 months if access to overseas computing is cut off. Chinese companies are shifting to domestic chips from Huawei and Alibaba, but production capacity constraints at Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International continue to create bottlenecks.

Economy & Markets

Alibaba Reduces Stake in ZTO Express Alibaba has reduced its stake in Chinese logistics giant ZTO Express, raising roughly US$482 million in its second major sell-off of the courier's shares in two months, the South China Morning Post reported. The sale of 25 million shares reduced its stake to 2.9 percent from 6.1 percent. The stake was sold in the form of American depositary shares in the US. Alibaba gave no reason for the sale.



Shenhua Energy Seeks to Raise US$855 Million in HK Share Placement Chinese coal producer Shenhua Energy is seeking to raise HK$6.7 billion (US$855 million) from a share placement in Hong Kong. The company is offering 177 million new shares priced at a discount of about 7.7 percent to the closing price for the last five trading days. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay Chinese mainland debt and optimize the company's funding structure, Shenhua Energy said.



iQiyi's Nasdaq Shares Hover Below US$1, Risking Delisting Chinese video-on-demand platform iQiyi said it received a written notice from Nasdaq after the closing price of its shares remained below the US$1-per-share minimum price requirement from October 14 to November 24. The company's share price must exceed US$1 for at least 10 consecutive days by the end of next May or the company could face delisting. The shares closed at 50 US cents on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday began.



US Congressional Report Recommends Ban on Licensing Deals With China Biotech A new US Congressional committee report is recommending the US go beyond restricting investment in Chinese biotech to banning licensing deals for Chinese drug candidates. In the first half of this year, there were 10 China-related deals with upfront payments totaling US$4.4 billion. Whether the recommendation has the votes to pass is uncertain. The report said investment in Chinese drugs may weaken the base of new US drug development. With blockbuster drug patents set to expire in succession from this year through 2030, global pharmaceutical companies have gone looking for replacement pipelines, attracted by China's advantages in clinical speed and lower costs.



China Robot Output Could Top 20 Million China's annual robot production could exceed 20 million units within five to 10 years, said Unitree Robotics founder and CEO Wang Xingxing. Speaking at a Beijing conference, he said advances in robotics technology, a more mature supply chain and expanding commercial applications would drive large-scale production. The company shipped more than 5,500 humanoid robots in 2025, with over 6,500 units rolling off its production lines. China's industrial robot output last month rose 26 percent from a year earlier.



China to Promote Expansion of AI Overseas Services China will support the overseas expansion of cloud computing, large AI models and other artificial intelligence services as part of efforts to develop new forms of services trade, according to a 2026–30 development plan issued by eight government departments, including the Ministry of Commerce. The plan calls for AI companies to integrate hardware manufacturing, computing capacity and IT infrastructure into combined technology, product and service solutions, while safeguarding against technology leakage. It also encourages companies to adopt differentiated product strategies and work with local partners to improve the localization of their offerings. China will also deepen cooperation with countries participating in its "Belt and Road" Initiative to promote AI applications in agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, culture and tourism.



Corporate

Apple Removes MiniMax Chatbot Apple has removed Chinese AI developer MiniMax's Talkie chatbot from its App Store over child safety concerns. The move followed media reports that the AI-generated characters were sending sexually inappropriate messages to minors. Shanghai-based MiniMax also has a Chinese version called Xingye. Talkie had about 11 million monthly active users across its app and website as of last month, according to Chinese research firm Unique. Launched in 2023, the app offers a wide array of companions for users to chat with, often with romantic undertones, and comes in several languages.



Tianqi Lithium to Acquire Rights to Sichuan Mine Development Tianqi Lithium plans to acquire a 76.5 percent stake in Runfeng Mining and 100 percent of Tianqi Xingyu, a related holding company with a 23.5 percent stake in Runfeng. The related-party transaction will give Tianqi Lithium control over the rights to the Shaotanggou lithium deposit in Sichuan Province, which holds 757,700 metric tons of lithium oxide. The deal will raise the company's resource base to about 2.5 million tons. Lithium is a key material used in rechargeable batteries and industrial manufacturing.

