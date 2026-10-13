BSE to Further Boost Support for Innovative SMEs: Official

China will explore better rules and practices to facilitate the development of innovation-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) set to play a more active role in it, a senior official of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

"The Beijing Stock Exchange has effectively helped China's capital market expand its support toward innovative SMEs," Wang Li, deputy chief of the General Office of the CSRC, told a press conference for the upcoming 2026 meeting of the Financial Street Forum, which will be held in Beijing next week.

According to the CSRC, there were 348 listed companies on the BSE by the end of September, of which 60 percent were national-level specialized, sophisticated, unique and innovative enterprises covering cutting-edge segments across a wide range of industries.

The BSE has established a flexible on-demand financing mechanism, helping SMEs to raise over 82 billion yuan (US$12.3 billion) through public offerings and nearly 6 billion yuan via refinancing, catering to SMEs of diverse types and at varying development stages. Driven by the exchange, more than 1,400 new enterprises have been listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the BSE has substantially boosted market vitality and resilience with vigorous expansion of the investor base, guiding them toward early-stage investment, investment in small enterprises, long-term investment and investment in core technologies. There are nearly 11.7 million qualified investors, three times the number at the exchange's launch in 2021. The trading share of institutional investors has risen from 9 percent at the opening to 24 percent at present.

Since the start of this year, the average daily turnover has exceeded 20 billion yuan, a sharp increase compared with the early stage of the exchange. There are currently 58 BSE-themed funds and BSE 50 index funds, with an asset size of over 16 billion yuan. Since its opening, more than 90 percent of the companies listed on the BSE have paid dividends, totaling 27 billion yuan. Among them, 168 companies have distributed dividends for three consecutive years, with steadily enhanced stability and predictability of dividend payouts.

"Moving forward, the CSRC will take into account the overall development of the multi-tiered capital market, advance the integrated high-quality development of the BSE and the NEEQ, explore institutions and practices better suited for innovative SMEs, deepen reform and innovation, enrich product systems and strengthen market functions," Wang noted. "These efforts will better underpin the development of a financially strong nation and high-quality economic growth."