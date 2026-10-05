Daily Buzz: 5 October 2026

Top News

China Defends G20 Trade Position China said the meeting of Group of 20 trade ministers last week showed deep divisions over several US-backed trade proposals, and Beijing defended its role in preserving global multilateralism. The meeting ended with a joint statement denouncing the weaponization of food through coercive trade practices, but failed to reach consensus on denouncing forced labor in supply chains or curbing excess industrial capacity. It also backed away from a US proposal to revise most-favored-nation trade rules, a foundation of multilateralism, China's Commerce Ministry said on Sunday. China said it had engaged constructively in the talks while defending its interests and those of developing economies. The G20 summit of leaders will take place in December, hosted by the US in Miami. The group comprises 19 nations, the EU and the African Union.

Vote Counting Underway in Brazil's Presidential Election Polls closed in Sunday's Brazilian presidential election, with leftist incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and far-right candidate Flavio Bolsonaro leading a field of 12 presidential candidates. Bolsonaro was in the lead with about 60 percent of votes counted but lagged the majority needed to avoid a runoff. He is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a prison sentence on charges of plotting a coup against Lula, and has pledged to pardon his father if elected. If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote, the two top candidates will face a runoff election later this month. The campaign centered on issues such as corruption, a slowing economy and US interference in Brazil's affairs.

US Removes Bombers from UK Air Base The US has moved long-range B-1 bombers back to their American bases from the UK after the British government foiled an apparent terrorist attack – possibly linked to Iran – on the UK airbase where the planes were stationed for use in the Iran war. Police arrested six men, including a man with dual British and Iranian citizenship but released them on bail pending further counter-terrorism investigations.

Russian Drones Target Major Bridges in Kiev Major bridges in Kiev were struck by Russian drones for a fourth day, as Moscow ramps up attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital. The latest attack came as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a surprise visit to Kiev to reiterate support for Ukraine in its more than four-year war against Russia. There are eight bridges in Kiev spanning the Dnipro River, forming a vital part of the city's transport system. Separate drone attacks struck communication and heating facilities. Russia's military said it would be intensifying strikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian regions, and Kiev has promised to retaliate with strikes on Russian energy facilities.

Houthis Claim Attacks on Saudi Oil Facility Houthis in Yemen claimed they attacked a Saudi Aramco facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones amid renewed fighting in a 14-year civil war between the Houthis and the government in Yemen. Iran's foreign ministry said Tehran is willing to engage in talks to de-escalate tensions. The Yemen government announced the start of a major military offensive aimed at rolling back recent territorial gains by the Houthis, who are blockading Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea. At least two oil tankers were struck over the weekend in waters near Oman and Iran, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre reported, as Tehran reiterated its position that the Strait of Hormuz won't reopen unless its conditions for ending the war with the US are met. Separately, seven OPEC+ producers agreed on Sunday to keep crude oil production targets unchanged for November, extending a pause in increases for a second consecutive month. The decision relates to production targets, with no guarantees that members will adheres to them. Global benchmark Brent crude futures resumed trading after the weekend break priced at about US$102.90 a barrel.

Russia Reports a Death in Incident at Plague Research Lab Russian authorities reported an incident at the Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia that resulted in the death of a laboratory worker. It is unclear exactly what microbe was released, according to the state agency that handles infectious diseases. The head of the neighboring republic of Buryatia said a 28-year-old woman who worked at the lab "possibly died from the plague."

Trump Appoints New 'AI Czar' US President Donald Trump named Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence, as the new "AI czar." He will head a new task force appointed to coordinate federal AI policy.

Argentina Offers Citizenship Via Investment Argentina announced a citizenship path for foreigners who make a nonrefundable US$350,000 contribution to the national treasury or purchase US$800,000 in government bonds created for the program. The government says proceeds will strengthen public finances, attract foreign capital and deepen international integration.

Top Business

Ex-OpenAI Leader Warns Over Safety A former OpenAI safety leader has warned that the artificial intelligence industry is moving too quickly to adequately manage risks, saying he plans to work from outside the company after resigning last week. David Robinson, who spent three-and-a-half years at OpenAI and oversaw transparency for its safety team, said in an Atlantic magazine essay that the company's "perpetual sprint" culture left little time for major changes to its safety practices. He pointed to several recent instances of safety failures and said such breaches are likely to remain common as companies prioritize rapid development. Robinson joins a growing group of former AI researchers and executives calling for stronger safeguards and greater scrutiny of frontier AI development.

Biren Prepares Mass Production for New Graphics Processors Chinese chip designer Biren Technology is preparing its next generation BR20X graphics processors for mass production, Digitimes reported, marking a further step in its development of domestic AI computing hardware. In its annual results last March, Biren targeted a commercial launch this year for BR20X and outlined upgrades to computing capacity, memory and connections between processors. The chips include dedicated FP8 and FP4 computing engines, which Biren says will improve processing throughput and energy efficiency.

UK Reportedly Planning Tariffs on China Electric Cars Britain is expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars to match the EU's proposed 45 percent levy, The Times reported on Sunday. British business minister Jonathan Reynolds is drawing up a ⁠package of potential tariffs to be imposed on Chinese car imports amid allegations that Beijing is "dumping" state-subsidized vehicles into Britain, the newspaper said. China has consistently denied the allegations as its auto industry makes significant inroads into European markets.

China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Against an EU Chemical Product China's Commerce Ministry announced the launch of an an anti-dumping investigation into imports of chemical ⁠intermediate p-nitrotoluene from the EU. The chemical is used in the production of dyes, pharmaceuticals and pesticides, and China is a major producer. The ministry said the probe was initiated ⁠after a complaint from China's domestic industry. Preliminary evidence shows the prices of EU imports fell nearly 60 percent between 2022 and 2025.

China Pioneers Battery Charging to 80 Percent in Three Minutes Chinese researchers have developed a method for designing battery cathodes that could improve charging speed, durability and performance in cold conditions. Published in Nature Synthesis on October 1, the study was conducted by a team at the Institute of Metal Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Rather than selecting additives through trial and error, the researchers used two physical and chemical properties to guide their choices: ionic charge density and the strength of bonds with oxygen. Tests showed 82.4 percent capacity retention after 350 cycles at a 10C battery rating that measure charge at a current equal to 10 times its total capacity in one hour.

Economy & Markets

ETFs Surge in Hong Kong, IPO Gains Falter Hong Kong's investment market is seeing a surge in initial public offerings and exchange-traded fund launches, underscoring the city's role as a gateway for Chinese mainland asset managers and technology companies seeking capital. The Hong Kong exchange listed 22 new ETFs in September, the highest monthly total this year, with eight debuts setting a single day record for the year. Separately, Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong share sales raised a record US$47.5 billion in the third quarter, driven by demand for artificial intelligence companies. Investor returns, however, have lagged issues. Only two of the 10 largest deals since July are trading above their offer prices. Separately, the Hong Kong exchange is considering yuan gold futures, expansion of London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses and support services for gold trading.

Public Backlash Toward Data Centers Widens Across World Public opposition to construction of large AI centers that began in the US is now spreading to Europe and parts of Asia, according to data from research firm STL Partners. It found that public backlash has delayed or cancelled US$42 billion in European data center investments, with more than 70 projects rejected or restricted in the first four months of this year. In South Korea, while the central government aggressively promotes data center construction, resistance is mounting at the local level, with protests in Seoul's Geumcheon District now in their 172nd day.

China Expands Smaller City Air Links More smaller cities in China are gaining access to air travel as new regional airports open or move closer to commercial operations. By the end of last year, China had added seven airports, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Among new airports are sites in Guizhou, Xinjiang and Sichuan. Data from travel platform Qunar showed air bookings in smaller cities rose more than 30 percent during this year's Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

Corporate

Apple Confirms Problems With Some iPhone 18 Pro Max Devices Apple confirmed that a cellular connectivity fault has affected a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max devices on the US AT&T system, requiring replacement of phones that have already lost service. Affected users have reported losing access to calls, text messages and mobile data. The company urged all iPhone 18 Pro Max owners to install updates. Separately, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are now available on Amazon for US$179, a US$70 discount from the US$249 list price and the lowest price since June. The discount comes just ahead of Amazon's fall Prime Day event. The pricing puts the Pro model just US$30 above the higher-end AirPods 5.

Musk Confirms TSMC-Terafab Talks Elon Musk confirmed that talks are underway on collaboration between his Terafab chipmaking project and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), stressing that they are preliminary. "Just discussions, but something may come of it," the founder of Tesla and SpaceX said after reports that TSMC was exploring involvement in the Texas project. According to technology news site Culpium, one arrangement would see TSMC own and operate a factory serving Terafab. Separately, Bloomberg reported that TSMC was considering a campus in Texas costing tens of billions of dollars, although the plans remain at an early stage. Texan officials announced in August that Terafab's first phase would involve investment exceeding US$16.8 billion.