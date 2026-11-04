[In Perspective]

[Deployed] Who Gets to Write the Playbook for the Next Decade in Space?

by Zhou Weiran
November 4, 2026
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Caption: Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Yu Wenhao. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

The space race is no longer just about rockets.

As SpaceX expands its satellite network and China advances its own space ambitions, Earth's orbit is becoming increasingly crowded – and strategically important.

Who coordinates the traffic? Who gets to set the rules? And can international cooperation keep pace with the growing competition?

We put these questions to Dr Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

His perspective spans decades and geopolitical divides: He spent 10 years in Moscow representing the European Space Agency on human spaceflight and exploration.

More recently, he has been closely engaged with China's space community, co-chairing the Aerospace Forum at Shanghai's World Laureates Forum just last week, alongside leading Chinese space institutions.

Editor: Liu Qi

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