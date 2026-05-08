[Economy]

McDonald's Posts Strong Q1 Revenue Growth, Plans 1,000 New Restaurants in China

by Tan Weiyun
May 8, 2026
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McDonald's Posts Strong Q1 Revenue Growth, Plans 1,000 New Restaurants in China
Credit: Ti Gong

McDonald's revealed today steady growth in both top and bottom lines for the first quarter of 2026. The fast-food giant generated total revenue of US$6.517 billion for the quarter, representing a 9 percent increase year-on-year. Net profit rose by 6 percent to reach US$1.983 billion.

Globally, same-store sales grew by 3.8 percent, a boost driven primarily by higher average check sizes, value-oriented menu offerings, and effective marketing campaigns.However, regional performance was mixed. In the US, same-store sales increased by 3.9 percent, which fell short of the 4.2 percent growth widely anticipated by analysts. In the international operated markets division, same-store sales also rose by 3.9 percent. International developmental licensed markets recorded a 3.4 percent increase, with Japan standing out as the top-performing region in that segment.

During the post-earnings conference call, McDonald's management addressed geopolitical concerns, stating that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East did not materially impact its first-quarter results, though they cautioned that the operating environment there remains volatile.

Regarding its operations in China, the company maintained its market share during the first three months of the year. While management acknowledged that macroeconomic pressures are expected to persist, they emphasized that McDonald's is actively executing its strategy to capture the region's long-term growth potential. The company confirmed that its ambitious plan to open approximately 1,000 new restaurants across China this year is progressing smoothly.

Editor: Lu Feiran

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