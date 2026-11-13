From Fame to Freedom: Former Racer Axel Pons' Travels Through China

"One heart is full, very full," Axel Pons said to the camera after seeing the Leshan Giant Buddha for the first time. The former Spanish Moto2 rider, who once raced motorcycles for a living, has been traveling through China largely on foot and often barefoot. Videos of encounters with the 35-year-old have spread on Chinese social media, drawing attention to his life since leaving the racetrack. At Leshan in Sichuan Province, Pons wore a Chinese-style vest, his hair tied back and his face bearded. He touched a rough rock wall and spoke about keeping a peaceful mind, staying healthy and treating others with compassion, Cover News reported. Days later, a traveler recognised him sitting barefoot on the floor of Leshan's railway station with a backpack. The man, surnamed Li, told Cover News that they discussed motorcycles and hiking. He gave Pons 100 yuan(US$14) and used a translation app to wish him well in Spanish.

Pons thanked him in Chinese. Before they parted, he took a handwoven belt from his bag and gave it to Li. Born in Barcelona, Pons grew up in a racing family. His father, Sito Pons, won two 250cc world championships and later ran his own team. Axel made his world championship debut in 2008, entered the 250cc class the following year and moved to Moto2 in 2010, initially riding for his father's team before joining other outfits. In July 2017, he was taken to hospital after crashing during the warm-up at Germany's Sachsenring circuit. He missed the race and left the championship at the end of that season.

Modelling offered another career, but he eventually stepped away from that too. In a 2019 interview later cited by El País, Pons said he had felt trapped and travelled to India seeking a different way of life. By 2024, he was appearing in videos filmed in Pakistan, saying he had spent about 15 months walking there from Spain. His father has supported the journey. In a December 2024 interview with Motorsport.com, Sito said his son wanted to see the world and explore different religions and philosophies. He had joined Axel in North Macedonia in July 2023. They spent a week walking, talking and sleeping in the forest – an experience his father described as unforgettable. Pons entered China from Pakistan in early October, according to Cover News. His belongings included spare clothes, a notebook, an iPad for checking routes and a small amount of cash.

At Leshan station on November 5, he told Li that he was seeking a better understanding of himself through travel. His next planned stop was Kunming, in Yunnan province. He has not covered the entire route on foot. With only 30 days available under his visa-free stay, he said he had also used conventional and high-speed trains. During a November 8 video call with a Chinese blogger, Pons said he had reached Mengla, near the Lao border. He planned to cross into Laos, continue to Vietnam and apply there for a visa allowing a longer return visit to China. Pons said he did not use social media himself. Friends had told him about the interest from Chinese viewers, and he said he had received considerable kindness during his stay. He also praised the country's use of technology and the efficiency with which people worked together.