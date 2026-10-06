Daily Buzz: 6 October 2026

Top News

Aramco Forecasts Tighter Oil Squeeze, Two Years to Replenish Stocks Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, said the global squeeze on crude oil and refined fuels like diesel is set to tighten and it could take up to two years to replenish global stockpiles drawn down as emergency measures. The crisis was triggered by the Iran war, which has crippled tanker transit from the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz and also affected flows from the Red Sea. The Group of Seven industrialized countries agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves to try to ease shortages. "Until Hormuz fully re-opens and confidence returns, the crude reality is that pressure at both ends of the barrel will intensify," Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London. "Even then, replenishing inventories while meeting demand could take up to two years." He noted that the world has lost 3 billion barrels of oil since the start of the war. Aramco was using Saudi Arabia's East-West overland pipeline to divert oil transport from the Gulf to the Red Sea, but that route has suffered disruptions from a blockade by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, which borders the Red Sea. However, signs of recent increases in oil exports pushed down the price of global benchmark Brent crude futures, which closed New York trading on Monday at US$100.32 a barrel.

Brazil Presidential Election Heads to Runoff Leftist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his far-right rival Flávio Bolsonaro face a runoff election on October 29 after neither of the two top vote-getters in Sunday's first round secured more than 50 percent of votes. Bolsonaro, the eldest son of now jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, is now heavily favored to win the presidency after defying poll projections and topping Lula in the first round. A Bolsonaro victory would also be a victory for US President Donald Trump, who endorsed the right-wing candidacy.

Spanish Prime Minister Calls Snap Election Over Housing Crisis Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's called a snap election for November 29 after parliament rejected legislation aimed at improving housing conditions for tenants and addressing the problem of soaring rents. The measure was proposed after nationwide demonstrations triggered by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from a rental she had occupied for 70 years but could no longer afford after a 275 percent rent surge.

Germany Pledges US$1 Billion in Ukraine Military Aid German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday, pledged about 1 billion euros (US$1.12 billion) in additional military assistance as Ukraine prepares for a fifth winter of war. Merz said Germany would help fund the joint production of counter-drone equipment, citing recent technological advances that could accelerate output and strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. The EU and UK have been Ukraine's strongest backers as US support wobbles.

Co-Pilot in Flydubai Incident May Have Planned to Crash Jet Into Israeli Airport The co-pilot arrested for stabbing the pilot and trying to take over a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv last week may have planned to crash the plane into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, according to Israeli officials, who called it an "attempted jihadist terror attack." The mid-air hijack attempt was foiled by the quick actions of the injured pilot and several passengers after the jetliner went into a tailspin. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the United Arab Emirates, where the Boeing 737 Max aircraft flight 170 carrying people originated. Some media reports said the co-pilot, an Omani national, had been radicalized by Islamist indoctrination.

American, 2 Germans Win Nobel Prize in Medicine American Karl Deisseroth and Germans Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for developing optogenetics, a technique that uses light to control individual nerve cells in the brain. It was the first of this year's prize announcements, leading up to the coveted Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Top Business

China Holiday Retail Sales Rise, Buoyed by Trade-In Subsidies Retail spending remained firm in the opening days of China's weeklong National Day holiday that began on October 1, with sales at 78 major pedestrian streets and shopping districts rising 5.3 percent from a year earlier. Foot traffic in the first three days increased 3.4 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce. Government subsidies on trade-in goods generated 19.6 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) in sales, involving 3.5 million consumers. Auto trade-ins accounted for 7.5 billion yuan in new-car sales, while appliance replacements generated 6.5 billion yuan and purchases of digital and smart products another 4.9 billion yuan. The Chinese government is trying to lift consumer spending so that domestic consumption eases over-reliance on exports for economic growth.

Foxconn Posts 47 Percent Jump in Third-Quarter Revenue Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 47 percent jump in third-quarter revenue from a year earlier to NT$3.03 trillion (US$95.4 billion), citing strong demand from AI technologies. The company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said revenue for September alone rose 38 percent to a monthly record of NT$1 trillion. The company said revenue growth at its cloud and networking products division was robust, while smart consumer electronics like iPhones posted significant gains. Demand from the AI sector is forecast to continue. The company doesn't provide profit figures in monthly revenue data.

Huawei, Qualcomm Sign Multi-Year Patent Deal Chinese tech giant Huawei and US chipmaker Qualcomm have reached a multi-year patent licensing agreement covering technologies that include 5G, computing, artificial intelligence and networking, the Chinese company said on Monday. The agreement includes cross-licensing of patent portfolios in several technology areas. Qualcomm will also acquire some of Huawei's US patents related to computing, AI, networking and other technologies. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

China Commodity Prices Rise 4.1 Percent China's commodity price index rose 4.1 percent in September from the previous month to 137.6, marking a 22.9 percent increase from a year earlier, as construction activity and manufacturing demand improved. Prices rose month on month for 38 of the 50 commodities monitored by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. Methanol climbed 39.5 percent, ethylene glycol, 24.8 percent, and coking coal, 20.4 percent. Energy rose 14.8 percent, and chemical price indexes climbed 13.7 percent, helped by higher global oil prices, tighter supply and rising production costs. Commodity prices feed into production costs, which are ultimately passed on to consumer prices.

SpaceX Share Surge, Taking Musk's New Worth Back Above US$1 Trillion SpaceX shares surged nearly 8 percent on Monday, their highest level since mid-June, elevating founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk's net worth back above the US$1 trillion mark. Musk, who currently holds about 82 percent of voting right in SpaceX, overtook the net worth of Amazon's Jeff Bezos by more than US$628 billion.

Economy & Markets

China Accelerating Consolidation in Banking Sector, Fitch Says China is accelerating the consolidation of smaller, mostly rural banks in a bid to shore up the financial system, Fitch Ratings said in a report. Policy-led consolidation saw a record 670 lenders closed in 2025 – about one-quarter of Chinese mainland banks – as authorities pushed mergers and dissolutions to create fewer, larger and better-capitalized institutions. Small and rural commercial banks, Fitch said, "remain the weakest part" of China's banking system, with many holding poor quality assets and low capitalizations, especially in less developed regions of the country. The report said return on assets among rural banks fell to 0.45 percent in the first half, while nonperforming loans rose to 2.8 percent.

Hang Seng Closes Higher, Led by Rally in AI-Related Shares Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent on Monday, led by a rally in AI-related stocks. The tech index gained 0.6 percent. Among Chinese mainland companies, Shanghai-based Fourier Intelligence jumped nearly 17 percent, computer maker Lenovo rose 4.7 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing International gained 1.7 percent, Alibaba was up 1 percent and Tencent closed 0.4 percent higher. BYD, China's largest carmaker, rose 0.3 percent. Mainland markets are closed for the weeklong National Day holiday. They reopen on Thursday.

Zhipu AI Upgraded to 'Buy' by Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs upgraded Z.ai – also known as Zhipu AI – to "buy" after a sharp pullback in the stock price, arguing that the Chinese large-model developer's valuation has become more attractive. The investment bank said new commercial agreements with major Chinese and international cloud providers could generate additional high-margin revenue. It raised its forecast for Zhipu's year-end annualized recurring revenue to US$3.2 billion from US$2.7 billion. Zhipu shares in Hong Kong on Monday rose 6 percent, valuing the AI company at HK$324.2 billion (US$41.3 billion).

China IPO Fundraising Surges 180 Percent in First Nine Months Chinese companies raised 216.3 billion yuan (US$32.3 billion) through Class A-share initial public offerings in the first three quarters of 2026, up 180 percent from a year earlier, according to Wind data. A total of 123 companies went public during the period. The surge marks a sharp revival in China's primary share markets.

Shanghai Rubber Futures Hit Nine-Year High Shanghai's benchmark rubber futures closed at 20,095 yuan (US$3,000) a metric ton at the end of September, their highest since 2017. The gain reflects this year's global deficit in natural rubber supplies exceeding 500,000 tons. Persistent drought linked to El Niño has disrupted production in major Southeast Asian growing regions, shortening tapping periods and reducing latex output.

Corporate

JAC Confirms Talks with Huawei, Stellantis Over Maserati Revival Chinese automaker JAC Motors confirmed media reports that it has held preliminary talks with Huawei Technologies and carmaker Stellantis about potential collaboration related to Stellantis-owned, Italian premium car brand Maserati. No deal has been finalized, JAC said. Reports say the three-way tie-up would have Huawei contributing its HarmonyOS cockpit, intelligent driving and e-drive technology, with JAC handling manufacturing and Maserati focusing on design and overseas sales networks. Maserati's sales in China fell to just 181 cars in the first quarter from a peak of 14,498 in 2017.

Midea-Electrolux Ventures Begin Operations in North America Three joint ventures established by China home appliances giant Midea Group and Sweden's Electrolux have formally begun operations, with the companies aiming to double annual production of refrigerators and washing machines in North America. The partnership will also explore additional products and markets. For Midea, the ventures could help strengthen the relatively weaker segment of its own-brand fridges and washing machines in North America.

PrimeBot Begins Home Robot Deliveries Chinese robotics brand PrimeBot has begun delivering its first Q1 and T1 personal robots in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, with both models at a starting price of 19,999 yuan (US$2,983). The Q1 is an 88-centimeter humanoid robot, while the T1 can switch between wheeled humanoid and quadruped configurations. PrimeBot says its production line can turn out one robot every 2.5 minutes at maximum speed. For now, the robots are aimed mainly at companionship, education, entertainment and developer applications rather than serious domestic chores.

Gree Opens Technical School as Manufacturers Take Training In-House China's Gree Electric opened its newly established in-house technical school, welcoming the first class on Sunday. The school is offering a corporate-led model of vocational education designed to train workers in advanced manufacturing. More than 8,000 people applied for slots, with 326 admitted in the first intake. The school's most popular classes include intelligent manufacturing, electrical and information technology, and refrigeration.