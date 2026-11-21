Top News

Wall Street Tech-Stock Crash Accelerates, Asian Shares Plunge A collapse in technology stocks deepened on Wall Street on Friday after leaving a trail of destruction across Europe and Asia. In New York, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 5.3 percent, losing all its 2026 gains, and the broad S&P 500 index lost 3.7 percent, falling into correction territory. The rout was led by Anthropic and Nvidia. Anthropic shares tumbled almost 9 percent, after a 17 percent rise a day earlier in their market debut following a world record IPO. Nvidia shares dived 14 percent, continuing a steep decline that started last week after longtime chief executive Jensen Huang resigned under a cloud of scandal. Chipmaker AMD plunged 13 percent. "It's a meltdown," Arun Sundaram, senior vice president of investment strategy at CFRA Research, told CNN. "So much bearish sentiment around tech and AI." Even before Friday's crash, a Thursday selloff sent markets across Asia lower on their last trading day of the week. The MSCI Asia Pacific weekly index, which tracks 1,201 shares across the region, fell to a six-year low. Japan, South Korea and Taiwan exchanges led the regional decline. Tokyo's Nikkei tanked 5.1 percent, the Kospi in Seoul plunged 5.5 percent and the Taiex in Taipei lost 6.2 percent. Tech indexes in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell. The Nasdaq-style STAR market index in Shanghai lost 3.1 percent, Shenzhen's ChiNext retreated 3.5 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tech index dropped 3.8 percent. Among major decliners across the region, Japanese AI investor SoftBank plunged 14.5 percent, South Korean chipmaker Samsung lost 7 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor shed 4.8 percent, Hua Hong Semiconductor plunged 5.3 percent, and Z.ai ended 7.2 percent lower. Investor sentiment on the tech sector has gone from bad to worse for multiple reasons: concerns about debt-driven massive investment in AI, share valuations exceeding profit prospects, fears of an AI bubble bursting, a string of reports about AI agents going rogue, US curbs on chip exports, a wave of tech network outages across the US in one week, and the resignation of high-profile AI champion Huang.

UN Climate Summit Goes Into Overtime Amid Disputes on Tackling Global Warming Delegates at the Cop 31 UN climate summit in Turkey struggled to find some consensus for a final communique, kicking the conference into overtime. "At this point, no one is happy," Brazil's national secretary for climate change, Aloisio Lopes Pereira de Melo, told reporters. Drafts of a concluding statement expunged every mention of fossil fuels, which are blamed for global warming, and watered down goals on electrification of economies. The sticky issue of advancing a funding mechanism to aid poorer countries that contribute little to carbon emissions but suffer the effects of global warming remained stalled. Panama threatened to block adoption of a final statement. "We have listened carefully to the speeches of these days," said a letter signed by Panama's environment minister. "They are beautiful speeches. But while we listen to endless oratory, the planet is being destroyed." Summit rules require consensus on the final report.

Trump Warns US Companies Against Building AI Data Centers Abroad President Donald Trump said on Friday that US companies building data centers overseas will face a "tremendous tax" penalty. He said his administration would "fight very hard" for data centers that power AI to be built on American soil. His remarks come after Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Oracle have already built data centers overseas and other tech companies said they are considering them. In midterm elections this year, some states and cities passed measures against data center construction, a backlash fueled by the sprawling size of the centers and the vast amounts of electricity needed to run them. A CNBC survey found that 64 percent of registered voters oppose an AI center within 16 kilometers of their homes.

Poland Reports Russian Missiles Landed on Its Territory NATO member Poland said two Russian missiles and a drone landed in a rural area of the country on Friday, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk saying the incursion was in response to Western military exercises taking place in the area. No injuries were reported. Russia made no comment about the violations, which took place during one of its biggest aerial attacks on Ukraine since the start of the nearly five-year war. Russia launched 400 drones and over 110 missiles in retaliation for Ukrainian strikes that collapsed portions of the new bridge linking Russia and occupied Crimea – a span that has come to symbolize Russian President Vladimir Putin ambitions to seize territories his nation historically held.

Top Business

Leapmotor Q3 Profits Plunge Despite Record Global Deliveries China's car startup Leapmotor reported a third-quarter net profit of 40 million yuan (US$5.99 million), plunging 73 percent from a year earlier and 93 percent from the previous three months. However, revenue surged 63 percent to a record 31.7 billion yuan. Gross margin stood at 10.9 percent, slipping 3.6 percentage points. The top-line expansion was fueled by record quarterly global deliveries of 310,052 vehicles, up 78 percent, with exports surging to 63,278 vehicles. Net profit and gross margin were hit by rising costs of raw materials and ocean freight. A shift in its vehicle product mix lowered per-vehicle profitability along with higher operating expenses.

China Corporate Share-Buyback Wave Continues Twenty-seven Chinese mainland-listed companies announced share buybacks on Friday, with 16 planning repurchases of a minimum of 100 million yuan (US$15 million). Chipmaker Moore Threads led the announcements, with a proposed repurchase plan of between 500 million yuan and 1 billion yuan, to be allocated to employee stock ownership or equity incentive plans. Nine companies reported progress in buybacks. Battery giant CATL said it has spent about 150 million yuan to repurchase 657,600 shares, and Zijin Mining said it has completed its initial buyback of 4.4 million shares. The buybacks are aimed at shoring up sagging share prices.

Chinese Banks Issue Rare Warning on Precious Metals Risk Chinese lenders ICBC, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank and Bank of Ningbo issued rare same-day risk warnings on precious metals trading amid heightened market volatility. The alerts came as spot gold fell more than 3 percent in intraday trading to a 14-month low, triggering a broad pullback across gold-related products banks sell, gold funds and jewelry prices. In New York trading on Friday, the spot price fell 2.8 percent to UJS$3,518.50 an ounce. Bullion plunged almost 10 percent this week on signs the US Federal Reserve may raise rates again and as a continuing rout in technology shares roiled stock markets.

Economy & Markets

Foreign Investment in China Technology Rises 31 Percent Foreign investment in China's high-tech industries in the first 10 months of this year rose 31 percent from a year earlier to 252.8 billion yuan (US$38 billion), accounting for 42 percent of total foreign direct investment, the Ministry of Commerce said. Overall, China attracted 606.9 billion yuan in foreign investment during the January-October period, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier. The number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises fell 1.7 percent to 52,853. Investment in aerospace equipment manufacturing surged 129 percent, while computer equipment manufacturing gained 49 percent. By source, investment from Canada rose 106 percent, followed by France at 35 percent, Switzerland at 24 percent and the US at 9.6 percent.

China Central Bank Leaves Prime Lending Rates Unchanged The People's Bank of China left its prime lending rates unchanged for the 18th consecutive month despite signs of a slowing economy. The one-year rate used for consumer and corporate loans remains at 3 percent, and the five-year rate used to benchmark mortgages stays at 3.5 percent. The central bank's overnight reverse repo rate, which is increasingly being used the primary gauge of short-term monetary policy, stands at 1.25 percent.

China Sells Heavily Oversubscribed Three-Year Bonds China's Ministry of Finance issued US$2 billion in US dollar-denominated, three-year sovereign bonds in Hong Kong, with the debt carrying a rate of 4.82 percent. The offering was oversubscribed 36 times, with orders of more than US$72 billion from 590 investors. Buyers from Asia comprised 52 percent of orders.

Chinese Yuan Bounces on Repatriation of Foreign Receipts The Chinese yuan on Friday rebounded from a one-month low against the US dollar set a day earlier, as repatriation of overseas earnings by Chinese companies offset a dollar rally. The onshore yuan was trading at 6.6715 to the dollar and the offshore yuan was at 6.6746. Prior to capital markets opening on Friday, the People's Bank of China set its daily yuan midpoint rate at 6.7131, which allows the yuan to trade as much as 2 percent on either side.

US Tightens Restrictions on Chinese Telecom Companies The Federal Communications Commission voted to prohibit China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and other internet-protocol providers from directly obtaining US phone numbers, citing national security and the battle against scam robocalls. The three Chinese carriers were already barred from offering international telecom services in the US. The order also covers providers using telecom equipment from Chinese suppliers Huawei and ZTE. Regulators are additionally weighing measures to revoke existing authorizations, blocking network connections and banning US data-center operations. Beijing has warned of countermeasures.

Deep Dive

[Built on China] BYD Builds Factories in Southeast Asia When the Bottom-Line Math Adds Up Rules on local content for foreign carmakers in the region are a hodge-podge. Those that point to a clear path ahead trump those that remain opaque.

Corporate

WeRide Posts Loss, Revenue Surges 88 Percent on Robotaxi Expansion Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide reported a third-quarter net loss of 310 million yuan (US$46.2 million), widening from 307.3 million yuan a year earlier. Revenue jumped 88 percent to 321.5 million yuan. Gross margin expanded to 43 percent. Revenue gains were largely led by overseas expansion of its robotaxi business, which surged 172 percent and accounted for 46 percent of total revenue. Quarterly robotaxi revenue surpassed 100 million yuan for the first time. However, a 47 percent in research and development spending ate into profits.

BYD, Huawei Unveil New SUVs Chinese auto giant BYD introduced the Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 SUV, with the world's first foldable, retractable wheel that can be stowed away in 10 seconds. The vehicle's basic model is priced at 279,900 yuan (US$42,000). Meanwhile Huawei unveiled the Stelato V8, the first pure-electric multipurpose vehicle from its Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance. Priced from 319,800 yuan (US$47,970), the model is built on Huawei's Turing platform. The launch also marks an upgraded strategic partnership between Huawei and automaker BAIC.

Dumpling Chain Yuen Kee Food Passes HK Listing Hearing Yuen Kee Food Group, parent of YuanJi Dumpling, passed its Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing this week, less than four months after filing its application for an IPO. The company may reportedly seek to raise US$50 million. One of China's largest fast-food chain, Yuan Kee was operating 4,773 outlets as of the end of May, including 41 overseas outlets in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and the UK. The company reported revenue in the first five months of this year rose 40 percent to 1.3 billion yuan (US$195 million), with net profit surging 164 percent to 185 million yuan.