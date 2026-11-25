Cross-border data flows are essential to global business operations. As more Chinese companies expand overseas, their headquarters, subsidiaries, suppliers and customers need to share information across markets to coordinate supply chains, manage customer relationships and make business decisions.

AI is fundamentally changing how businesses use data. In traditional information systems, data are primarily accessed and processed by employees. But for AI agents to genuinely participate in business operations, they need to independently access and analyze data from different systems and potentially modify records or execute business actions within authorized limits.

This raises new governance questions: What data can an AI agent access? Can it process information across different jurisdictions? What actions is it authorized to perform? And how can companies ensure that these activities remain secure, compliant and accountable?

I believe the fundamental challenge is balancing growth demands for cross-border data connectivity with the need to govern data access, processing and use. In the AI era, the question is no longer simply where data are stored or transferred, but also who, or what, AI is allowed to access, process and act on.

This also changes how we should value data's at least two dimensions: value in use and value in exchange. Value in use refers to how data improves business operations and decision-making, while value in exchange is reflected in what other businesses are willing to pay for accessing it. The difficulty is that both dimensions are highly context-dependent. The same dataset may have very different value to different businesses or across different applications. For example, if a platform sets an excessively high price for access to application programming interface, fewer businesses may be willing to use the data, limiting its potential commercial value.

I believe the best way to understand the importance of data is not simply to classify it statistically, but to evaluate its value through actual business applications and market transactions. This also has an important implication for policy. We should create clear and predictable conditions that encourage legitimate data circulation, rather than allowing ambiguous requirements to discourage businesses from sharing and using data. Ultimately, data create value when put to productive use.

The same logic applies when companies weigh costs. The calculation should go beyond direct compliance expenses. Companies need to consider the potential value of better coordination and decision-making, alongside infrastructure costs, implementation delays, regulatory risks and lost business opportunities. There is also a less visible cost: overly restrictive or uncertain requirements may discourage investment and prevent data from creating business value.

Decisions should ultimately be based on the overall economic value of different solutions, rather than simply minimizing data transfers.

In practice, established multinationals and Chinese companies expanding overseas do differ in how they handle cross-border data – differences often related more to organizational maturity and international experience rather than nationality. Established multinational corporations generally have more mature data governance systems, dedicated compliance teams and standardized procedures across markets. However, their information systems may have been built around centralized global operations, making them costly and difficult to adapt to different local requirements.

Chinese companies expanding overseas, particularly technology-driven firms, may have greater flexibility. They can often build localized systems from the beginning and adapt more quickly to changing business needs. However, they may lack experience navigating different regulatory environments and coordinating data governance across multiple countries. The ideal approach combines the strengths of both: systematic governance with organizational flexibility.

Companies should establish consistent principles for data management while allowing their information systems to adapt to local business and regulatory conditions. Shanghai has applications similar to the Shenzhen–Hong Kong cross-border data verification platform, but these are essentially the opening and sharing of public government data rather than applications at the company level.

From the logic of business practice, some inferences can be drawn. Businesses can achieve the benefits of cross-border data exchange without necessarily centralizing all the underlying data. Most importantly, they should not treat data governance simply as a constraint. Instead, they should view it as part of designing better business processes and information systems. The objective is not to move as little data as possible, but to ensure that necessary data can flow efficiently, securely and responsibly.

For a company that is only now beginning to take cross-border data seriously, I would recommend starting with a clear understanding of how data support actual business processes, rather than immediately introducing a comprehensive set of compliance procedures. For example, a company could begin with one important scenario, such as global supply chain management, customer services or AI-supported decision-making. It should identify what data are needed, the source of the data and why information needs to move across borders. This exercise often reveals that some data transfers are essential, while others can be avoided or replaced by local processing and the sharing of analytical results.

Based on this understanding, companies can develop appropriate data classifications, access controls and governance mechanisms. The key is to make data governance business-driven. Companies should first understand how data create value and then design the rules and systems needed to support efficient and responsible use.

For companies building AI capabilities, the more fundamental question is how they should organize their data, computing resources and AI capabilities across different locations, rather than simply choosing between smaller models, local data or overseas training. I do not think there is a single answer. For many companies, a practical approach is to use existing foundation models while keeping sensitive business data under local control. Smaller models may be attractive because they are easier and less expensive to deploy locally, but model size depends on business requirements and performance.

More importantly, the challenge extends beyond model training. As AI agents begin to participate in business operations and decision-making, they will need to access data across different systems and potentially execute business actions. Companies must therefore govern not only where data are stored and processed, but also what AI agents are authorized to access, share, modify and execute. Ultimately, the objective should be to maximize the value of AI while minimizing unnecessary data movement and maintaining effective control over how data are used.