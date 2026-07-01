German Firm Covestro Announces New Investment in Shanghai

German chemical firm Covestro announced on Tuesday that it will increase investment in Shanghai for new facilities producing methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), as a core part of a program to reinforce its global leadership and strengthen long-term supply security for customers worldwide.

To meet increasing demand for MDI, a key raw material for polyurethane rigid foams, which are excellent insulation materials and used in buildings and refrigerators, the investment at Covestro's Shanghai integrated production site includes the main MDI unit, upstream plants and supporting infrastructure to manufacture the key intermediates on site.

The annual capacity of the new MDI production assembly line is expected to reach 660 kilotons, with startup targeted for the end of the decade.